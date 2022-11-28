ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

International Business Times

Florida Woman Fatally Stabbed, Another Injured In Domestic Violence Incident

One woman was found stabbed to death and another suffered cuts on her hand inside a Kissimmee home in Florida, authorities said. The Osceola County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on Myrtle Oak Lane and Oak Hill Trail around 2 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman dead with apparent stab wounds in the living room. A second woman was found inside the house with possible defensive cuts to her hand, Sheriff Marcos Lopez said, according to WESH.
KISSIMMEE, FL
International Business Times

Teen Boy Throws A Rock At Pregnant Woman, Sends Her Into Cardiac Arrest

A pregnant woman was hospitalized and left fighting for her life after a teenager allegedly threw a rock at her. The incident occurred Tuesday in Perth, a city on the western coast of Australia. The attack unfolded when a fight broke out between the occupants of a car and a...
International Business Times

Malnourished Female Dog, 7 Puppies Rescued In New York; Owner Arrested

A man was arrested and charged with 23 counts of animal abuse after the New York police rescued several dogs in a vehicle he was driving in Queens, the district attorney's office said Monday. Ravon Service, 27, was arrested after officers spotted an emaciated mother dog and seven puppies in...
QUEENS, NY
International Business Times

Leon Black Net Worth: How Rich Is The Businessman Accused Of Rape?

Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black has been accused of rape after a fresh lawsuit filed against him Monday linked him to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In the lawsuit, Cheri Pierson accused Black of raping her nearly two decades ago in a New York City mansion owned by Epstein.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
International Business Times

Arizona Woman Fatally Stabs Father During Argument, Claims It Was An Accident

An Arizona woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her father to death during an argument at an apartment complex in Phoenix. Cops responded to a report of a stabbing incident at an apartment near Sweetwater and 29th avenues around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, the police found 44-year-old Cory Little bleeding and unresponsive inside the house, AZCentral reported. Fire crews arrived shortly after and determined the man had succumbed to his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
International Business Times

Meghan Faced Death Threats As A Royal: Senior UK Police Officer

The UK's most senior police officer of colour has said the duchess of Sussex faced "disgusting" threats to her life during her time in the royal family. Neil Basu said that as head of counter-terrorism, he had to deal with credible threats from far-right extremists against Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry.
International Business Times

Boy, 15, Fatally Shoots Teen While Showing Off Gun To Friends; Arrested

A young teen is accused of shooting a 17-year-old boy while "recklessly" waving a firearm in front of his friends in a Florida home. Darrell Hobley, 15, was arrested by the Miami-Dade police Tuesday. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at a home on Sierra Drive in northwest Miami-Dade, Local 10...
MIAMI, FL

