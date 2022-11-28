ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Memphis wins 87-68 against North Alabama

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis had 18 points in Memphis’ 87-68 win over North Alabama on Wednesday night. Davis shot 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line for the Tigers (5-2). DeAndre Williams scored 15 points while going 7 of 9 from the field. Keonte Kennedy recorded 11 points and was 5 of 14 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).
MEMPHIS, TN
WTOP

Shumate’s 20 lead Toledo over Richmond 90-67

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate’s 20 points helped Toledo defeat Richmond 90-67 on Wednesday night. Shumate had six rebounds for the Rockets (5-2). Rayj Dennis scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists and four steals. Dante Maddox Jr. recorded 15 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOP

Player of the Week: CH Flowers’ Sean Johnson

After transferring to C.H. Flowers High School in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sean Johnson sought out football coach Dameon Powell to convey his interest in being part of the Jaguars’ team. “He said he was a quarterback and that’s where his heart was, but that he would play...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy