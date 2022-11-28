Read full article on original website
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN on Social MediaBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
CBS Sports
NFL Week 13 picks: Dolphins shock 49ers, Bengals upset Chiefs, Titans stun 10-1 Eagles
If you were traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday, I hope you made it back in one piece and if you were flying, I hope you weren't on Odell Beckham's plane because, man, that seems like it was a lot of drama. After being kicked off his flight, Odell had to...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers coach offers bizarre explanation for not letting Tom Brady try to beat Browns in regulation
There were definitely some questionable clock management decisions in the NFL in Week 12 -- hello, Colts -- but one of the most bizarre decisions came in Cleveland where Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles decided for some reason that he wasn't going to let Tom Brady try to beat the Browns in regulation on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes explains how he got Chiefs to trade up for him in 2017 NFL Draft
Back in 2017, it was widely expected that either three or four quarterbacks would be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. As the draft drew closer, Patrick Mahomes was increasingly confident that he would be one of them. "As the process went on, I got a feeling...
CBS Sports
Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes: Why the Bengals QB has held his own, with off-script plays a stunning strength
Joe Burrow and the Bengals will host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 13 in one of the most hyped games of the season (watch it Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, stream it on Paramount+) In case you've been living under a rock, the Bengals overcame a...
CBS Sports
Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low
With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
CBS Sports
Lakers to waive sharpshooter and former DoorDash driver Matt Ryan, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan made one of the biggest shots of the season for the Lakers when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans to send that game to overtime. The Lakers would later win the game. Ryan was shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the season for the Lakers in a limited role.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 13, 2022: Model says start Isiah Pacheco, but sit Jeff Wilson
After winning back-to-back NFL MVP awards and leading plenty of owners to championships in the process, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was showing no signs of slowing down heading into his 18th season. However, anybody who drafted Rodgers has been sorely disappointed with his productivity and position in the Fantasy football rankings. If you're searching for a quarterback to stream, who are your options this week? A reliable set of Week 13 Fantasy football picks can help you address those pressing roster needs and also ensure that you nail your Fantasy football start-sit decisions to optimize your Week 13 Fantasy football rankings. So before setting your Week 13 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
Mike Tomlin didn't sleep following Monday's win while getting prepared for Steelers' upcoming game vs. Falcons
During his postgame press conference, Mike Tomlin alluded to his team needing to "sleep fast" as the Steelers moved past Monday night's 24-17 win over the Colts while getting started on their upcoming game in Atlanta this Sunday. Roughly 12 hours after that press conference, Tomlin conducted his usual weekly...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Slated to miss practice Wednesday
Smith-Schuster won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Smith-Schuster now has two more days to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, but if the wide receiver is able to play this weekend, he'll continue to be a key cog in Kansas City's passing game. Meanwhile, Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will also miss practice Wednesday and looks like a far less certain bet than Smith-Schuster to make it back for the Week 13 contest.
CBS Sports
Thursday Night Football odds, spread, line: Patriots vs. Bills predictions, NFL picks by expert on 16-7 roll
The Buffalo Bills will try to repeat when they face the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football at Gillette Stadium. When these teams last met, in the wild card round of last season's playoffs, the Bills routed the Patriots, 47-17. In that game, Buffalo became the first team in the Super Bowl era to not punt or attempt a field goal in a playoff game as well as the first team in postseason history to score a touchdown on seven straight drives to open the game.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: UNC, No. 19 in Top 25 And 1, looks to rebound in showdown with No. 16 Indiana
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge gives us at least one more compelling high-profile matchup before the event suffers a death via television networks and ceases to exist: North Carolina at Indiana on Wednesday night at 9:15 p.m. ET. The get-in price on the secondary market is nearly $200 before fees, according to Stubhub.com.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Five catches in Week 12 win
Johnson caught five of eight targets for 49 yards in Monday's 24-17 win over the Colts. The Steelers made a concerted effort to get Johnson involved early after he was held to 21 receiving yards last week. Kenny Pickett's first two passes both went Johnson's way, and the wide receiver turned them into a pair of 11-yard gains to quickly surpass his Week 11 yardage total. Johnson remained involved after that, leading the team in targets and catches, though he had a drop in the end zone early in the fourth quarter. The Steelers overcame that error with a two-yard Benny Snell touchdown run on the next play to take a 24-17 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Johnson's still searching for his first touchdown of the season, but maybe a Week 13 date with the leaky Falcons secondary will help him find it.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Preparing to play Sunday
Chase (hip) is preparing as though he will play Sunday against the Chiefs, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. The wideout -- who last played in Week 7 -- indicated that he'll see how the rest of the week goes, but at this stage Chase noted that he's "expecting to take some reps" versus Kansas City. Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase is bouncing back from a hairline hip fracture, and while there had been hope that he'd return to action in Week 12, he wasn't feeling comfortable enough to play at that stage. As this weekend's game approaches, however, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer relays that Chase says that his hip is now pain-free.
CBS Sports
Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad
Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
CBS Sports
Christon scores 15, Grambling downs Dartmouth 73-49
SAN ANTONIO (AP) Cameron Christon's 15 points helped Grambling defeat Dartmouth 73-49 on Monday night. Christon added seven rebounds for the Tigers (4-3). Virshon Cotton scored 15 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Carte'Are Gordon shot 5 of 12 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds.
CBS Sports
Week 13 NFL picks, odds, 2022 best bets from advanced model: This 5-way football parlay pays 25-1
The Washington Commanders will try to stay hot when they face the New York Giants during the Week 13 NFL schedule. Washington has won six of its last seven games, including a 19-13 win against Atlanta last week. The Giants got off to a hot start this season, but they have lost three of their last four games. Washington is a 1.5-point favorite in the Week 13 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Week 13 NFL lines should you target with your Week 13 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 13 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Lions trade up to secure Jared Goff's replacement as QBs go 1-2-3
The 2023 NFL Draft is going to provide a lot of intrigue as teams without a need at quarterback are faced with the decision of taking a potentially elite defensive talent or trading down to acquire more assets. Those scenarios will be explored as draft night approaches but, in today's thought exercise, Detroit trades up for the right to select one of those three coveted quarterbacks.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Sidelined due to illness
Diggs didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Diggs and Michael Gallup were both sidelined to start Week 13 prep due to an illness that is apparently making the rounds around Dallas' locker room. The severity of the aliment remains unclear, but the star cornerback will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's primetime matchup against the Colts.
CBS Sports
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Expected to miss 6-8 weeks
Coach Kyle Shanahan noted Monday that Mitchell (knee) is in line to be out 6-to-8 weeks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, the 49ers plan to place Mitchell on IR, which would ensure that he misses at least four games, but based on the estimated timetable put forth by Shanahan, the running back doesn't seem likely to be back before the postseason. In Mitchell's looming absence, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price are now in line to log change-of-pace/complementary snaps for the 49ers behind top back Christian McCaffrey, while Tevin Coleman is a candidate to be elevated from the team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Grading NFL's next generation of quarterbacks in Week 12: Trio of young passers shine
It took nearly three months. Week 12 featured quality performances from all the first and second year quarterbacks. Granted, it helped a few of the struggling passers were benched before the weekend's action. Mac Jones amassed big numbers against the Vikings on Thanksgiving, and what a comeback by Trevor Lawrence...
