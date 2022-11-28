After months of dialogue between Pine officials, developers and community members, the township is moving ahead with plans for the Clover Chase development. The proposed development has one cul-de-sac for the plan, which will be accessible via Curtis Drive. The development will have 23 single-unit homes, two stormwater management detention ponds located in open space areas, sidewalks and street trees along both sides of the street, slope plantings, and a trail easement to the northern property boundary.

PINE TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO