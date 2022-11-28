Rockets at Nuggets: Monday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

Photo by Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The young Houston Rockets finally have momentum after back-to-back home victories over the weekend versus Atlanta and Oklahoma City. But the challenge gets much greater in the coming days courtesy of a four-game road trip against Western Conference contenders, with stops in Denver (twice), Phoenix, and Golden State.

With 21 points, a career-high 19 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks, 20-year-old center Alperen Sengun was a beast in Saturday’s big win over the Thunder. For the second-year Rockets prospect, those numbers reminded many of the early days in Denver for Nikola Jokic, now the NBA’s back-to-back Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Starting Monday, Sengun gets two straight games to show how he holds up against the gold standard of physical playmakers among centers — and someone he considers an idol, as well.

“I have two idols in the NBA right now, one is (Joel) Embiid and one Jokic,” Sengun said after Jokic was named 2021-22 MVP in May. “I am so happy for him, and he deserved it.”

When and How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 28

Monday, Nov. 28 Time: 8:00 p.m. Central

8:00 p.m. Central TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (5-14)

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

Denver Nuggets (12-7)

Guard: Jamal Murray

Guard: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Forward: Bruce Brown

Forward: Aaron Gordon

Center: Nikola Jokic

Projected lineups are based on each team’s previous game.

Injury reports

Houston’s injury report lists Jae’Sean Tate (right ankle soreness) as out, but the Rockets are otherwise healthy. Denver will be without Jeff Green (right knee contusion) and Collin Gillespie (right lower leg fracture), while Michael Porter Jr. (left heel contusion) is doubtful and Bones Hyland (non-COVID illness) is questionable.