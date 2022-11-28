ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski Go Public With Courtside Date at Knicks Game

By Brett Bachman
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Pete Davidson and his newest fling, Emily Ratajkowski, made their public debut as a couple Sunday while attending a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. The pair sat courtside and shared a beer—as well as a few flirty glances—while the Knicks lost a close game to the Memphis Grizzlies, 127-123. Photos shared by the home team showed the model and actress wearing a brown North Face puffer coat, blue jeans and knee-high reptile print boots—while Davidson went casual in a navy fleece tracksuit. Ben Stiller was also spotted sharing a laugh while sitting next to the pair, who was first reported to be dating earlier this month.

