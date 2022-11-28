Read full article on original website
ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KCCI.com
COVID-19 cases continue to jump in Iowa throughout November
DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of COVID-19 cases took a big jump in Iowa over the past week. New numbers released on Wednesday by state health officials show over 3,400 positive cases of COVID-19. That's up nearly 500 cases from the week before. The number of COVID-19 cases...
cbs2iowa.com
Reynolds joins 20 governors asking for repeal of Biden’s vaccine mandate for military
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds joined governors from 20 other states across America sending a letter to Congressional Leadership requesting immediate action to repeal the Biden Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. Armed Forces. “The Biden vaccine mandate creates a national security risk...
Another commercial flock in Nebraska infected by avian flu
The highly contagious, lethal avian influenza has struck another commercial flock in Nebraska, the state Department of Agriculture has reported.
Nebraska study hopes to explain wild turkey population decline
OMAHA — Hunters and conservationists hope a new study of Nebraska’s declining number of wild turkeys will help determine how to help the roaming gobblers rebound. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is funding the study with $1.8 million in fees from gun, ammo and hunting permit sales, said Luke Meduna, who heads the agency’s big game program.
moneywise.com
First-Time Homebuyer Programs in Iowa
We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. Please be aware that some (or all) products and services linked in this article are from our sponsors. The Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) offers access to affordable mortgage rates, down payment and closing costs assistance,...
KCRG.com
Land to be returned to Iowa Tribe after nearly 200 years
Gov. Reynolds among 21 calling for repeal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the governors from 20 other states are calling on the Biden administration to repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for people in the U.S. Armed Forces. Updated: 1 hour ago. Vice President...
KETV.com
'Important first step': OutNebraska on Respect for Marriage Act advancing
OMAHA, Neb. — Allies and advocates in Nebraska call the passing of the respect for marriage act an important step forward. The legislation is headed to a vote in the House after clearing the Senate. It requires states recognize lawfully granted marriages performed in other states; that include same-sex and interracial unions. The goal is to protect marriage rights with a conservative Supreme Court majority.
Where do lawsuit settlement funds won by Nebraska go?
LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska recently raked in more than $20 million as part of settlements of multi-state consumer lawsuits against corporate giants Google and Walmart. The state will receive nearly $12 million from Google as part of a $391.5 million out-of-court settlement over misleading tracking of users’ locations.
theperrynews.com
Harris’s sparrows, Iowa’s biggest, put in rare winter appearance
There was fight taking place on my platform bird feeder. A big stranger, a Harris’s sparrow, had flown in, and two male house sparrows were trying to drive him away. The two smaller sparrows pecked at him and hit him with their wings, but the big guy stood his ground and fought back.
Colorado election officials order recount after Rep. Boebert projected to defeat Dem challenger Adam Frisch
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has ordered a recount of the 3rd Congressional District, where incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert is projected to defeat Democrat Adam Frisch.
Critically Endangered Iowa Zoo Animal Leaving The State
Kiano the rhino at the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines is moving on after spending the last ten years in the Hawkeye State. The father of two baby rhinos at the zoo, Kiano has done what he can in his lifetime to help continue the existence of his species, the Eastern Black Rhino.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska #1 in driest topsoil moisture
HASTINGS, Neb. — Nebraska is seeing some of the driest topsoil in years as we transition to winter. According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, Nebraska is the number one state in the country with the driest topsoil moisture. This affected some crops during this last harvest as well as other agricultural businesses.
Prairie Estates parent company explains reasons for closure
The organization also blamed staffing shortages, inflation, and changes in the nursing home' census for the need to close the facility.
Here's your chance to live at an Iowa state park for free
If you've ever wanted to live in nature, a volunteer opportunity from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources may be your shot.Driving the news: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is searching for volunteers who are willing to live at its parks for up to five months in exchange for a free campsite.The program has been going on for several years.Zoom in: Volunteer campground hosts who can assist with daily operations — like talking with visitors — are needed from May to October.A wide mix of people apply to be park hosts, including retirees, people who have free summers and out-of-state visitors, said Zachary Faust of the Iowa DNR.Volunteers are expected to live in their own campers. Some of the parks that need people include Clear Lake, Walnut Woods, George Wyth, Pikes Peak and Lake Wapello.How to apply: Visit the Iowa DNR site here.Of note: State officials evicted Iowa DNR rangers from 23 state parks earlier this year because of needed repairs at their state-owned houses.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Iowa’s Democrats are getting bulldozed
The 2022 Midterms confirmed one thing about Iowa — it is not a swing state anymore. Republicans ran the table, as they retained all their statewide offices by comfortable margins. In addition, the GOP managed to flip Iowa’s fourth house seat in the 3rd Congressional District and the office of the state attorney general. This almost gave them a clean sweep, but Democrats held onto the office of state auditor.
California DOJ released gun data accidentally, displayed 'poor judgment' in bungled response, review finds
An independent review has found California's Department of Justice unintentionally released personal information belonging to nearly 200,000 state gun owners.
doniphanherald.com
No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse
The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
News Channel Nebraska
'The worst I've ever seen it': Police departments facing critical staffing shortages
NORFOLK, Neb. -- It’s a major issue nationwide. “This is by far the worst I’ve ever seen it,” said Norfolk Chief Of Police, Don Miller. Police departments are facing major staffing shortages, which is causing citizens and officials to sound the alarm. The Norfolk Police Division finds...
superhits1027.com
Iowa & Minnesota Road Conditions
For IOWA ROAD CONDITIONS from 511ia.org CLICK HERE. For MINNESOTA ROAD CONDITIONS from 511mn.org CLICK HERE.
