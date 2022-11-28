Read full article on original website
Mike Wilson
3d ago
sad cops dont know how to take a person down without totally harming them. There are so many ways to take a person down without shooting them from what I read the son had no gun but two knifes. Sad Sad.
Man arrested in ABQ shooting has been to court before
A man who was arrested in an Albuquerque shooting reportedly has a criminal history.
Albuquerque man arrested for shooting at police
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have arrested a man they say shot a man and shot at police. Thirty-nine-year-old Johnathan Martinez is accused of shooting a man in the chest just before midnight on November 23 in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Montgomery Blvd. They say three days later at the same […]
Retired SFPD detective accused of losing rape kit speaks out
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A retired Santa Fe Police detective at the center of a lawsuit who was accused of losing a rape kit of a child, is telling his side of the story. The lawsuit claims a detective’s, and the City of Santa Fe’s, negligence led to prosecutors letting the suspect off with far lesser […]
APD makes arrest after recognizing suspect at Walgreens
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police officers were out protecting big box stores over the holiday weekend. They made several arrests but one stood out. Thomas Griffin was arrested at a Walgreens on Central Saturday morning when the officer recognized him and knew he had a felony warrant. When they searched Griffin, they found 420 fentanyl pills, […]
Albuquerque man involved in fatal crash avoids jail
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Marco Melo-Fernandez, an Albuquerque man involved in a deadly crash nearly five years ago, will not face jail time. In 2017, Melo Fernandez crashed into a car on I-25 near San Antonio and took off. Annamaria Garcia was killed in the crash. Earlier this year, Melo-Fernandez pleaded no contest to knowingly leaving the […]
Police officer alleging APD retaliation within department
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police officer is suing the department, claiming they’ve made life rough for him after he came forward with a complaint about inappropriate behavior by one of his bosses. Jared Vander Dussen is representing APD Officer Jonathan Sanchez. The lawsuit claims after reporting an inappropriate relationship between an officer and […]
Albuquerque Police Chief details new plan after disbanding Open Space unit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police (APD) says it will revamp the department’s open space law enforcement services after a recent decision to disband the smaller, specialized unit within the department. The announcement from APD Chief Harold Medina was made Tuesday afternoon in a roughly three-minute YouTube video posted to the department’s social media channels. Responding […]
Albuquerque double murder suspect arrested
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – United States Marshall’s arrested a double murder suspect in Mountainair, New Mexico. 27-year-old Jayme Olsen is accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Nicole Amaya and 49-year-old Bernabe Jurado in August. Albuquerque Police say officers responded to a shooting near Lomas Blvd. and I-25 around 5:21 a.m. on August 28. They say Amaya and Jurado […]
NMDOT-owned vacant homes causing nuisance in Belen
While the NMDOT's priority is maintaining roadways, a spokseperson said they'll have maintenance crews do at least monthly checks on the vacant properties in Belen. Neighbors claim that's not enough.
New Mexico judge and her pets reportedly shot and killed by ex-husband in murder-suicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (TCD) -- A 63-year-old man allegedly fatally shot his 65-year-old ex-wife and her pets before turning the gun on himself. According to a news release from the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, Nov. 25, deputies responded to the 800 block of Ranchitos Road and reportedly found the two deceased victims, Diane Albert and Eric Pinkerton.
One injured following stabbing in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department officers responded Sunday morning to reports of a stabbing near Central and San Pedro. Once officers got to the scene, they found man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, and police say he is in stable condition. No other information has been released […]
Suspect in custody following SWAT activation in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect is in custody following a SWAT standoff Monday. Albuquerque Police Department officers were dispatched near Menaul Blvd. and Pennsylvania Blvd. Monday morning in regards to a domestic dispute. According to police, officers attempted to apprehend a suspect wanted for domestic violence charges in the area of Rhode Island St. and Claremont Ave. They say the individual barricaded inside their residence and refused to cooperate.
Albuquerque Police prepare to disband their Open Space Division
Albuquerque Police are just months away from disbanding their Open Space Division. Target 7 spoke with a retired Open Space officer and Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina to learn more. Anthony Martinez worked for the division for more than a decade. "I grew up here and this bosque out in...
APD says officers responded to 207 domestic violence calls over holiday weekend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a busy and violent holiday weekend across the Albuquerque metro. APD Chief Harold Medina tweeted, officers responded to 207 domestic violence calls from Wednesday through Saturday. Medina says that is a 46% increase over the same three-day period last week. Two of the calls were fatal. On Thursday, an Albuquerque […]
4th of July murder suspect set to take plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of murdering his sister’s boyfriend is going to take a plea deal. Francisco Robles was in court Monday afternoon when lawyers from both sides said they have come to an agreement on a plea deal. Court documents say Robles slit Javier Gandarilla’s throat during a Fourth of July celebration, […]
Albuquerque saw more domestic violence calls on Thanksgiving than it has in a decade
This Thanksgiving in Albuquerque had more domestic violence calls than the holiday has seen in a decade, according to the Albuquerque Police Department
Family, friends of student killed in UNM campus shooting speak out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of the UNM student killed in an on-campus shooting after police say he shot at an NMSU student is speaking out and demanding answers on if Brandon Travis’ death could’ve been prevented. Nearly 40 of Brandon Travis’ family, friends, and coaches joined a Zoom call, sharing who they knew Brandon […]
Albuquerque teen who shot at pregnant 17-year-old sentenced
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen who shot a pregnant 17-year-old, killing her baby, was sentenced Monday. Adam Herrera will spend 18 years in prison. Herrera was only 15 when he and three others began harassing 17-year-old Karla Malagon and her family at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex in May of 2020. He and three others opened fire, hitting Malagon in the stomach twice.
Woman arrested by APD after long stolen car chase
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The story had just begun when plain-clothes Albuquerque Police Detective Pablo Hernandez identified a stolen vehicle on Montgomery Boulevard NE around 3 p.m. Saturday. Hours later, after an extensive pursuit and search, punctuated twice by gunfire from one suspect, APD arrested 28-year-old Myranda Salayandia, who was...
Apparent family dispute ends with fatal shooting by APD
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An apparent domestic dispute between a father and son ended with a fatal shooting of the son by an Albuquerque Police Department officer. At a news briefing Friday night, police Chief Harold Medina said that the mother called APD around 3:20 p.m. asking them to intervene in a fight between her husband and their son. She indicated that the son's mental health and apparent intoxication were involved, and that there was potential for lethal actions on his part.
