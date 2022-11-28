ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Rescue mission underway for occupants of plane dangling from Maryland power lines

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Authorities were working to extract a pilot and a passenger from a small plane dangling 100 feet above the ground Sunday night after it crashed into power lines in Maryland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03mfXN_0jPQPaYy00
Authorities said before they can extract the plane's two occupants they first must ensure that the aircraft is secure and that the power infrastructure has been de-energized and grounded. Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Chief Spokesman Pete Piringer/Twitter

The Montgomery County Department of Police reported the crash Sunday evening, posting pictures of a small plane hanging from high-tension power wires near a transmission tower in the city of Gaithersburg, located north of Washington, D.C.

Scott Goldstein, fire chief for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, told reporters during a press conference that the plane crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but authorities said the plane's occupants were uninjured and authorities were on the scene.

"We have been in contact and continue to be in contact with the folks in the plane," Goldstein said.

Goldstein explained the rescue mission is underway but first authorities need to ensure the transmission tower is safe to access and that the plane is secure to the structure.

Resources have arrived to address these concerns with others on the way, he said.

"One of our concerns is the safety of the occupants in the airplane, safety of the fire rescue personnel and the rescue there of," he said.

Pepco, an energy distributor for Maryland and Washington, D.C., said some 85,000 were without power Sunday night as a result of the crash.

"We are assessing damage and working closely with Montgomery County fire and emergency services," Pepco tweeted . "We are awaiting clearance to the scene before crews can begin work to stabilize the electric infrastructure and begin restoring services."

The company, which supplies electricity to nearly 900,000 customers, said transmission lines have been de-energized with its priority being providing authorities with the assistance needed to support the rescue operation.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Soneh Aravim
3d ago

The reason for the crash is unknown but it is strongly believed that the plane may have been flying too low.

stuck in Milwaukee
3d ago

Jesus help these people in their time of desperation amen

Related
CBS Baltimore

Officials: 'Best outcome' after two rescued from small aircraft crash into transmission tower

BALTIMORE - A pilot and passenger are recovering after spending about seven hours dangling in their small aircraft in a power transmission tower.A single-engine Mooney M20J crashed into Pepco tower lines near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.  Maryland State Police identified the occupants of the plane as pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C., and passenger Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. The two were rescued roughly seven hours later, around 12:30 a.m., with Williams being brought down from the plane first, followed shortly after by Merkle.  Officials said the original...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Pilot and Passenger Identified; Maryland State Police Release Additional Information on Sunday Night Plane Crash in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village

Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are on the scene of a single engine plane crash in Montgomery County where rescue efforts are underway. The plane involved is a Mooney Mike 20P single engine plane. The pilot is identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. The passenger is identified as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Both the pilot and the passenger are reportedly unharmed inside the aircraft awaiting rescue.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, woman killed when car crashes into median strip, flips over in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man and a woman - both in their early 20s - died in a one-car crash Sunday afternoon in North Baltimore.Officers responded to the wreck in the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway near Greenhaven Drive.Police said around 3:30 p.m., a 2008 Nissan was traveling on W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip and flipped over several times. A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman died at the scene, according to police."It's a tragedy that both of them died," Baltimore resident Anthony Alexander said.   The crash shut down both directions of...
BALTIMORE, MD
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

