Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Loxley’s Christmas in the Park and Christmas Parade Happening December 9thAna KimberLoxley, AL
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
Four Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Thanks to Senator Richard Shelby's Vision & Passion, Port of Mobile is the 'Fastest Growing Container Port in the U.S.'Zack LoveMobile, AL
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAlabama State
Related
Pine-Richland draws PIAA semifinal opponent that runs often, rarely passes
The football itself is usually an essential piece of practice equipment, but when Pine-Richland’s scout-team offense took the field this week, coach Jon LeDonne had the group run plays without one. Coaches come up with creative ways to practice when they run into a team like District 3 champion...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A twister roaring out of the darkness smashed through a small Alabama community early Wednesday during an outbreak of tornadoes across the Deep South, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son on a street where generations of one family lived. One of dozens of tornadoes...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Defense: Ohio man had no reason to help family in killings of 8
WAVERLY, Ohio — An Ohio man accused of helping his family kill eight members of another family had no reason to take part and wasn’t even there, his attorney told trial jurors Tuesday during closing arguments. George Wagner IV, his brother and parents were charged in the 2016...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Indiana AG: Penalize doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old's abortion
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Michigan's high court pauses Ethan Crumbley parents' case in Michigan school shooting
DETROIT — The Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday sent the involuntary manslaughter case of the parents of accused Oxford High shooter Ethan Crumbley back to the Court of Appeals to consider whether there was sufficient evidence for James and Jennifer Crumbley to stand trial. The Michigan Court of Appeals...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. school test scores still trail pre-pandemic levels
Pennsylvania public school students have made little progress in making up for the learning losses suffered during the covid-19 pandemic. The latest Pennsylvania System of School Assessment results released Monday show just over half of test-takers in grades three through eight statewide scored proficient or advanced, which is regarded as grade level or above, on the language arts exam.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State lawmaker resigns to take new role in Pennsylvania Senate
A state legislator who represented parts of northcentral Pennsylvania for the past three decades is resigning his Senate seat to take on a new role in that legislative chamber. Sen. John Gordner, a Republican, announced on Monday that he will vacate his 27th state senatorial district seat on Wednesday to...
Man arrested for fatal shooting in Marshall-Shadeland, victim identified
Pittsburgh police have charged a man in connection with the fatal shooting on Wednesday morning in Marshall-Shadeland. Jason Woodall, 29, faces charges of criminal homicide, robbery and firearm violations, police said in a posting on social media. Investigators identified the victim as Mieko Devaughn. No age or address was listed...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pine officials approve Clover Chase development
After months of dialogue between Pine officials, developers and community members, the township is moving ahead with plans for the Clover Chase development. The proposed development has one cul-de-sac for the plan, which will be accessible via Curtis Drive. The development will have 23 single-unit homes, two stormwater management detention ponds located in open space areas, sidewalks and street trees along both sides of the street, slope plantings, and a trail easement to the northern property boundary.
Comments / 0