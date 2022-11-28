ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

NBC Miami

Teacher Dies After Road Rage Shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

The preschool teacher who was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend has died from her injuries, her family said Wednesday. Ana "Ani" Estevez, 23, worked at a preschool in Broward while attending college at Florida Atlantic University, majoring in early childhood development with the goal of becoming a teacher for students with special needs.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO investigating body found on I-95

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway along Interstate 95 after a body was found on the side of the road. Police blocked off the southbound entrance to the highway at Oakland Park Boulevard, Thursday morning. Around 1:20 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol received a call about a...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Pickup truck collides with Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was transported to the hospital after he collided with a Tri-Rail train. Fort Lauderdale Police and fire rescued arrived to the scene of the crash at Northwest Sixth Street and the CSX tracks west of Interstate 95, Thursday morning. 7Skyforce hovered over the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Miramar Police release photo of person of interest in fatal hit-and-run

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miramar Police Department has released photos of a woman they would like to question as a person on interest in a fatal hit-and-run out of Miramar. On Wednesday, authorities released photos of 28-year-old Janae Lewis. Officers have some questions for her. The victim of the...
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

Vehicle crashes into side of building, hits van in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A large police presence was seen in Miami after a crash ended in Miami. The two-car crash happened at Northwest 27th just north of Flagler, Thursday morning. The incident is now a police matter involving Miami-Dade Police as well as City of Miami Police. 7News cameras captured...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Pembroke Park Police recover stolen ammunition

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Park Police have recovered stacks of stolen ammunition. According to police, on Monday, Pembroke Park Police executed a search warrant at a storage unit in the City of Hallandale Beach, at 450 Ansin Boulevard. The search warrant was in relation to hundreds of rounds...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Man airlifted following shooting in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have airlifted a man to the hospital after he was injured in a shooting in North Lauderdale, triggering a search for the gunman responsible. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Body found in canal at Florida’s Turnpike was in the water for at least two days

An employee doing fiber optic work near Florida’s Turnpike in Pompano Beach found a man’s body floating in a canal Tuesday morning, authorities say. The cause of death is under investigation. The body is a white man of “unknown age,” according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. The employee found the body about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, but authorities believe it was in the water for ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Young person found dead at scene of NE Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI – An investigation is underway Tuesday evening after a young person was shot to death in northeast Miami-Dade.According to Miami-Dade PD, a 911 call came in at around 1 p.m. about a person suffering from a gunshot wound.Responding officers found a young man dead on the scene, located in the 160 block of Sierra Drive.Preliminary info revealed after the man was shot he made his way too a nearby home, knocking on the door before collapsing to his death.Between four to five men were seen running from the scene.No other details have been released at this time.If you have any info on this shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (3050 471-TIPS.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Body found floating in Broward canal next to Florida Turnpike

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities asked for the public's help after a body was found floating Tuesday morning in a canal next to the Florida Turnpike.In a written statement, the Florida Highway Patrol said a worker was performing fiber optic work in a canal on the northbound side of the turnpike and Mile Marker 67 around 8:35 a.m.The worker found the floating body who is believed to be a white male of unknown age, according to the statement.The Broward County Sheriff's Office's dive team recovered the body, which was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.Officials said it is believed that the body  had been in the canal for over 48 hours.Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's office at 954-493-8477.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

3 people shot on I-95 after road rage altercation, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were shot on I-95 after an argument turned violent, deputies say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night regarding a shooting on I-95 south, between Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

