NMSU men’s basketball plays first home game since deadly player-involved shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Aggies fans rolled into the Pan American Center for the "Battle of I-10" against the UTEP Miners on Wednesday night. While the arena wasn't completely packed, a sizable crowd showed up for the rivalry game. This is the Aggies men's basketball team's first home game in Las Cruces following a The post NMSU men’s basketball plays first home game since deadly player-involved shooting appeared first on KVIA.
New Mexico State head coach Greg Heiar takes ‘full responsibility’ after shooting involving NMSU player
LAS CRUCES N.M. (KTSM) – In his first public comments since a deadly shooting involving one of his players, New Mexico State men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar said he took, “full responsibility,” for what happened Nov. 19 in Albuquerque. Heiar opened the press conference by reading a prepared statement but did not answer questions specifically […]
CBS Sports
How to watch New Mexico St. vs. Texas-El Paso: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Texas-El Paso @ New Mexico St. Current Records: Texas-El Paso 5-1; New Mexico St. 2-2 The Texas-El Paso Miners will face off against the New Mexico St. Aggies on the road at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Pan American Center. Texas-El Paso should still be riding high after a win, while the Aggies will be looking to right the ship.
New Mexico State’s Diego Pavia picks up flurry of national honors
NEW ORLEANS – Highlighted by the Manning Award, NM State quarterback Diego Pavia has earned a flurry of national recognitions following a tremendous performance against Liberty. The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, has named Pavia as one of its Stars of the Week. Voting is now open to the fans to decide if Pavia earns the […]
24-Hour Drive Through Dispensary Opens In Las Cruces
New Mexico and recreational Cannabis have now become synonymous, and now there is something NEW to look forward to in the Land of (Green) Enchantment. This doesn't seem like something that would be allowed, right?. Well, thanks to the City of Las Cruces deciding not to restrict the hours a...
KRQE Newsfeed: Uninsured patients, NMSU coach speaks, Colder day, Teacher incentive package, New tradition
Wednesday’s Top Stories Group worries conditions of New Mexico-run prisons will worsen Rio Rancho teen receives unique seizure treatment Judge denies child killer’s plea deal request Albuquerque man arrested for shooting at police Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater Sights and Sounds: World Cup Watch Party at Civic […]
Famaligi steps down from head football coach position at Montwood
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After six seasons as the head coach for Montwood High School football, Ariel Famaligi decided it was time to put away the clipboard. On Monday, Famaligi told KTSM that he stepped down as the head football coach at Montwood for personal reasons. Famaligi took the job as Montwood’s head coach […]
Family, friends of student killed in UNM campus shooting speak out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of the UNM student killed in an on-campus shooting after police say he shot at an NMSU student is speaking out and demanding answers on if Brandon Travis’ death could’ve been prevented. Nearly 40 of Brandon Travis’ family, friends, and coaches joined a Zoom call, sharing who they knew Brandon […]
Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
Sunland Park, NM Could Be Our Las Vegas, Thanks to Cannabis
The tiny town of Sunland Park New Mexico is raking in the dough thanks to its booming cannabis industry. But what does that mean for all of the other fun vices that can be found in this sunny little town of sin?. If you have ever been to the real...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces
The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
domino
Here’s Where Everyone Will Be Moving in 2023
Not too long ago Austin, Texas was the cool-kids-capital of the country. Then, in a surprising turn of events last year, Salt Lake City, Utah, was deemed the most popular place to buy a home. Now, it seems like eyes are back on the Lone Star state. According to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast that dropped today, El Paso, Texas, is expected to have the biggest increase in home sales in the New Year. Naturally, our first thought was: is El Paso the next It place to move?
KVIA
Charlie Clark Nissan of El Paso announces the death of “Nana,” who was featured in many of its commercials
EL PASO, Texas -- The grandmother of car dealer Charlie Clark, who was featured prominently in many of his commercials and known across many regions of Texas, has died. Charlie Clark Nissan of El Paso announced news of the passing of Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to may viewers as "Nana."
Holiday gift: El Paso, Las Cruces Chick-fil-A offering free nugget entrée through app
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All Chick-fil-A restaurants in El Paso and Las Cruces are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée via the company’s app from Monday, Dec. 5 through Saturday, Dec. 17. The promotion is valid through the app. To claim the offer, customers can open the app and redeem the reward during […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you love tacos, you might want to check out two taco restaurants in New Mexico named in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking these two New Mexico restaurants in the top 100. El Paisa in Albuquerque was...
Taos restaurant featured on Food Network show
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A family-owned restaurant in Taos was recently featured in the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. The owner of Ranchos Plaza Grill learned in late September the restaurant would be the first Taos restaurant ever featured on the show. Filming took three days and the owner was able to showcase two […]
Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A uniquely designed amphitheater by Italian American architect Paolo Soleri sits decaying behind the Santa Fe Indian School’s sports stadium. Essentially unused for more than a decade now, the venue could see new life thanks to capital outlay funds from the state legislature. Crafted in the mid 1960s, the Paolo Soleri Amphitheater […]
nmsu.edu
NM FAST’s sixth annual Innovation Summit open for registration
The New Mexico Federal and State Technology (NM FAST) Partnership program, housed at New Mexico State University’s Arrowhead Center, will host its sixth annual New Mexico Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Innovation Summit virtually Dec. 14, uniting small businesses, federal program managers, defense representatives, experts and support organizations vested in driving innovation through SBIR/STTR programs.
KVIA
Early morning shooting at UTEP parking garage
EL PASO, Texas - One person was injured in a shooting that happened at a public parking garage on UTEP's campus early Sunday morning, according to a spokesman from the El Paso Police Department. The shooting at happened at the parking garage at 100 E Glory Road, at around 12:40...
Tensions run high as Mexico moves migrants out of Rio Grande camp in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Tensions are running high as migrants camped along the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez were moved out by law enforcement the past two days. One police officer reportedly was hit by a rock. Migrants told KTSM that felt they were being treated like “animals.” “Where did you guys graduate from […]
