Fort Morgan Times
Quick facts: UNC has numbers to upset in NCAA Tournament, despite underdog status
Northern Colorado volleyball (22-8, 13-3 Big Sky) traveled to No. 2 San Diego (27-1, 18-0 West Coast) this week for its upcoming NCAA Tournament match. The Toreros, earning one of the top seeds on their side of the bracket, earned the chance to host the first and second rounds. They play UNC at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Fans can watch on ESPN+.
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado women’s hoops beats Colorado State, 102-91, in triple overtime
Freshman Averee Kleinhans stood a little bit past half court, the basketball in her hands, as the clock wound down. She looked up into the stands with a smile for a second or two as cheers hit a fever pitch. She looked proud, grateful and a little bit relieved. The...
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado men’s hoops ends Lobo Classic in loss to New Mexico
UNC (3-5) fell to the Lobos (6-0), 98-74, in the tournament finale on Sunday. New Mexico received votes in the most recent top 25 poll after its event. The Bears stayed close for roughly 3/4 of the game. When they got down, the team continued responding and had the game within a couple of possessions at multiple times.
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado’s Andrew Alirez ranked No. 1, earns Big 12 Wrestler of the Week
Greeley’s own Andrew Alirez received plenty of accolades after his win at the National Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star Classic and weekend duals. Alirez (141 pounds) upset No. 1 Cole Matthews from Pitt at the exhibition on Friday. Then, he won his bouts against Edinboro and West Virginia in Morgantown.
Fort Morgan Times
Stevens’ return, strong second half propel CSU to victory
FORT COLLINS – Isaiah Stevens returned for the Colorado State men’s basketball team and the Rams used a strong second half to win their sixth game of the season Wednesday night at Moby Arena. Stevens, a Mountain West preseason all-conference selection who was sidelined for the first seven...
Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board 5.0
It has been nearly two months since Karl Dorrell was relieved of his coaching duties in Boulder. While athletic director Rick George and the Buffaloes have not announced Dorrell's replacement yet, that news is expected by...
msureporter.com
MSU football falls in second round of playoffs
The 2022-23 football season ended abruptly for Minnesota State. Last Saturday, the Mavericks lost 48-45 to Colorado School of Mines in round two of the NCAA tournament. This was the first time that these two schools met each other. Both sides have never crossed paths until now, in the NCAA tournament. Both teams looked to make history in the long traditions of school competitions. In the end, the Orediggers made sure the Mavericks will never forget them.
Teen kicks opponent with skate during hockey game, cited for assault
LITTLETON, Colo. — A teen was cited for assault after kicking another teen in the head with his skate multiple times during a hockey game Saturday at the Ice Ranch in Littleton. The incident, which was captured on a livestream, happened in the second period of a scoreless game...
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
Colorado Town Makes List of Safest and Most Charming in America
A community in Colorado has been named not only one of the safest but one of the most charming "towns and cities" in America. The website Must See Places published a prestigious list of "11 Small Towns and Cities in The US That Are Safe AND Charming." One city making the list can be found in Jefferson County, with a small portion of its area extending into Adams County, Colorado.
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
Echo Lake Lodge slated for 3 years of improvements, long time concessionaire leaving with mixed emotions
For many decades, Denver’s Mountain Parks have offered an escape from the concrete jungle that is the city. The parks dot the Front Range and some extend deep into the mountains. They offer trails, campsites and learning opportunities. One of the most popular park features through the years has been the Echo Lake Lodge.
Asteroid mining company relocates to Colorado from the Netherlands
A space resources startup, Karman+, selected Denver for its headquarters to relocate from the Netherlands, according to a news release. The Polis administration and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) made the announcement Wednesday. The company also considered the United Kingdom and Luxembourg as potential locations for its headquarters. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved “up to $1,287,128 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over an eight-year period” to the company when it was under the pseudonym Project Cobalt, according to the release.
Scenic train to offer rides starting at $34 to popular Colorado ski resort from Denver
Amtrak's 'Winter Park Express' is officially booking tickets for the 2023 season, offering rides between Denver and Winter Park Resort for as low as $34 one-way. Rides will start taking place on the weekend of January 13, offered every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through the weekend of March 24 – 33 roundtrip rides total.
What time will snow start for Denver metro area?
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
milehighcre.com
Top Law Firm Signs Lease for 30th Floor at 1900 Lawrence
One of the world’s top law firms, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, will relocate from its existing downtown office and take over the entire 30th floor at 1900 Lawrence, a Class A+ trophy office tower in downtown Denver. Gibson Dunn is the first tenant to sign a lease at 1900 Lawrence, which is owned by Riverside Investment & Development Company in partnership with Convexity Properties and Canyon Partners Real Estate. The projected move-in date is February 2025.
Is Colorado’s Best Mexican Restaurant in Commerce City?
If you are looking for authentic food, great drinks and a lot of fun when dining out for Mexican, this spot on Highway 2, north of I-70, is hard to beat. It's a great little family-owned restaurant full of great people putting smiles on faces with each meal, and suffering through the Broncos losses, just like the rest of us. If you are a margarita fan, and fan of Mexican restaurants in Colorado, you really need to stop in.
Mountain lions’ winter tendencies trigger warning in Boulder
A warning concerning wildlife, wintry weather and your well-being was sent out by Boulder officials on Wednesday as the season highlighted by increased mountain lion activity approaches.
Colorado Restaurants Ranked As Best in the U.S. By TripAdvisor
Good eats are always a vibe and some new rankings are giving a few Colorado restaurants major bragging rights. TripAdvisor recently released the ultimate dining directory with the "2022 Best of the Best Restaurants" and Colorado restaurants made a few appearances. Best Fine Dining Restaurant in Colorado. If you're looking...
A Big Ol’ Herd Of Elk Makes Visit To Colorado Homeowner’s Doorstep
Looks like a few friends smelled that Thanksgiving lunch. Growing up in the southeast, and not spending much time out west, it truly is hard to imagine a part of the country where everybody lives on elk and bison time, like states such as Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado. Seriously, you...
