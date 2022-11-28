Photo gallery: St. Edward marching band helps football team play its way to state title game

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State basketball team’s first true road game of the season resulted in an 81-72 loss to Duke, providing a quality checkpoint early in the year. For the second straight season, the Buckeyes went into halftime down by double digits to the Blue Devils, who, on paper, was clearly the more talented team. Last year they erased that deficit and eventually got Chris Holtmann the best win of his career. That really never felt like it was on the table last night, even if they kept fighting long enough to make it a 40-minute game, and that’s completely OK.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO