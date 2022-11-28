ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Cat Country 102.9

Judge Clears Way for More Montana Wolf Hunting

Wolf hunting and trapping are back on after the latest legal ruling upholds the state's plans to use both methods to control wolf populations in the Treasure State. The ruling is the latest turn in the legal battle by conservation groups to try and curtail wolf harvesting in Montana, an issue that has been ongoing ever since wolves were taken off the Endangered Species List more than a decade ago. This specific fight is over wolf hunting adjacent to Yellowstone National Park, questioning the management approach by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Leave These Things Behind Before Moving To Montana

Sure, you could watch a couple episodes of "Yellowstone" and decide to whimsically move to Montana. That's totally your decision and I'm not going to stop you. Carpe diem baby, just don't carpe my DMs. One had better think twice before moving to the Treasure State. There's plenty of room...
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Why Visiting This Montana Monument is So Emotional to Me

I absolutely love to visit historic sites across the state; I feel it's important to recognize the events that took place before you, and perhaps gain a better understanding of the place you live or grew up. One of my absolute favorite places to go is in Fort Benton, Montana, but I have to make sure I pack some tissues with me before I go. Once you hear the story, you'll know exactly why I do.
FORT BENTON, MT
Cat Country 102.9

There’s No Way Montana Men Take This Long to Get Ready to Go Out

Men, we all want to look our best when we go out on the town. Whether it's with a significant other or just with our friends, we take pride in how we look in public; at least every man in my life does. But how much time do we spend on the process of getting ready for that night out? When I saw the average time, I almost couldn't believe it, because it takes me at least 3 or 4 times that long to get ready.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

What? ‘Yellowstone’ Rip Wheeler May Be More Montanan Than You!

We are deep into season 5 of the hit television show 'Yellowstone.' As each episode airs, we see more and more familiar faces and places from our community. Many people here in Montana auditioned for parts as extras, and if you pay close enough attention, odds are you will see someone you will see a fellow Montanan in the background. But, did you know that part of the main cast are Montanans too?
MONTANA STATE
discoveringmontana.com

Montana Serial Killers – The Most Infamous

Montana has a national reputation as one of the safest states to visit. Typically, tourists have to worry more about bear, wolf, and bison safety than they have to worry about violent crime. That said, the state has, on occasion, been plagued by another kind of monster: the serial killer.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Lolo and Frenchtown Make Top 10 Snobbiest Places in Montana

When you think of "snobby," you think of a snotty heiress getting out of her Mercedes at a Hollywood premier. A person who looks down their nose at anyone who has less than they do. Someone who cares more about their "purse puppy" and Range Rover than anyone else. But when you think of Montanans, "snobby" is not really a word that comes to mind. Still, if you had to choose, what are the snobbiest towns in Montana? The folks at Roadsnacks.net are back at it again, with a study on the snobbiest towns in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Are Montanans Sympathetic Towards the Psychedelic Movement?

Oregon and Colorado were the first states to decriminalize psilocybin (Aka mushrooms) and authorized therapeutic use. After watching Fantastic Fungi on Netflix, my mind was plagued with many questions. If you’ve never seen this in-depth documentary about mushrooms and how fungi can be used to treat an array of things, I highly suggest you watch it. The trailer is below.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest

Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare. Roads covered in snow and ice can cause significant problems for travelers in the state. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. In addition to all of the snow, high winds and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week

Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Mother Nature is Coming for the Montana Idaho Border This Week

This week won't be a great time for travel to Idaho. Up to two feet of snow and very gusty winds are expected around West Yellowstone and along the Montana/Idaho border. It's pretty rare that we see the phrase "travel could be difficult to impossible" so let's take this advisory seriously. Even with just a FEW inches of snow falling in that area can cause poor visibility - this storm is supposed to bring up to two feet and very gusty winds. That makes for a dangerous combination.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Does Montana Rank Near The Top When It Comes To Life Expectancy?

Life is funny; when you're young, you can't wait to be older. When you're older, you wish you were young again. I once heard someone say that the grass is always greener on the other side until you mow it. It makes a lot of sense when you think about it. However, now we hear things like 60 is the new 50 and 30 is the new 20. Through medicine, exercise, and better nutrition, folks live longer now than ever.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Snow and Frustration; Thursday Commute Looks Tough for Western Montana

If Wednesday's drive home is any indication, Thursday's commute could be a rough one across Western Montana, with more snow expected in the forecast. It's all due to a strong surge of warm moisture pushing into the Northern Rockies from the west, delivering what the National Weather Service forecasters are calling "significant snow". And because of the remaining Arctic air lingering from Wednesday morning, that's creating the perfect scenario for snow to fall deep into the valleys.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Montana IRS Special Agent on Scams Aimed at Senior Citizens

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Every year thousands of senior citizens, including many in Montana, become victims of what are called ‘boiler room’ scams that are responsible for the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars. KGVO News spoke with Jeffrey Obie, Supervisory Special Agent for IRS Criminal...
MONTANA STATE
