Las Cruces, NM

KVIA ABC-7

NMSU men’s basketball plays first home game since deadly player-involved shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Aggies fans rolled into the Pan American Center for the "Battle of I-10" against the UTEP Miners on Wednesday night. While the arena wasn't completely packed, a sizable crowd showed up for the rivalry game. This is the Aggies men's basketball team's first home game in Las Cruces following a The post NMSU men’s basketball plays first home game since deadly player-involved shooting appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

New Mexico State head coach Greg Heiar takes ‘full responsibility’ after shooting involving NMSU player

LAS CRUCES N.M. (KTSM) – In his first public comments since a deadly shooting involving one of his players, New Mexico State men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar said he took, “full responsibility,” for what happened Nov. 19 in Albuquerque. Heiar opened the press conference by reading a prepared statement but did not answer questions specifically […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

New Mexico State’s Diego Pavia picks up flurry of national honors

NEW ORLEANS – Highlighted by the Manning Award, NM State quarterback Diego Pavia has earned a flurry of national recognitions following a tremendous performance against Liberty. The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, has named Pavia as one of its Stars of the Week. Voting is now open to the fans to decide if Pavia earns the […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Uninsured patients, NMSU coach speaks, Colder day, Teacher incentive package, New tradition

Wednesday’s Top Stories Group worries conditions of New Mexico-run prisons will worsen Rio Rancho teen receives unique seizure treatment Judge denies child killer’s plea deal request Albuquerque man arrested for shooting at police Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater Sights and Sounds: World Cup Watch Party at Civic […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Famaligi steps down from head football coach position at Montwood

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After six seasons as the head coach for Montwood High School football, Ariel Famaligi decided it was time to put away the clipboard. On Monday, Famaligi told KTSM that he stepped down as the head football coach at Montwood for personal reasons. Famaligi took the job as Montwood’s head coach […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces

The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
domino

Here’s Where Everyone Will Be Moving in 2023

Not too long ago Austin, Texas was the cool-kids-capital of the country. Then, in a surprising turn of events last year, Salt Lake City, Utah, was deemed the most popular place to buy a home. Now, it seems like eyes are back on the Lone Star state. According to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast that dropped today, El Paso, Texas, is expected to have the biggest increase in home sales in the New Year. Naturally, our first thought was: is El Paso the next It place to move?
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Taos restaurant featured on Food Network show

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A family-owned restaurant in Taos was recently featured in the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. The owner of Ranchos Plaza Grill learned in late September the restaurant would be the first Taos restaurant ever featured on the show. Filming took three days and the owner was able to showcase two […]
TAOS, NM
nmsu.edu

NM FAST’s sixth annual Innovation Summit open for registration

The New Mexico Federal and State Technology (NM FAST) Partnership program, housed at New Mexico State University’s Arrowhead Center, will host its sixth annual New Mexico Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Innovation Summit virtually Dec. 14, uniting small businesses, federal program managers, defense representatives, experts and support organizations vested in driving innovation through SBIR/STTR programs.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Early morning shooting at UTEP parking garage

EL PASO, Texas - One person was injured in a shooting that happened at a public parking garage on UTEP's campus early Sunday morning, according to a spokesman from the El Paso Police Department. The shooting at happened at the parking garage at 100 E Glory Road, at around 12:40...
EL PASO, TX

