Photo gallery: St. Edward marching band helps football team play its way to state title game

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Where to get the best coffee in the Akron areaJake WellsAkron, OH
Where to find the best Italian food in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Mirror images? Kirtland and Marion Local meet for fourth time: OHSAA football Division VI state championship preview
CANTON, Ohio — Eleven years ago, playing in the state championship was new to Tiger LaVerde, his players and family at Kirtland. His wife, Mary, even volunteered to cook breakfast for the team after their first OHSAA football state semifinal win in 2011. She’s now done it 11 times in the last 12 years.
CJ Hester, Wyoming stand in front of Glenville’s final step: OHSAA football Division IV state championship preview
CANTON, Ohio — One of Ohio’s all-time leading rushers stands in the way of Glenville’s pursuit to bring Cleveland public schools its first OHSAA state football championship. CJ Hester rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns last week to advance Cincinnati Wyoming to Saturday night’s Division IV...
Back together: Glenville’s youth football run set in motion its high school dominance
CLEVELAND, Ohio — One time, Damarion Witten asked to move from quarterback to center. An 11-year-old playing for a youth championship in Florida with the Glenville Elite Panthers, Witten knew the importance of the exchange to start every play. No one else volunteered, so he asked to do it after an injury led to the regular center’s unavailability. Glenville Elite went on to win its first of three national championships with a group of kids who have grown into the high school football team seeking Glenville’s first OHSAA state championship Saturday night in Canton.
St. Edward and Springfield will run it back in the OHSAA Division I state championship game
The two teams will meet for the Division I state title for the second straight season
No. 2 Solon girls basketball puts pressure on No. 3 Magnificat in 63-60 win
SOLON, Ohio — If this is any indication of what’s to come this girls basketball season, then area fans better buckle up, because it’s going to be a wild ride. After trailing by as many as nine points in the third quarter Wednesday, host Solon clamped down on defense and caused some late turnovers to come back and take a 63-60 victory over Magnificat. The Comets, ranked No. 2 in the cleveland.com Top 25, are now 2-1, while No. 3 Magnificat falls to 3-1.
College Football Playoff expansion is official, so 2022 might be Ohio State’s last big postseason debate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For those who enjoy the controversy, debate and high stakes of the four-team College Football Playoff — even if if means the occasional exclusion of Ohio State football — make sure you enjoy this weekend. The current debate about whether the Buckeyes should make...
Ohio State football will lose Brian Hartline to the right job at the right time, and a big one is interested now
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brian Hartline has the charisma, football savvy and teaching skills to be a very good head coach some day, and at least one program has reportedly figured that out about the Ohio State football receivers coach. Buckeye Scoop first reported Hartline is expected to interview at...
Ohio State’s playoff limbo; Buckeyes on the All-Big Ten team; and more: Buckeye Talk Podcast
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Thursday episode, Buckeye Talk comes to you in three parts. First, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means talk about the Ohio State Buckeyes who made the All-Big Ten team, starting on the offensive side, then going (17:27) to defense, and then (35:45) looking at individual awards.
Ohio State basketball’s loss to Duke showed off its potential, though the road there is long
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State basketball team’s first true road game of the season resulted in an 81-72 loss to Duke, providing a quality checkpoint early in the year. For the second straight season, the Buckeyes went into halftime down by double digits to the Blue Devils, who, on paper, was clearly the more talented team. Last year they erased that deficit and eventually got Chris Holtmann the best win of his career. That really never felt like it was on the table last night, even if they kept fighting long enough to make it a 40-minute game, and that’s completely OK.
Will Smith Jr. National Signing Day 2023 player profile: Ohio State football recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State is expected to sign four-star defensive lineman Will Smith Jr. during the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class, which lasts from Dec. 21-23. Learn more about this member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class with this profile. Will Smith Jr. School: Dublin Coffman...
Brian Hartline on Cincinnati job speculation: ‘My heart is at Ohio State’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football receivers coach Brian Hartline appeared to dismiss the potential of him leaving for another job in the short term. Reports Wednesday said Hartline was expected to interview for the vacant head coach position at Cincinnati. That job opened when another former Buckeye player and assistant, Luke Fickell, left to take over Wisconsin.
Jim Tressel, rivalry coach; transfer cornerbacks; and more suggestions Ohio State can use to beat Michigan: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Buckeye Talk, the call went out to Ohio State text subscribers to send in concrete suggestions that Ohio State could use to try to help the Buckeyes prepare for Michigan next season. From adding players to changing assistants to a different offensive focus to play...
Ohio State vs. Clemson in Miami? What happens if the Buckeyes don’t make the playoff?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oho State football’s national championship hopes are not closed, pending the results of this weekend’s Pac-12 and Big 12 championship games. If both TCU and USC win this weekend, though, they’re in. That will mean a second year out of the national championship picture for the Buckeyes. In both cases, they went into the Michigan game ranked No. 2 and in control of their own destiny.
Ohio State men’s basketball falls to Duke in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge
DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Kyle Filipowski had 16 points, including a key three-point play with 2:37 left, to help No. 17 Duke beat No. 25 Ohio State 81-72 on Wednesday night in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Jeremy Roach added 13 points for the Blue Devils (7-2), who had...
Joshua Mickens, nation's No. 7 edge-rusher, decommits from LSU Tigers; Ohio State Buckeyes looming?
The writing has been on the wall, but the first domino finally fell Monday. Lawrence Central (Indiana) four-star edge-rusher Joshua Mickens announced his decommitment from the LSU Tigers. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound defender, rated the nation's No. 57 overall prospect and No. 7 edge-rusher, is ...
cleveland.com
The first staff change Ohio State football’s Ryan Day must consider after another loss to Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day may need to make another significant adjustment to the coaching staff to correct the problems that led to another loss to Michigan. He won’t need to hand out a pink slip this time, as he did to a few assistants...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan OL Ryan Hayes calls out Ohio State backup for mocking his own starters
What a day it was if you are either part of the Michigan football program, or one of their supporters, as the Wolverines went into Columbus, stomped a mud-hole in the butt of Ohio State, and proceeded to walk it try. After trailing at halftime, the Wolverines absolutely destroyed the Buckeyes in the second half, and it was obvious, once again, that Michigan was by far the tougher, and superior team on the field. Now, Wolverines OL Ryan Hayes has called out an Ohio State backup player for mocking his own starters.
Why Ohio State could, and maybe should, be ahead of USC in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The College Football Playoff selection committee faces a philosophical question in Tuesday night’s rankings reveal, and it centers around Ohio State football. Should USC reach the playoff regardless of what happens in Friday night’s Pac-12 championship game against Utah? Or, should the Trojans only make...
Student reaction mixed to Ohio State president’s resignation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Word Monday of Dr. Kristina Johnson’s plan to step down as president of Ohio State University spread quickly throughout the university community. Thoughts from students about how Johnson was as president are mixed, but everyone was surprised at the resignation. “I found it very shocking,” said senior Megan Foster. “It was […]
Rick Chamberlin announces retirement as Dayton head coach
DAYTON — University of Dayton football coach Rick Chamberlin announced he is stepping down as head coach Tuesday morning. He spent 48-years in the football program that as a player, assistant coach and head coach. “After graduation, most UD students have to leave the school that they love,” Chamberlin...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
89K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0