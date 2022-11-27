ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
550 Runners Take Part in 2022 Turkey Trot

Above: Generations of Battistas, Tom (left), Scott, and Tom’s sons Archer, 5, and Maverick, 6. Proceeds will go to the Olivia Passaretti Memorial Scholarship Fund. It was a fine morning for the 11th Annual East Greenwich Hill & Harbour Turkey Trot Saturday, chilly but not frigid. And around 550 runners came out to run off some turkey and stuffing.
Obituary: Pauline M. MacDonald, 93

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line. Pauline M. MacDonald, 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 29. She was the beloved wife...
