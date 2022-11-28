Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Police investigating after body found near Tempe Town Lake
TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are investigating after a body was located near Tempe Town Lake on Thanksgiving Day. Police say a man was found dead in the river bottom just north of Tempe Marketplace Thursday around 12:30 p.m. The man has not been identified at this time. Officials...
AZFamily
MCSO identifies 2 bodies found in SUV parked along road near Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has identified two bodies found in an SUV near Goodyear last week as 54-year-old Jorge Guadalupe Rodriguez-Leyva and 48-year-old Violeta Amado-Correa. Just after 9 a.m. on Nov. 25, a passerby called 911 about a white Ford Expedition parked...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman found dead in west Phoenix home, homicide investigation underway
PHOENIX - A woman's death is being investigated as a homicide after her body was found at a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell with "signs of trauma." Phoenix firefighters had found her body on the evening of Nov. 30, and her name has not been released. Police say she...
ABC 15 News
Impairment suspected in hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A driver has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian outside of a Walmart in Goodyear. Around 5 p.m. officials say a woman was exiting a Walmart near Interstate 10 and Estrella Parkway when she was struck by a vehicle. The woman was transported...
AZFamily
Man dead after being hit by car on freeway in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being hit by a car on the freeway in Phoenix Sunday evening. On Monday, the man was identified as 36-year-old Brandon Lee Goldtooth. Around 7:30 p.m., Department of Public Safety officials responded to the I-17 and Northern Avenue for the report of a man lying on the road after being hit by a car. DPS says the collision temporarily blocked three lanes on the freeway, including the HOV lane.
fox10phoenix.com
Pedestrian killed in Laveen hit-and-run crash
PHOENIX - A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash near 51st Avenue and Baseline Tuesday evening, Phoenix police said. First responders were called at around 6:37 p.m. on Nov. 29 for reports that a man had been hit by a car. John Franklin, 55, was found severely...
ABC 15 News
Man killed, woman arrested after stabbing near I-17 and Cactus Rd
Phoenix police say a man is dead after he was stabbed near I-17 and Cactus Road Tuesday evening. Officials say the man was found bleeding and unresponsive when crews arrived, he was later pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by police as 44-year-old Cory Little. On Wednesday, Phoenix...
AZFamily
Man dies after being hit by car overnight in Laveen Village
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after he was hit by a car early Monday morning in Laveen Village. Phoenix police responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Southern Avenue just east of the South Mountain Freeway around 3 a.m. The man who had been struck, later identified as 29-year-old Darrle Woody, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver stayed at the scene of the crash.
KTAR.com
Car smashes into restaurant after collision near Phoenix intersection, 2 injured
PHOENIX – Two people were injured, one seriously, after a car smashed into a Phoenix restaurant following a collision with another vehicle Tuesday. The vehicles crashed near Camelback Road and 35th Avenue around 4 a.m., the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters received a report of the wreck and arrived...
AZFamily
2 seriously hurt after car slams into Federico’s Mexican Food in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people have been rushed to the hospital after a car crashed into a Federico’s Mexican Food location in west Phoenix early Tuesday morning. The crash occurred just after 4 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. According to Capt. Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department, the crash involved two cars and two people were transported to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, and one with non-life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene showed a sedan that hit a side of a wall with extensive debris scattered throughout one side of the fast food restaurant.
3 People Killed and 4 People Injured In A Fatal Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Phoenix. Authorities confirmed that 3 people died and 4 people were injured due to the accident.
Man shot near 59th Ave and Camelback Road, multiple people detained
At about 9:30 p.m., Phoenix police officers were called to the area of 59th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of a shooting.
Remains of missing 80-year-old woman found near South Mountain
A months-long search for 80-year-old Roberta Braden has been called off after her remains were found on South Mountain.
KTAR.com
Mesa police fatally shoot man who allegedly drove into patrol vehicle
PHOENIX – Police shot and killed a man who allegedly drove into a patrol vehicle outside a Mesa convenience store early Wednesday, authorities said. Officers responded to the Circle K at Dobson Road and Eighth Avenue around 4 a.m. after a store clerk called 911 about a man inside a parked vehicle and requested assistance, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Weeknight closures on I-17 north of Phoenix will impede traffic for months
PHOENIX – Interstate 17 north of Phoenix will be closed several nights a week well into next year so crews can blast rocks to make space for new lanes. Segments of I-17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point will be closed in both directions two to three nights a week, Mondays-Thursdays, for the next eight months, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Monday.
AZFamily
Woman in wheelchair dies after being hit by a car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in west Phoenix Saturday evening. Around 6:45 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of a hit and run near 63rd Avenue and Palm Lane, north of McDowell Road. Officers arrived and found a woman in a wheelchair with injuries; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
ABC 15 News
Mesa grocery store employee stabbed by coworker
MESA, AZ — An employee at a Mesa grocery store near Ellsworth and Broadway roads was stabbed by a coworker on the morning of November 23. Officials say the employee, only identified as a man, had multiple wounds. He was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. The coworker...
fox10phoenix.com
Man found shot, killed inside car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a murder after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road at 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 27 and found 25-year-old John Martinez inside a car. Martinez had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KOLD-TV
Missing Casa Grande woman found dead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an 83-year-old woman was found dead in the desert in Casa Grande on Monday, Nov. 28. According to Casa Grande police, Carol Jones was last seen alive at the Caliche Living Center at 1600 North Peart around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
ABC 15 News
MCSO: Two adults found dead in vehicle near MC 85 and Cotton Lane
GOODYEAR, AZ — A portion of MC 85 in the West Valley is shut down Friday due to a death investigation, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says. Around 9:20 a.m., deputies were called to check out a suspicious vehicle on the side of the road near MC 85 and Cotton Lane. Inside the vehicle, deputies found two adults who were dead.
