Read full article on original website
Related
International Business Times
Exclusive: India Asked By Sanctions-hit Russia For Parts For Key Sectors - Sources
Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, four sources familiar with the matter said, as sanctions squeeze Russia's ability to keep vital industries running. The list, a version of which has been seen by Reuters in...
International Business Times
Overseas Chinese Step Up Protests As Calls Mount For Change
From Sydney to Toronto, mainland Chinese have stepped up protests this week, with demands to end the world's most stringent COVID-19 restrictions evolving into calls to "free China" and for President Xi Jinping to step down. Overseas-based Chinese and their supporters rallied in Sydney, Tokyo, Hong Kong, New York and...
Syrian rebels did not know Iraqi militant killed was IS head
Syrian opposition activists and state media apparently did not know that an Iraqi militant who was killed in October in southern Syria was the leader of the Islamic State group
International Business Times
Meghan Faced Death Threats As A Royal: Senior UK Police Officer
The UK's most senior police officer of colour has said the duchess of Sussex faced "disgusting" threats to her life during her time in the royal family. Neil Basu said that as head of counter-terrorism, he had to deal with credible threats from far-right extremists against Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry.
International Business Times
Three Palestinians Reported Killed Amid Series Of Deadly West Bank Clashes
Israeli forces killed at least three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Palestinian officials said, in the latest in a months-long series of deadly clashes between security forces and Palestinians. Two brothers were killed near the hub city of Ramallah and a third man was shot in the...
International Business Times
'The Dead Keep Coming': Violence Overwhelms Mexico's Morgues
In a dark, windowless room with no air conditioning in southern Mexico, thousands of bones of unidentified people encapsulate the crisis of a forensic system overwhelmed by violent crime. The morgue in Chilpancingo in Guerrero state is full of anonymous human remains -- like many others in a country struggling...
International Business Times
Belgium Starts Trial Over 2016 Suicide Bombings
Belgium launched its biggest-ever criminal trial on Wednesday, the landmark prosecution of alleged jihadists accused of directing or aiding 2016 suicide bombings in Brussels' metro and airport that killed 32 people. The prime French suspect in the dock confirmed his identity as proceedings began: "Abdeslam Salah, 33, electrical mechanic." Salah...
International Business Times
Memory Of Macabre Cult Massacre Buried In Guyana Jungle
Deep in the Guyanese jungle, only a signpost and a nondescript plaque serve as reminders of a cult settlement where one of the most spine-chilling mass murder-suicides in modern history took place almost five decades ago. "Welcome to the People's Temple," reads the green lettering on a sign above a...
International Business Times
India Police Ban Rally To Support Adani Port, Protesters Refuse To Budge
Police in the Indian state of Kerela on Wednesday said they will not allow a Hindu group close to the country's ruling party to march in support of a mega port by Adani Group, as tensions rise over a $900 million project stalled by Christian protesters. Members of the Hindu...
International Business Times
India's Bishnoi Community, The Original Eco-warriors
Surrounded by deer and antelopes, Ghevar Ram caressed an injured fawn at a rescue centre run by India's Bishnoi community, who have been fighting to protect the environment for more than 500 years. Ram, a member of the Hindu sect, has devoted his life to animals, bringing those in distress...
International Business Times
LGBTQ Arabs Fear Backlash After World Cup 'Spotlight'
With rainbow flags and "OneLove" armbands, World Cup fans have protested against host Qatar's anti-LGBTQ policies, but many queer Arabs fear a Western solidarity push could do more harm than good. Gestures in support of the local LGBTQ community have unleashed a torrent of homophobia, activists and community members say,...
International Business Times
Taiwan Tensions: China's Iron Fist, The Type 075 Assault Ships, Ready For Invasion Combat
In yet another demonstration of its ability to rapidly modernize its military capabilities, the Chinese navy on Sunday reportedly announced that its two latest amphibious assault ships are ready for combat. The South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Tuesday reported that the PLA Navy's first two of the class, Type...
International Business Times
China's Exotic Orbital Weapon Covered Longest Distance With Record Flight Duration: Pentagon
New information emerging about the nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon test conducted by China in July 2021, says the missile traveled much longer in distance and time than any Chinese land attack weapons system to date coming close enough to its target. "China conducted the first fractional orbital launch of an ICBM...
International Business Times
Next Russian Military Mobilization Set For January And February: Ukraine Intel
The Russian military is set to launch a new wave of mobilization next year as Moscow's military death toll exceeds 88,000, according to Ukrainian military intelligence. In a Facebook post published Wednesday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) said Russia is already preparing to mobilize more troops in January and February 2023. In addition, the UAF General Staff said Russia is planning on having its cadets in military educational institutions graduate earlier than usual to help bolster Moscow's ranks.
Comments / 0