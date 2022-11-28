Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The brothers giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Denny's Restaurant was Closing After ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenOakland Park, FL
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Related
NBC Miami
Teacher Dies After Road Rage Shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
The preschool teacher who was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend has died from her injuries, her family said Wednesday. Ana "Ani" Estevez, 23, worked at a preschool in Broward while attending college at Florida Atlantic University, majoring in early childhood development with the goal of becoming a teacher for students with special needs.
WSVN-TV
BSO investigating body found on I-95
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway along Interstate 95 after a body was found on the side of the road. Police blocked off the southbound entrance to the highway at Oakland Park Boulevard, Thursday morning. Around 1:20 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol received a call about a...
WSVN-TV
1 of 2 victims of I-95 shooting passes away, police still searching for gunman
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There is a sad update about a woman who was shot while driving on Interstate 95. According to a GoFundMe page set up in her honor, which describes the details and circumstances of the shooting, the victim is said to be a young teacher and has passed away from her injuries.
WSVN-TV
Pickup truck collides with Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was transported to the hospital after he collided with a Tri-Rail train. Fort Lauderdale Police and fire rescued arrived to the scene of the crash at Northwest Sixth Street and the CSX tracks west of Interstate 95, Thursday morning. 7Skyforce hovered over the...
WSVN-TV
Preschool teacher passes away in hospital following I-95 shooting, police still searching for gunman
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was shot while driving on Interstate 95 was pronounced dead at the hospital, Wednesday. According to a GoFundMe page set up in her honor, which describes the details and circumstances of the shooting, the victim is said to be a young teacher and has passed away from her injuries.
WSVN-TV
11 people arrested in connection to illegal nightclub posing as restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are working a possible a culinary cover-up inside a South Florida restaurant. It was a restaurant by day, but police say, by night it was something else. Police shut down a restaurant after they said it was being operated as an illegal nightclub in...
WSVN-TV
Miramar Police release photo of person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miramar Police Department has released photos of a woman they would like to question as a person on interest in a fatal hit-and-run out of Miramar. On Wednesday, authorities released photos of 28-year-old Janae Lewis. Officers have some questions for her. The victim of the...
NBC Miami
Active Police Investigation Closes All SB Lanes of I-95 in Broward
An active police investigation Thursday morning has closed all southbound lanes of a major roadway closed in Broward County. Police are at the scene in the lanes of I-95 at Oakland Park Boulevard, where fire rescue crews said the call came in around 12:15 a.m. Details have not been released...
NBC Miami
Broward Teacher ID'd as Victim as Suspect Sketch Released in I-95 Road Rage Shooting
Authorities have released a sketch of the suspect who opened fire on two vehicles during a road rage shooting on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale Sunday night, leaving a man, woman and girl hospitalized. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 between the Sunrise Boulevard...
WSVN-TV
Vehicle crashes into side of building, hits van in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A large police presence was seen in Miami after a crash ended in Miami. The two-car crash happened at Northwest 27th just north of Flagler, Thursday morning. The incident is now a police matter involving Miami-Dade Police as well as City of Miami Police. 7News cameras captured...
cw34.com
Woman killed after being shot by stray bullet, police identify person responsible
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after being shot by an unintended bullet. On Nov. 25th, around 7 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to 18 NW 1st Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, two adult victims were found:...
WSVN-TV
Bullet goes through driver’s car after shots fired in Northwest Miami-Dade; driver OK
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was driving and minding his businesses said a case of road rage left him with a flat tire. Police told 7News that at least one bullet hit his car, but the driver is going to be OK. The incident happened at Northwest...
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Park Police recover stolen ammunition
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Park Police have recovered stacks of stolen ammunition. According to police, on Monday, Pembroke Park Police executed a search warrant at a storage unit in the City of Hallandale Beach, at 450 Ansin Boulevard. The search warrant was in relation to hundreds of rounds...
WSVN-TV
Man airlifted following shooting in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have airlifted a man to the hospital after he was injured in a shooting in North Lauderdale, triggering a search for the gunman responsible. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the...
WSVN-TV
Double shooting at what neighbors call ‘problem house’ in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents are shaken up after a barrage of bullets rang out in the middle of the night. Hollywood Police was dispatched to the area of the 6600 block of McKinley Street last week due to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found dozens of rounds...
WSVN-TV
Police release video of suspect stealing merchandise at Burlington store in Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a thief who stole merchandise from a Burlington store. Newly released footage showed the suspect on Friday entering the store, located at 3895 W. 20th Ave. When the suspect made his way inside, he...
Body found in canal at Florida’s Turnpike was in the water for at least two days
An employee doing fiber optic work near Florida’s Turnpike in Pompano Beach found a man’s body floating in a canal Tuesday morning, authorities say. The cause of death is under investigation. The body is a white man of “unknown age,” according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. The employee found the body about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, but authorities believe it was in the water for ...
Young person found dead at scene of NE Miami-Dade shooting
MIAMI – An investigation is underway Tuesday evening after a young person was shot to death in northeast Miami-Dade.According to Miami-Dade PD, a 911 call came in at around 1 p.m. about a person suffering from a gunshot wound.Responding officers found a young man dead on the scene, located in the 160 block of Sierra Drive.Preliminary info revealed after the man was shot he made his way too a nearby home, knocking on the door before collapsing to his death.Between four to five men were seen running from the scene.No other details have been released at this time.If you have any info on this shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (3050 471-TIPS.
Body found floating in Broward canal next to Florida Turnpike
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities asked for the public's help after a body was found floating Tuesday morning in a canal next to the Florida Turnpike.In a written statement, the Florida Highway Patrol said a worker was performing fiber optic work in a canal on the northbound side of the turnpike and Mile Marker 67 around 8:35 a.m.The worker found the floating body who is believed to be a white male of unknown age, according to the statement.The Broward County Sheriff's Office's dive team recovered the body, which was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.Officials said it is believed that the body had been in the canal for over 48 hours.Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's office at 954-493-8477.
cw34.com
3 people shot on I-95 after road rage altercation, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were shot on I-95 after an argument turned violent, deputies say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night regarding a shooting on I-95 south, between Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard.
Comments / 2