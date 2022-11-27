Read full article on original website
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After InspectionBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Stalking Charge For Delray Beach “Marriage Professor” After Told To Leave Neighbor Alone
Timothy Kellis, Who Calls Himself “The Marriage Professor,” Apparently Really Likes His Apartment Neighbor. She Doesn’t Like Him Back. BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Timothy Kellis — who markets himself as “The Marriage Professor” and founder of the “Marriage Education Center […]
‘I think this is a serial killer’: Man indicted in 40-year-old Miramar cold case had previous manslaughter conviction
The stories of the loved ones of women who were murdered and their accused killers went free for decade after decade are similar: They grow older than their slain mother, wife or sister ever lived to be. They wait for a phone call, and when they get it, finally have hope for justice to be served. The case of Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth’s 1980 murder went cold, like many others, until DNA ...
West Palm Beach grandmother loses nearly $20,000 to Facebook grant scam
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office put out a warning after a West Palm Beach grandmother was scammed out of her life’s savings through Facebook. The scammer posed as the woman’s Facebook friend and encouraged her to apply for a Social Security...
KNIFE FOUND IN STUDENT’S BAG AT DON ESTRIDGE BOCA RATON
Don Estridge High-Tech Academy Scene Of High Drama. Student Taken Into Custody. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — School officials at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School mitigated a potential threat Thursday when several students reported that they saw a knife in the […]
Facebook scam victim: 'They had taken my tax money, my Christmas money for grandchildren'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There's a warning out about a new scam on Facebook that already cost a grandmother in West Palm Beach a fortune. Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say an imposter is urging people to apply for a grant and get big bucks.
BSO: Arrests made in antisemitic spray-painting in Weston
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they have arrested three juveniles in connection with several incidents of racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in the Weston Hills Community. BSO said all three subjects were arrested and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing. Two juveniles face three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of burglary structure and one count of public order crime prejudice, which is a hate crime enhancement. The third juvenile faces two counts of criminal mischief and burglary structure. The first reported incident occurred in the morning hours of Oct. 5, on Yom Kippur. Antisemitic and hate messages were spray-painted inside and outside the bathrooms on the golf course at Weston Hills. On that same day, more hate messages were found spray-painted on the children's playground at Hunters Pointe Park in Weston. The second incident was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when hate slurs and antisemitic messages were found again spray-painted on the walls of the golf course bathrooms.The third incident was reported on Sunday, Oct. 30, at Hunters Pointe Park and along the entrance of Hunters Pointe located in the 2300 block of Quail Roost Drive in Weston.
Three Arrested In Yom Kippur Anti-Semitic Vandalism
Broward Sheriff’s Office Says Three Teen Boys Responsible For Act That Generated National Attention. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Three teenage boys — all 16 — are allegedly responsible for spray painting antisemitic symbols and messages on buildings in Weston on Yom […]
Florida police search for brazen thief who stole armfuls of merchandise on Black Friday
HIALEAH, Fla. — Police in South Florida are searching for a man who grabbed as much as he could from a department store and walked out the door. Photos show the man dragging dozens of bags and other items out of a Burlington in Hialeah on Black Friday. Officers...
Residents Concerned After Shootout in Hollywood Neighborhood
Residents in Hollywood are concerned for their safety after a number of shootings in their neighborhood. The most recent one happened just before midnight on Nov. 22. NBC 6 obtained home video showing muzzle flashes lighting up in the 6600 block of McKinley Street. Two people were shot that night...
Owners of Jewelry King warn of repeat thief in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A jewelry store owner says a repeat robber may be to blame for some recent rip-offs. The Owners of Jewelry King in Oakland Park spoke with 7News on Wednesday. The jewelry store has been in business for 23 years, and they want other jewelry store...
Man questioning police conclusion about brother’s death
(WSVN) - A South Florida man is desperate for answers after his brother jumped from a bridge and drowned. But this story has more than one twist. Karen Hensel has tonight’s 7 Investigates. Forty-six-year-old Anthony Gonzalez worked as a production engineer, posted about being vegan and as a former...
Suspect arrested in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after investigators say he killed another man and left him on the sidewalk in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, fire rescue crews arrived to Drexel Road to calls of an unresponsive man around 4:33 a.m. on Friday, November 25.
Friend of Austin Harrouff's victims says decision 'shocking,' 'disappointing'
After Austin Harrouff was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the killing of a Martin County couple, a friend of the victims says the decision by both sides is "shocking" and "disappointing."
Check-washing thieves attempt to steal $27K from West Palm Beach doctor
There have been recent reports of checks being stolen from mailboxes in our area. Now, a business plaza in West Palm Beach was hit. The latest victim is a West Palm Beach doctor.
Family seeks justice in murder of woman gunned down delivering Christmas gifts two years ago
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Two years later, Tasheena Scantlebury still wears the T-shirt with her big sister’s pictures all over it. "She was a very beautiful person, she was very sweet. We were 13 years apart but she was like my mom," Tasheena said. Tasheena, her aunt and...
15 -year-old boy arrested for carjacking an 82-year-old man
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives said they've made an arrest in the carjacking of an 82-year-old man. The incident was caught on camera last month, deputies said five men approached the 82-year-old victim's car as he pulled into a parking space at the RaceTrac gas station on W. Oakland Park Boulevard on Nov. 5.
Arrests Made in Weston Anti-Semitic and Racist Incidents
The Broward Sheriff's Office has arrested three teenagers in connection with a rash of anti-Semitic and racist vandalism in Weston, capping off a month-long investigation into crimes that left the community's Jewish residents on edge. During a press conference held this afternoon, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said that his agency...
15-year-old arrested in connection with shooting death of Miami-Dade teen
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade police announced Wednesday that Darrell Hobley is facing charges of manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor and improper exhibition of a firearm.
Family files lawsuit over Florida woman’s kratom-related death
The family of a Florida woman who died last year has filed a lawsuit against an Idaho-based company, alleging that it sold her the herb kratom without proper warnings and instructions. According to a lawsuit filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, family members allege...
Woman seeks justice in fatal stabbing of son in Hobe Sound
Through her tears Amy Starr Carter remembers her firstborn, Robert Tyler Meadows, who died after he was stabbed multiple times inside his house at The Preserve, a gated community in Hobe Sound.
