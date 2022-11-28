Read full article on original website
Dexter jumps on tired Kennett quickly in SEMO Tourney W
KENNETT – The Kennett girl’s basketball squad has wasted no time in testing itself from a physical and mental perspective this season. The Indians have opened the 2022-23 season by playing three games in as many days, and on Wednesday, in their SEMO Conference Tournament consolation semifinal battle with Dexter at Kennett, that fatigue showed quickly.
Mules survive battle with Bulldogs for SEMO Tourney victory
KENNETT – There are days at the office when you have to earn your paycheck and both the Poplar Bluff and Sikeston girls’ basketball players AND coaches did just that on Wednesday. The Mules made enough plays down the stretch to survive (not really BEAT) its SEMO Conference...
Nichols doesn't miss this time in Dexter upset of #1 Blue Jays
DEXTER – Nearly two years ago, Dexter High School sophomore guard Cole Nichols stepped to the free throw line in a game at New Madrid County Central with the opportunity to “ice the game.”. He missed his free shots, and that nightmarish memory still bounces around in his...
Jackson’s Hayman inks baseball NLI to State Fair C.C.
Jackson baseball’s uptick in talent has resulted in a large number of its athletes signing to play at the next level. The latest to sign his national letter of intent, Dylan Hayman, elected to continue his athletic career at State Fair Community College in State Fair, Missouri. Hayman, a...
Charleston starts season 2-0 at Riverbend Shootout
NEW MADRID, Mo. — Ko’Terrion Owens had a near-perfect performance for Charleston in a 76-48 win over Covington at the Riverbend Shootout on Saturday, Nov. 26. The junior led the Bluejays (2-0) with 24 points on 14-of-15 total shots, grabbed 10 rebounds, blocked two shots and dished out an assist in the lopsided victory at NMCC High School.
Panagos takes home Carr Trophy
The 77th annual Gridiron Banquet may have had an indirect sign of being doubly lucky, but chances are that this year’s E.E. “Bus” Carr Trophy winner didn’t need much of it this past fall. Scott City junior Mark Panagos was presented as the newest recipient of...
Dexter vs Charleston
DEXTER - Dexter opened its 2022-23 boy's basketball season with a shocking 60-58 come-from-behind win over Class 3 top-ranked Charleston on Tuesday at the Bearcat Event Center.
SEMO Conference Girls Basketball Tournament: Notre Dame/Kennett, Dexter/Saxony, Sikeston/NMCC
Night two of the SEMO Conference Girls Basketball Tournament saw matchups between #1 Notre Dame and #8 Kennett, #4 Dexter and #5 Saxony Lutheran as well as #7 Sikeston and #9 New Madrid County Central. #1 Notre Dame vs #8 Kennett: 53-28 Notre Dame. The first game of the night...
NMCC's Williamson and Jones put on show at Riverbend Shootout
NEW MADRID, Mo. — The talented tag team of BJ Williamson and Jadis Jones completed dismantled Memphis Day Academy at the Riverbend Shootout on Saturday, Nov. 26. The two-man wrecking crew combined to score 52 points, leading New Madrid County Central to a 58-34 win over the postgraduate school at NMCC High School.
Doniphan boys hold on to edge Malden by bucket
MALDEN - The Doniphan Dons defeated the Malden Green Wave 60-58 in a back-and-forth game that came down to last chances at each end of the floor. With the score tied at 58 with 30 seconds left in the game, Doniphan’s JD Burton put up a looping shot from the paint that fell through to give the Dons a 2-point lead.
Hickman, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
SEMO Conference GBB Tourney: Poplar Bluff vs. Sikeston
KENNETT - Sikeston and Poplar Bluff battled in the consolation semifinals of the SEMO Conference Girl's Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at Kennett High School.
High School boys basketball roundup, Nov. 29: Local teams put up big numbers at Oran Invitational Tournament
Chaffee boys basketball began its season on Tuesday night with a 73-58 loss to Richland in the opening round of the Oran Invitational Tournament, while Scott County Central scored 72 to push past Bell City in a 72-47 win for a first-round victory. In the first game, Chaffee’s Blake Yarbro...
Cape entrepreneur to strengthen Cape Catfish off the diamond
In the four years since the Cape Catfish baseball franchise was created, team general manager Mark Hogan has made the types of decisions to make the club as good as there is within the Prospect League. On Wednesday, the franchise got even stronger than it already was — off the...
KFVS12
Cape Catfish plan to make announcement Wednesday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Catfish plan to make an announcement Wednesday regarding their Prospect League Baseball team. The News Conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Dogwood Social House. The Catfish won the 2021 Prospect League Championship.
The beauty in the uncommon sight of a shoe tree--there's one in several states including Missouri from early 2000
Hadler Shoe Tree, Perryville, Missouri.Photo byHadler Shoe Tree page on Facebook. Maybe once in your lifetime, you've seen an old pair of Chucks hanging from a powerline, but have you ever seen a shoe tree? I'm not talking about the shoe device to help shape your shoes.
Man dead, 2. hospitalized after I-70 crash in Missouri
COOPER COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Wednesday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Kyle J. Horak, 24, Benton, Illinois, was westbound on Interstate 70 near the Blackwater exit. The vehicle traveled off the left...
kbsi23.com
Stronger, severe storms possible on Tuesday (11/28/22)
Overcast and cloudy skies from Monday will carry over into the day on Tuesday, ahead of our next system. Temperatures will climb into the middle 60s during the afternoon hours, while storms start to develop by the early evening. The first round of thunderstorms looks to initiate along with the warm environment ahead of the front, bringing the better chance to see hail and thunderstorms early in the evening.
Eye-popping mansion rests on 230-acre estate in Carbondale, Illinois
It's a pulchritudinous marriage of Southern charm and Greek Revival architecture!
KFVS12
10 Heartland CTE programs to each receive $400K in grants
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has awarded grants to several Missouri Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, including 10 in the Heartland. Each of the 10 schools will receive $400,000 through the Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity (MACCO) Grant. The grant is...
