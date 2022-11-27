ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

Stalking Charge For Delray Beach “Marriage Professor” After Told To Leave Neighbor Alone

Timothy Kellis, Who Calls Himself “The Marriage Professor,” Apparently Really Likes His Apartment Neighbor. She Doesn’t Like Him Back. BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Timothy Kellis — who markets himself as “The Marriage Professor” and founder of the “Marriage Education Center […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘I think this is a serial killer’: Man indicted in 40-year-old Miramar cold case had previous manslaughter conviction

The stories of the loved ones of women who were murdered and their accused killers went free for decade after decade are similar: They grow older than their slain mother, wife or sister ever lived to be. They wait for a phone call, and when they get it, finally have hope for justice to be served. The case of Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth’s 1980 murder went cold, like many others, until DNA ...
MIRAMAR, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KNIFE FOUND IN STUDENT’S BAG AT DON ESTRIDGE BOCA RATON

Don Estridge High-Tech Academy Scene Of High Drama. Student Taken Into Custody. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — School officials at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School mitigated a potential threat Thursday when several students reported that they saw a knife in the […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

BSO: Arrests made in antisemitic spray-painting in Weston

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they have arrested three juveniles in connection with several incidents of racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in the Weston Hills Community. BSO said all three subjects were arrested and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing. Two juveniles face three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of burglary structure and one count of public order crime prejudice, which is a hate crime enhancement. The third juvenile faces two counts of criminal mischief and burglary structure.   The first reported incident occurred in the morning hours of Oct. 5, on Yom Kippur. Antisemitic and hate messages were spray-painted inside and outside the bathrooms on the golf course at Weston Hills. On that same day, more hate messages were found spray-painted on the children's playground at Hunters Pointe Park in Weston. The second incident was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when hate slurs and antisemitic messages were found again spray-painted on the walls of the golf course bathrooms.The third incident was reported on Sunday, Oct. 30, at Hunters Pointe Park and along the entrance of Hunters Pointe located in the 2300 block of Quail Roost Drive in Weston. 
WESTON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Three Arrested In Yom Kippur Anti-Semitic Vandalism

Broward Sheriff’s Office Says Three Teen Boys Responsible For Act That Generated National Attention. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Three teenage boys — all 16 — are allegedly responsible for spray painting antisemitic symbols and messages on buildings in Weston on Yom […]
WESTON, FL
NBC Miami

Residents Concerned After Shootout in Hollywood Neighborhood

Residents in Hollywood are concerned for their safety after a number of shootings in their neighborhood. The most recent one happened just before midnight on Nov. 22. NBC 6 obtained home video showing muzzle flashes lighting up in the 6600 block of McKinley Street. Two people were shot that night...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Owners of Jewelry King warn of repeat thief in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A jewelry store owner says a repeat robber may be to blame for some recent rip-offs. The Owners of Jewelry King in Oakland Park spoke with 7News on Wednesday. The jewelry store has been in business for 23 years, and they want other jewelry store...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Man questioning police conclusion about brother’s death

(WSVN) - A South Florida man is desperate for answers after his brother jumped from a bridge and drowned. But this story has more than one twist. Karen Hensel has tonight’s 7 Investigates. Forty-six-year-old Anthony Gonzalez worked as a production engineer, posted about being vegan and as a former...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Suspect arrested in West Palm Beach murder

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after investigators say he killed another man and left him on the sidewalk in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, fire rescue crews arrived to Drexel Road to calls of an unresponsive man around 4:33 a.m. on Friday, November 25.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

15 -year-old boy arrested for carjacking an 82-year-old man

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives said they've made an arrest in the carjacking of an 82-year-old man. The incident was caught on camera last month, deputies said five men approached the 82-year-old victim's car as he pulled into a parking space at the RaceTrac gas station on W. Oakland Park Boulevard on Nov. 5.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

Arrests Made in Weston Anti-Semitic and Racist Incidents

The Broward Sheriff's Office has arrested three teenagers in connection with a rash of anti-Semitic and racist vandalism in Weston, capping off a month-long investigation into crimes that left the community's Jewish residents on edge. During a press conference held this afternoon, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said that his agency...
WESTON, FL

