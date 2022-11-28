Read full article on original website
Former Buccaneers quarterback gets head coaching gig
A former quarterback of the Tampa Buccaneers is moving on up in the coaching world, which is a cool thing even if his Buccaneers days are long gone. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Trent Dilfer out of Fresno State with the sixth overall pick in the 1994 draft, they obviously had high hopes for the quarterback. After all, this was a franchise at the time that was constantly looking for the one player that was going to turn the ship around despite weak rosters (see Vinny Testaverde), which seem to always lead to ugly results. Suffice to say, Dilfer wasn’t much better for the Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean his tenure with the Bucs is without positives.
Saints-Buccaneers Could Hasten End for Some on Losing Side
New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay has spelled the end for a few notable players and coaches. Could Monday's matchup help do the same for Dennis Allen, Tom Brady, or others?
What’s at stake for Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry, others with Deshaun Watson’s return? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be back on the field on Sunday, returning after nearly two years away and starting for the Browns for the first time against his old team, the Houston Texans. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start Wednesday’s podcast by discussing...
Why a Bruce Arians return/coaching staff changes won’t save Buccaneers
Many are already calling for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to make changes to the coaching staff. Here’s why this wouldn’t save the Buccaneers’ season. The 2022 season has not exactly gone to plan for the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to put it as lightly as possible. As such, the rather abrupt, and frankly still kind of weird, resignation of Bruce Arians as head coach has many Buccaneers fans feeling rather frustrated.
Yardbarker
It's beginning to look a lot like it's prime time for Deion Sanders to make the FBS jump
Sanders has his share of suitors, and it looks as though he'll decide between Colorado, South Florida and Cincinnati. He could also decide to stay at Jackson State. Colorado and South Florida were rumored as potential destinations earlier this month, and Cincinnati (9-3, 6-2 in AAC) joined the fray following Luke Fickell's decision to take the Wisconsin job.
What Deshaun Watson had to say; talking Cavaliers: Quincy Carrier, Chris Fedor on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier joins as...
How did Deshaun Watson look on Wednesday? And why didn’t he talk? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson officially took over the first team reps when the Browns took the practice field on Wednesday in preparation for the Houston Texans. How did he look?. Ashley Bastock checked in with Dan Labbe on our Thursday Orange and Brown Talk Podcast to talk...
Deshaun Watson suspension over: Why I’m willing to give him a fresh start with the Browns – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For Deshaun Watson, his new football life begins now. That was the theme of his Thursday press conference as the new Browns QB prepares to face the Houston Texans Sunday. Some media members and fans won’t be happy with his refusal to answer questions about his...
Ted Karras talks end of game kneeldown against Titans and viral moment
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals had just earned a first down by virtue of a Titans penalty to but cement a hard-fought 20-16 win over the Titans on Sunday in Nashville. All that was left was to run was three plays in Victory Formation, usually a mere formality. The...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Ja’Marr Chase’s return, Joe Mixon’s status and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals, for where they are in the season, are about as healthy as they could be. Twenty-one of 22 opening day starters were at practice on Wednesday, including wideout Ja’Marr Chase and running back Joe Mixon. Coach Zac Taylor talked about that and more...
Royals hire Brian Sweeney as pitching coach after three seasons leading Guardians’ bullpen
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was only a matter of time before Brian Sweeney moved up to a new role as a major league pitching coach, but the Guardians will still get to see plenty of the man who spent the last five seasons on their major league coaching staff, including the last three as their bullpen coach. Sweeney was hired Thursday by the Royals to serve as pitching coach on manager Matt Quatraro’s staff.
The excitement continues building up for Chiefs vs. Bengals: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals’ home matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend is building up to be one of Week 13′s most exciting games. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appears on track to be back for Cincinnati this weekend after being sidelined by a hip injury. Running back Joe Mixon could potentially return from the concussion protocol as well.
Cavaliers’ dominance at home continues with Philly beatdown: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers delivered a beatdown against Philadelphia on Wednesday, moving to 9-1 at home and matching the 2016-17 squad for the best home record to start a season in franchise history. It was the Cavs’ biggest win against Philly since a 29-point victory in February of...
Cleveland Cavaliers neutralize Joel Embiid, crush Philadelphia 76ers 113-85
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- About an hour before tipoff, a couple members of the Philadelphia 76ers asked a Cleveland arena worker to grab a ladder and level to check the rim, making sure it wasn’t crooked. The rim was fine. Can’t say the same for Philadelphia. Back home after...
Evan Mobley accepts challenge against Joel Embiid, shows continued evolution: ‘Sky is the limit’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On paper, it looked like a mismatch. Evan Mobley is a wiry power forward -- at this stage of his career anyway. Listed at 6-foot-11 and 215 pounds, Mobley was forced to shift over one position again Wednesday night because of Jarrett Allen’s achy back that sidelined the All-Star center for a third consecutive game.
Antonio Brown Takes Shot At Alex Guerrero After Bucs’ Loss
Antonio Brown took aim at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following their demoralizing Week 12 loss to the Browns in Cleveland, but not at his usual target. The former NFL wide receiver took a break from needling Tom Brady in order to take a shot at the quarterback’s longtime trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero. Brown, obviously, has a bit of history with Guerrero dating back to his brief tenure with the New England Patriots and parts of two seasons with the Bucs.
