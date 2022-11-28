Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Las Vegas airport hosts Christmas tree lighting ceremony
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is getting into the holiday spirit. The airport hosted a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, its first since 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program featured the Doris French Elementary School choir performing a selection of...
Fox5 KVVU
Cirque du Soleil acrobat fighting to retake the stage after Las Vegas hit-in-run crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An acrobat with Cirque du Soleil, who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash, is now on the road to recovery. Calling it his “dream job,” Chase Webster moved to Las Vegas about a year ago to be in a Cirque du Soleil shows performing on the trampoline.
news3lv.com
Taxicab driver loses eye after a rock from a slingshot hits him on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas taxicab driver continues to recover at home after a rock from a slingshot hit him in the face while he was driving passengers on the Strip, resulting in the loss of an eye. Tilahun Teginge said he’s learning to adjust to his...
Fox5 KVVU
You can meet the famous Budweiser Clydesdales Saturday in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your cameras! The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday. According to a news release, the iconic team, which features eight horses pulling the famous red, white, and gold Budweiser wagon that’s carrying two drivers and a Dalmatian coach dog, will serve as grand marshal of Downtown Summerlin holiday parade at 6 p.m.
news3lv.com
Downtown Container Park hosts holiday event lineup
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Santa's sleigh is making its stop at Downtown Container Park!. The venue is getting ready to deck the halls this holiday season with a variety of Christmas events for the whole community. Kicking off the Christmas cheer is Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10...
news3lv.com
Miranda Lambert extends Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood through 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Country music star Miranda Lambert will be hanging around Las Vegas for a little while longer. Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment announced that Lambert has extended her residency at Planet Hollywood on the Strip through 2023. Sixteen new shows of "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo" are...
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect in custody following fiery standoff near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect is in custody after a standoff with Las Vegas police during the thick of rush hour traffic late Wednesday afternoon. Police tell FOX5 officers attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle near Winnick Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police said the driver then started driving recklessly. They said he drove on sidewalks during the course of the chase.
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Beloved local restaurant Table 34 is now under the ownership and operation of Batch Hospitality, a new company formed by local restaurateurs Evan Glusman and Constantin Alexander. It closed over the Thanksgiving holiday and will reopen on December 5 with an updated design. The new version will feature an expanded bar with white granite countertops and a refreshed menu built on the restaurant’s reputation for farm-to-table cuisine. Find more information at table34lasvegas.com.
Fox5 KVVU
Start of construction on All Net Arena project in Las Vegas delayed
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The All Net Resort & Arena project was narrowly granted a delay by Clark County to start construction by a deadline of September 2023. The project on a 27-acre stretch of land off Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara had a construction start deadline of fall of this year. Project officials told the Clark County Zoning commission that numerous tasks had been completed, from clearing debris and prior construction, to securing various permits and agreements.
Americajr.com
‘Enchant’ World’s Largest Christmas Light Extravaganza announces spectacular outdoor event at Resorts World Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS – Enchant, producers of the world’s largest Christmas light experience, and Resorts World Las Vegas, the Strip’s newest resort, announced plans to brighten the holiday season in Las Vegas with over four million outdoor lights—bringing a special edition of America’s fastest-growing live-holiday event to Las Vegas Boulevard for the first time billed as “Enchant on the Strip”.
news3lv.com
New Sandbox VR coming to Las Vegas Strip in spring 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Miracle Mile Shops announced that Sandbox VR is opening its second location on the Strip at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino in spring 2023. "Opening our second Sandbox VR in Las Vegas is incredible," Steve Zhao, CEO of Sandbox VR, said. "Visitors and locals alike look for the highest quality entertainment experiences in the Entertainment Capital of the World. We're proud of the success of the brand in the city and are thrilled to be expanding with this new location at Miracle Mile Shops."
Fox5 KVVU
‘Hotel EDC’ coming to Las Vegas Strip in 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new immersive hotel experience is coming to the Las Vegas Strip for Electric Daisy Carnival in 2023. “Hotel EDC” at Resorts World’s Las Vegas Hilton will feature unique fan experiences, entertainment and perks for three nights and four days during EDC Las Vegas 2023, set for May 19-22.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Metro Police Department having a busy year with commercial robberies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's an operation that took hours. Neighbors on an otherwise quiet street near Rancho and Sahara watching as police removed a truckload of stolen goods. Everything from computers to small appliances to golf clubs. A criminal enterprise permanently out of business, and three men under...
news3lv.com
Great Santa Run, New Year's Eve party to shut down roads in downtown Las Vegas in December
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas is celebrating the last month of the year by hosting several events, leading to multiple road closures throughout December. Road closures start at 5 p.m. on December 2. Roads will reopen at 11 p.m. Major closures: Boulder to Hoover avenues, Art Way...
news3lv.com
1 in custody after barricade near Warm Springs, Green Valley in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities have one person in custody after a barricade situation at a home in Henderson Wednesday morning. Multiple police officers, including at least two armored vehicles, could be seen outside a corner house near Warm Springs Road and Green Valley Parkway. Henderson Police say they...
Fox5 KVVU
Beard Papa’s Cream Puffs set to open Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Japanese cream puffs chain with a cult following is set to open a location in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Beard Papa’s Cream Puffs will expand to Las Vegas with an eatery openings on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. Beard...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas rescue group offers $10K reward for information on emaciated dog
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Pet Rescue Project is offering a $10,000 reward for information about an emaciated dog that was found earlier this month. Althea, a 7-year-old pit bull, was found starved and her chances of surviving were slim. She is currently in the ER fighting a...
news3lv.com
Glittering Lights named one of top 23 nationwide Christmas light displays
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One of the largest Christmas lights displays in Southern Nevada just got some national recognition. US News and World Report's travel experts ranked the Glittering Lights display at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as one of the top 23 displays in the country. MORE ON...
lasvegastribune.net
2023 LVMPD K-9 Calendar Now Available for Sale
Proceeds from LVMPD K-9 Calendar sales supports community initiatives, including the K-9 Section and lifelong care of active and retired service dogs. PHOTO LINK: https://twgpr.sharefile.com/d-s04da6348d2854ea6a7dff9319d4be5d8. Las Vegas, Nev. (Nov. 23, 2022) – The 2023 LVMPD K-9 Calendar is the paw-fect gift for family and friends. Support the men, women, and...
SWAT standoff in west Las Vegas valley causes road closures
There is a heavy police presence in the west Las Vegas valley resulting in road closures.
