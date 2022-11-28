The 2022-23 football season ended abruptly for Minnesota State. Last Saturday, the Mavericks lost 48-45 to Colorado School of Mines in round two of the NCAA tournament. This was the first time that these two schools met each other. Both sides have never crossed paths until now, in the NCAA tournament. Both teams looked to make history in the long traditions of school competitions. In the end, the Orediggers made sure the Mavericks will never forget them.

2 DAYS AGO