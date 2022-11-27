Read full article on original website
IMPACT Wrestling is coming to DAZN. On Tuesday, Anthem Sports & Entertainment and DAZN announced a new multi-year, international distribution agreement for IMPACT Wrestling. Check out the official press release below. Anthem Sports & Entertainment and DAZN Announce International Multi-Year Distribution Partnership for Anthem’s IMPACT Wrestling. IMPACT’S Signature Series,...
Backstage News on When FTR's AEW Contract Expires; Tag Team Considering Options
-- Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler, collectively known as the tag team FTR, have only months left until their current contracts with AEW expire, according to a report by Sean Ross Sapp of fightfulselect.com. The duo believes their deals run out at the end of April even though they originally thought the contracts were up last year. Whether they end up re-signing with AEW or jumping back to WWE (where they were known as The Revival) is still up in the air but the tag team is actually exploring a third option too.
