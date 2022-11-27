Above: Generations of Battistas, Tom (left), Scott, and Tom’s sons Archer, 5, and Maverick, 6. Proceeds will go to the Olivia Passaretti Memorial Scholarship Fund. It was a fine morning for the 11th Annual East Greenwich Hill & Harbour Turkey Trot Saturday, chilly but not frigid. And around 550 runners came out to run off some turkey and stuffing.

EAST GREENWICH, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO