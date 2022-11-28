Read full article on original website
Third Ohio relative convicted in 2016 murders of 8 members of rival family shot execution-style at their homes
A third Wagner relative was convicted in the 2016 Pike County massacre in Ohio that left eight members of the rival Rhoden family killed in their homes over an alleged custody dispute.
International Business Times
Retired Cop Breaks Into Ex-girlfriend's House, Shoots Her And Kills Himself
A retired Atlantic City police officer fatally shot his ex-girlfriend in her New Jersey home and then died by suicide. Gloucester County police responded to a welfare check at a home on Ogden Road around 7 p.m. Monday. Upon reaching the scene, they found the bodies of a man and a woman inside the home.
International Business Times
Florida Woman Fatally Stabbed, Another Injured In Domestic Violence Incident
One woman was found stabbed to death and another suffered cuts on her hand inside a Kissimmee home in Florida, authorities said. The Osceola County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on Myrtle Oak Lane and Oak Hill Trail around 2 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman dead with apparent stab wounds in the living room. A second woman was found inside the house with possible defensive cuts to her hand, Sheriff Marcos Lopez said, according to WESH.
International Business Times
Teen Boy Throws A Rock At Pregnant Woman, Sends Her Into Cardiac Arrest
A pregnant woman was hospitalized and left fighting for her life after a teenager allegedly threw a rock at her. The incident occurred Tuesday in Perth, a city on the western coast of Australia. The attack unfolded when a fight broke out between the occupants of a car and a...
International Business Times
Malnourished Female Dog, 7 Puppies Rescued In New York; Owner Arrested
A man was arrested and charged with 23 counts of animal abuse after the New York police rescued several dogs in a vehicle he was driving in Queens, the district attorney's office said Monday. Ravon Service, 27, was arrested after officers spotted an emaciated mother dog and seven puppies in...
International Business Times
Leon Black Net Worth: How Rich Is The Businessman Accused Of Rape?
Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black has been accused of rape after a fresh lawsuit filed against him Monday linked him to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In the lawsuit, Cheri Pierson accused Black of raping her nearly two decades ago in a New York City mansion owned by Epstein.
International Business Times
Arizona Woman Fatally Stabs Father During Argument, Claims It Was An Accident
An Arizona woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her father to death during an argument at an apartment complex in Phoenix. Cops responded to a report of a stabbing incident at an apartment near Sweetwater and 29th avenues around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, the police found 44-year-old Cory Little bleeding and unresponsive inside the house, AZCentral reported. Fire crews arrived shortly after and determined the man had succumbed to his injuries.
International Business Times
Meghan Faced Death Threats As A Royal: Senior UK Police Officer
The UK's most senior police officer of colour has said the duchess of Sussex faced "disgusting" threats to her life during her time in the royal family. Neil Basu said that as head of counter-terrorism, he had to deal with credible threats from far-right extremists against Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry.
International Business Times
Mother Of Twins Murders Daughter, 4, Sets House On Fire To Cover Up Crime
A Georgia mother who was arrested after one of her twin daughters was found dead and the other injured in an apartment fire last week has admitted to killing the 4-year-old girl and setting the house on fire to cover up the crime, police said Monday. Nicole Ashley Jackson was...
International Business Times
Boy, 15, Fatally Shoots Teen While Showing Off Gun To Friends; Arrested
A young teen is accused of shooting a 17-year-old boy while "recklessly" waving a firearm in front of his friends in a Florida home. Darrell Hobley, 15, was arrested by the Miami-Dade police Tuesday. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at a home on Sierra Drive in northwest Miami-Dade, Local 10...
International Business Times
Passenger Shoots Uber Driver For Refusing To Give Phone And Keys During Argument
An Uber in Texas driver was shot by one of his passengers for refusing to hand over his cell phone and wallet. He was rushed to a hospital after Houston police officers found him with a gunshot wound in the hip area. The incident took place Sunday in northeast Houston...
