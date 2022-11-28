ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Buccaneers quarterback gets head coaching gig

A former quarterback of the Tampa Buccaneers is moving on up in the coaching world, which is a cool thing even if his Buccaneers days are long gone. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Trent Dilfer out of Fresno State with the sixth overall pick in the 1994 draft, they obviously had high hopes for the quarterback. After all, this was a franchise at the time that was constantly looking for the one player that was going to turn the ship around despite weak rosters (see Vinny Testaverde), which seem to always lead to ugly results. Suffice to say, Dilfer wasn’t much better for the Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean his tenure with the Bucs is without positives.
TAMPA, FL
Why a Bruce Arians return/coaching staff changes won’t save Buccaneers

Many are already calling for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to make changes to the coaching staff. Here’s why this wouldn’t save the Buccaneers’ season. The 2022 season has not exactly gone to plan for the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to put it as lightly as possible. As such, the rather abrupt, and frankly still kind of weird, resignation of Bruce Arians as head coach has many Buccaneers fans feeling rather frustrated.
TAMPA, FL
Royals hire Brian Sweeney as pitching coach after three seasons leading Guardians’ bullpen

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was only a matter of time before Brian Sweeney moved up to a new role as a major league pitching coach, but the Guardians will still get to see plenty of the man who spent the last five seasons on their major league coaching staff, including the last three as their bullpen coach. Sweeney was hired Thursday by the Royals to serve as pitching coach on manager Matt Quatraro’s staff.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The excitement continues building up for Chiefs vs. Bengals: Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals’ home matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend is building up to be one of Week 13′s most exciting games. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appears on track to be back for Cincinnati this weekend after being sidelined by a hip injury. Running back Joe Mixon could potentially return from the concussion protocol as well.
CINCINNATI, OH
Antonio Brown Takes Shot At Alex Guerrero After Bucs’ Loss

Antonio Brown took aim at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following their demoralizing Week 12 loss to the Browns in Cleveland, but not at his usual target. The former NFL wide receiver took a break from needling Tom Brady in order to take a shot at the quarterback’s longtime trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero. Brown, obviously, has a bit of history with Guerrero dating back to his brief tenure with the New England Patriots and parts of two seasons with the Bucs.
TAMPA, FL
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

