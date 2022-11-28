Read full article on original website
Georgia vs. LSU: SEC Championship Game preview, prediction
Not much may be on the line in this year's SEC Championship Game, but Georgia is looking to protect its undefeated record and No. 1 national ranking against West challenger LSU on Saturday. Win or lose, Georgia is a virtual guarantee to make the final four, although not many outside of Louisiana ...
Longtime UCLA Women's Volleyball Coach Michael Sealy Steps Down
The Bruins are in for a change of leadership for the first time since 2010, losing the coach who led them to the 2011 NCAA title.
Memphis wins 87-68 against North Alabama
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis had 18 points in Memphis’ 87-68 win over North Alabama on Wednesday night. Davis shot 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line for the Tigers (5-2). DeAndre Williams scored 15 points while going 7 of 9 from the field. Keonte Kennedy recorded 11 points and was 5 of 14 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).
Shumate’s 20 lead Toledo over Richmond 90-67
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate’s 20 points helped Toledo defeat Richmond 90-67 on Wednesday night. Shumate had six rebounds for the Rockets (5-2). Rayj Dennis scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists and four steals. Dante Maddox Jr. recorded 15 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line.
Player of the Week: CH Flowers’ Sean Johnson
After transferring to C.H. Flowers High School in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sean Johnson sought out football coach Dameon Powell to convey his interest in being part of the Jaguars’ team. “He said he was a quarterback and that’s where his heart was, but that he would play...
