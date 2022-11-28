Read full article on original website
Judge Clears Way for More Montana Wolf Hunting
Wolf hunting and trapping are back on after the latest legal ruling upholds the state's plans to use both methods to control wolf populations in the Treasure State. The ruling is the latest turn in the legal battle by conservation groups to try and curtail wolf harvesting in Montana, an issue that has been ongoing ever since wolves were taken off the Endangered Species List more than a decade ago. This specific fight is over wolf hunting adjacent to Yellowstone National Park, questioning the management approach by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Leave These Things Behind Before Moving To Montana
Sure, you could watch a couple episodes of "Yellowstone" and decide to whimsically move to Montana. That's totally your decision and I'm not going to stop you. Carpe diem baby, just don't carpe my DMs. One had better think twice before moving to the Treasure State. There's plenty of room...
A Special Charm That Only These Types of Montana Christmas Trees Have
After the day that we had today, it's time to calm it down a bit. When it comes to Christmas trees is it better to have real or artificial? I've had both and I think I've come to the conclusion that real is by far the better choice. The difference to me is the one that you cut down yourself.
Why Visiting This Montana Monument is So Emotional to Me
I absolutely love to visit historic sites across the state; I feel it's important to recognize the events that took place before you, and perhaps gain a better understanding of the place you live or grew up. One of my absolute favorite places to go is in Fort Benton, Montana, but I have to make sure I pack some tissues with me before I go. Once you hear the story, you'll know exactly why I do.
There’s No Way Montana Men Take This Long to Get Ready to Go Out
Men, we all want to look our best when we go out on the town. Whether it's with a significant other or just with our friends, we take pride in how we look in public; at least every man in my life does. But how much time do we spend on the process of getting ready for that night out? When I saw the average time, I almost couldn't believe it, because it takes me at least 3 or 4 times that long to get ready.
Is Montana Starting To Lose Part Of Its Greatness Over Politics?
There is no place like Montana. The unique charm of this great state makes it, in my opinion, the best place to live in the United States. When I first moved here years ago, I was taken aback by the kindness of the people, no matter our differences. I'm a...
What? ‘Yellowstone’ Rip Wheeler May Be More Montanan Than You!
We are deep into season 5 of the hit television show 'Yellowstone.' As each episode airs, we see more and more familiar faces and places from our community. Many people here in Montana auditioned for parts as extras, and if you pay close enough attention, odds are you will see someone you will see a fellow Montanan in the background. But, did you know that part of the main cast are Montanans too?
discoveringmontana.com
Montana Serial Killers – The Most Infamous
Montana has a national reputation as one of the safest states to visit. Typically, tourists have to worry more about bear, wolf, and bison safety than they have to worry about violent crime. That said, the state has, on occasion, been plagued by another kind of monster: the serial killer.
Lolo and Frenchtown Make Top 10 Snobbiest Places in Montana
When you think of "snobby," you think of a snotty heiress getting out of her Mercedes at a Hollywood premier. A person who looks down their nose at anyone who has less than they do. Someone who cares more about their "purse puppy" and Range Rover than anyone else. But when you think of Montanans, "snobby" is not really a word that comes to mind. Still, if you had to choose, what are the snobbiest towns in Montana? The folks at Roadsnacks.net are back at it again, with a study on the snobbiest towns in Montana.
Are Montanans Sympathetic Towards the Psychedelic Movement?
Oregon and Colorado were the first states to decriminalize psilocybin (Aka mushrooms) and authorized therapeutic use. After watching Fantastic Fungi on Netflix, my mind was plagued with many questions. If you’ve never seen this in-depth documentary about mushrooms and how fungi can be used to treat an array of things, I highly suggest you watch it. The trailer is below.
A Great Montana Radio Co-Worker Did This for Our Team
It's always such a nice surprise every year. Every company, it seems, has at least one person that knows how to spread some cheer and get the holidays started right. We've got one too- our traffic director Christina Irmen. Early Monday morning, while we were all waking up with our...
These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest
Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare. Roads covered in snow and ice can cause significant problems for travelers in the state. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. In addition to all of the snow, high winds and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
Best Places for Singles: Where Do Montana Towns Rank?
Dating is hard, especially when the cost of living is insanely high. When you factor in housing, everyday bills, and trying to put some money into savings, where are you supposed to find the extra cash to go on a date or two?. The average cost of a date is...
mtpr.org
Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week
Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
Mother Nature is Coming for the Montana Idaho Border This Week
This week won't be a great time for travel to Idaho. Up to two feet of snow and very gusty winds are expected around West Yellowstone and along the Montana/Idaho border. It's pretty rare that we see the phrase "travel could be difficult to impossible" so let's take this advisory seriously. Even with just a FEW inches of snow falling in that area can cause poor visibility - this storm is supposed to bring up to two feet and very gusty winds. That makes for a dangerous combination.
NBCMontana
Widespread travel impacts as a winter storm brings heavy snow to western Montana
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Clearwater Mountains through 5AM Friday. Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Lower Clark Fork Region through midnight Thursday night. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 17 inches....
Does Montana Rank Near The Top When It Comes To Life Expectancy?
Life is funny; when you're young, you can't wait to be older. When you're older, you wish you were young again. I once heard someone say that the grass is always greener on the other side until you mow it. It makes a lot of sense when you think about it. However, now we hear things like 60 is the new 50 and 30 is the new 20. Through medicine, exercise, and better nutrition, folks live longer now than ever.
Snow and Frustration; Thursday Commute Looks Tough for Western Montana
If Wednesday's drive home is any indication, Thursday's commute could be a rough one across Western Montana, with more snow expected in the forecast. It's all due to a strong surge of warm moisture pushing into the Northern Rockies from the west, delivering what the National Weather Service forecasters are calling "significant snow". And because of the remaining Arctic air lingering from Wednesday morning, that's creating the perfect scenario for snow to fall deep into the valleys.
Montana IRS Special Agent on Scams Aimed at Senior Citizens
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Every year thousands of senior citizens, including many in Montana, become victims of what are called ‘boiler room’ scams that are responsible for the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars. KGVO News spoke with Jeffrey Obie, Supervisory Special Agent for IRS Criminal...
Big game hunting season ends with mixed results in Northwest Montana
The general deer and elk hunting season concluded with game check stations in northwest Montana reporting mixed results.
