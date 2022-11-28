ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican Mike May, citing ballot paper shortages in Harris County, contests statehouse election he lost by 15 percentage points

A Houston-area Republican who lost his state representative race by more than 6,100 votes is contesting the Nov. 8 election results, having filed a petition with the Texas Secretary of State's Office asking that the results be voided and a new election be held because of problems at Harris County polling places on Election Day.
World AIDS Day with HOW TO SURVIVE A PLAGUE Author David France

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. December 1st is World AIDS Day, a day to bring awareness, remember, and stand in solidarity with those who are living...
