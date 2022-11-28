ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A twister roaring out of the darkness smashed through a small Alabama community early Wednesday during an outbreak of tornadoes across the Deep South, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son on a street where generations of one family lived. One of dozens of tornadoes...
ALABAMA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Defense: Ohio man had no reason to help family in killings of 8

WAVERLY, Ohio — An Ohio man accused of helping his family kill eight members of another family had no reason to take part and wasn’t even there, his attorney told trial jurors Tuesday during closing arguments. George Wagner IV, his brother and parents were charged in the 2016...
OHIO STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Indiana AG: Penalize doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old's abortion

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin...
INDIANA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. school test scores still trail pre-pandemic levels

Pennsylvania public school students have made little progress in making up for the learning losses suffered during the covid-19 pandemic. The latest Pennsylvania System of School Assessment results released Monday show just over half of test-takers in grades three through eight statewide scored proficient or advanced, which is regarded as grade level or above, on the language arts exam.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State lawmaker resigns to take new role in Pennsylvania Senate

A state legislator who represented parts of northcentral Pennsylvania for the past three decades is resigning his Senate seat to take on a new role in that legislative chamber. Sen. John Gordner, a Republican, announced on Monday that he will vacate his 27th state senatorial district seat on Wednesday to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pine officials approve Clover Chase development

After months of dialogue between Pine officials, developers and community members, the township is moving ahead with plans for the Clover Chase development. The proposed development has one cul-de-sac for the plan, which will be accessible via Curtis Drive. The development will have 23 single-unit homes, two stormwater management detention ponds located in open space areas, sidewalks and street trees along both sides of the street, slope plantings, and a trail easement to the northern property boundary.
PINE TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy