Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas airport hosts Christmas tree lighting ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is getting into the holiday spirit. The airport hosted a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, its first since 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program featured the Doris French Elementary School choir performing a selection of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

You can meet the famous Budweiser Clydesdales Saturday in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your cameras! The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday. According to a news release, the iconic team, which features eight horses pulling the famous red, white, and gold Budweiser wagon that’s carrying two drivers and a Dalmatian coach dog, will serve as grand marshal of Downtown Summerlin holiday parade at 6 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Downtown Container Park hosts holiday event lineup

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Santa's sleigh is making its stop at Downtown Container Park!. The venue is getting ready to deck the halls this holiday season with a variety of Christmas events for the whole community. Kicking off the Christmas cheer is Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect in custody following fiery standoff near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect is in custody after a standoff with Las Vegas police during the thick of rush hour traffic late Wednesday afternoon. Police tell FOX5 officers attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle near Winnick Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police said the driver then started driving recklessly. They said he drove on sidewalks during the course of the chase.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

Beloved local restaurant Table 34 is now under the ownership and operation of Batch Hospitality, a new company formed by local restaurateurs Evan Glusman and Constantin Alexander. It closed over the Thanksgiving holiday and will reopen on December 5 with an updated design. The new version will feature an expanded bar with white granite countertops and a refreshed menu built on the restaurant’s reputation for farm-to-table cuisine. Find more information at table34lasvegas.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Start of construction on All Net Arena project in Las Vegas delayed

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The All Net Resort & Arena project was narrowly granted a delay by Clark County to start construction by a deadline of September 2023. The project on a 27-acre stretch of land off Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara had a construction start deadline of fall of this year. Project officials told the Clark County Zoning commission that numerous tasks had been completed, from clearing debris and prior construction, to securing various permits and agreements.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

‘Enchant’ World’s Largest Christmas Light Extravaganza announces spectacular outdoor event at Resorts World Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Enchant, producers of the world’s largest Christmas light experience, and Resorts World Las Vegas, the Strip’s newest resort, announced plans to brighten the holiday season in Las Vegas with over four million outdoor lights—bringing a special edition of America’s fastest-growing live-holiday event to Las Vegas Boulevard for the first time billed as “Enchant on the Strip”.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New Sandbox VR coming to Las Vegas Strip in spring 2023

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Miracle Mile Shops announced that Sandbox VR is opening its second location on the Strip at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino in spring 2023. "Opening our second Sandbox VR in Las Vegas is incredible," Steve Zhao, CEO of Sandbox VR, said. "Visitors and locals alike look for the highest quality entertainment experiences in the Entertainment Capital of the World. We're proud of the success of the brand in the city and are thrilled to be expanding with this new location at Miracle Mile Shops."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

‘Hotel EDC’ coming to Las Vegas Strip in 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new immersive hotel experience is coming to the Las Vegas Strip for Electric Daisy Carnival in 2023. “Hotel EDC” at Resorts World’s Las Vegas Hilton will feature unique fan experiences, entertainment and perks for three nights and four days during EDC Las Vegas 2023, set for May 19-22.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 in custody after barricade near Warm Springs, Green Valley in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities have one person in custody after a barricade situation at a home in Henderson Wednesday morning. Multiple police officers, including at least two armored vehicles, could be seen outside a corner house near Warm Springs Road and Green Valley Parkway. Henderson Police say they...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Beard Papa’s Cream Puffs set to open Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Japanese cream puffs chain with a cult following is set to open a location in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Beard Papa’s Cream Puffs will expand to Las Vegas with an eatery openings on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. Beard...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegastribune.net

2023 LVMPD K-9 Calendar Now Available for Sale

Proceeds from LVMPD K-9 Calendar sales supports community initiatives, including the K-9 Section and lifelong care of active and retired service dogs. PHOTO LINK: https://twgpr.sharefile.com/d-s04da6348d2854ea6a7dff9319d4be5d8. Las Vegas, Nev. (Nov. 23, 2022) – The 2023 LVMPD K-9 Calendar is the paw-fect gift for family and friends. Support the men, women, and...
LAS VEGAS, NV

