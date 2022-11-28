Morocco were made to work hard for it by a spirited Canada, but two first-half goals were enough to ensure they qualified for the World Cup last 16 for only the second time in history with a 2-1 victory.On a high from their heroic victory over Belgium in their last match, one of the most famous wins in African sporting history, Morocco are the second team from the continent to reach the knockout stages after Senegal booked a date with England, and incredibly progress as group winners.Belgium’s miserable month ended in further catastrophe as their failure to beat Croatia...

34 MINUTES AGO