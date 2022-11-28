Read full article on original website
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest in series of catalytic converter theftsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park woman arrested on Thanksgiving for battery on family member, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Congress Must Intervene if Apple Bans Twitter, Says DeSantisToni KorazaFlorida State
Vintage Market Days set for Clay County Fairgrounds beginning Friday, through weekendDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Neighbors credited with helping catch accused cat killer in Springfield
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors in Springfield are being credited with helping police identify and arrest a suspect they say is linked to cases of dead, tortured and missing cats. The man’s arrest wouldn’t have happened if those neighbors didn’t come together. Residents helped the Jacksonville Sheriff’s...
Charge reduced for JSO corrections officer charged with battery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Corrections officer initially arrested for battery has had his charged reduced, according to court documents. Brandon Freeman, 30, was arrested on July 17 of this year, said Undersheriff Nick Burgos at a press conference. "It happened on the Northside, near the boat ramp,...
Witness showed police texts from woman arrested after AMBER Alert for Jacksonville girl, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning new details about the arrest of a woman listed as the “abductor” in a Florida AMBER Alert issued Sunday night for a Jacksonville girl. We told you Monday that 26-year-old Heaven Ulshafer is facing charges of false imprisonment and...
Attempted carjacking ends with suspect hospitalized after he leapt from I-95 ramp
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — According to reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:40 p.m. Monday night officers observed a vehicle that was taken in an armed carjacking and attempted to take the driver into custody. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The suspect then fled from...
Trial begins for estranged husband accused of murdering Jacksonville soldier in 2018
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family members of a Jacksonville soldier killed on a Kentucky military base prepare for her alleged killer’s trial. You may remember Brittney Silvers was killed in 2018 at Fort Campbell’s base. Her estranged husband was arrested after a confession to police. Ashli Hughes, Silvers’...
Investigators set $50,000 reward after two USPS employees robbed in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is working with the United States Postal Inspection Service to try and track down the suspect who committed two armed robberies against USPS mail carriers. They say the first incident happened at North 18th street and Ocean Street in Palatka...
HAPPENING TODAY: Jacksonville man who killed ex-girlfriend to be sentenced
Jacksonville, Fla. — Chad Absher is expected to learn Thursday how he’ll be punished for killing his ex-girlfriend and shooting her sister. Last month, a jury found Absher guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder. In 2017, he shot his girlfriend, Ashlee Rucker, and her sister, Lisa...
#GoodNews: Officer Who Can’t Swim Rescues Baby From Pond
A Florida police officer risks her life to save a baby from drowning in a pond despite not being able to swim herself. A Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer is being praised for not hesitating to enter a retention pond to rescue a baby even though she doesn’t know how to swim. Earlier this year, Officer Me'Atia Sanderson of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) responded to a call about a child drowning in an apartment complex retention pond in West Jacksonville.
Man dies in overnight shooting at Jacksonville's Sanctuary Walk apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 30s was found dead in a car outside of the Sanctuary Walk apartments in Jacksonville at approximately midnight Tuesday morning, police said. The car was still in drive, according to police. The man had at least one gunshot wound. A full autospy...
Woman listed as ‘abductor’ in AMBER Alert for Jacksonville girl charged with false imprisonment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The woman listed as the “abductor” in an AMBER Alert issued Sunday night for a 7-year-old Jacksonville girl appeared before a judge Monday afternoon. Heaven Ulshafer, 26, is facing charges of false imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Orange Park woman arrested on Thanksgiving for battery on family member, deputies say
An Orange Park woman was arrested on Thanksgiving for three counts of resisting law enforcement, domestic battery and possession of marijuana, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.
Man dies after trying to help a truck hook up to a trailer, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday morning, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called about a fatality near the Maxwell House warehouse parking lot. When police arrived, they discovered a man around his fifties dead in the parking lot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Police say it was a...
State files motion to revoke bond for Salt Life co-founder accused of murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The state has filed a motion to revoke bond for Michael "Troy" Hutto, the 56-year-old Salt Life co-founder who was charged in the death of an 18-year-old in October 2020. In a motion filed Monday in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit of Palm Beach County, the court...
Florida school resource deputy asked student to dress like young child, call him ‘daddy’: deputies
A former Florida school resource deputy was accused of sexually battering a high school student.
First in Florida: Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside enrolling for new AFib trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s an opportunity on the first coast to take part in a medical trial only offered at 20 locations around the country and one is in Jacksonville. Ascension St. Vincent's is once again leading the state in Atrial Fibrillation research. Patients with AFib experience their...
Several schools in Southeast Georgia receive threatening calls, police determine no danger
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating a threat in Glynn County at Brunswick High School on Wednesday morning. However, emergency management officials confirmed there is no active shooter. They believe the incident was a hoax. No one is injured and the school has been cleared by law enforcement, according...
35-year-old female inmate dies at Bacon County Jail
The Bacon County Sheriff’s Office has asked the GBI conduct a death investigation of a female inmate in the Bacon County Jail. According to the GBI, 35-year-old Rethia Pennington, of Callahan, Florida, was found dead in her cell on the morning of Nov. 29. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office...
Nationwide 'Sofia Scam' spotted in Jacksonville; FBI warns about charitable scams during the holiday season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Charitable scams are on the rise this holiday season and a nationwide one has arrived in Florida and is also seen here in the First Coast. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is calling it the "Sofia Scam". This scam is where a group of people...
‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
JSO seeking armed burglary suspects who stole gun, cash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Nov. 5, officers responded to 1900 Raley Drive West after reports that a home was robbed. The suspects pictured entered the victim’s home and stole a firearm and cash. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines...
