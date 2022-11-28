ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Photo gallery: St. Edward marching band helps football team play its way to state title game

By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cleveland.com

Back together: Glenville’s youth football run set in motion its high school dominance

CLEVELAND, Ohio — One time, Damarion Witten asked to move from quarterback to center. An 11-year-old playing for a youth championship in Florida with the Glenville Elite Panthers, Witten knew the importance of the exchange to start every play. No one else volunteered, so he asked to do it after an injury led to the regular center’s unavailability. Glenville Elite went on to win its first of three national championships with a group of kids who have grown into the high school football team seeking Glenville’s first OHSAA state championship Saturday night in Canton.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

No. 2 Solon girls basketball puts pressure on No. 3 Magnificat in 63-60 win

SOLON, Ohio — If this is any indication of what’s to come this girls basketball season, then area fans better buckle up, because it’s going to be a wild ride. After trailing by as many as nine points in the third quarter Wednesday, host Solon clamped down on defense and caused some late turnovers to come back and take a 63-60 victory over Magnificat. The Comets, ranked No. 2 in the cleveland.com Top 25, are now 2-1, while No. 3 Magnificat falls to 3-1.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State basketball’s loss to Duke showed off its potential, though the road there is long

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State basketball team’s first true road game of the season resulted in an 81-72 loss to Duke, providing a quality checkpoint early in the year. For the second straight season, the Buckeyes went into halftime down by double digits to the Blue Devils, who, on paper, was clearly the more talented team. Last year they erased that deficit and eventually got Chris Holtmann the best win of his career. That really never felt like it was on the table last night, even if they kept fighting long enough to make it a 40-minute game, and that’s completely OK.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Brian Hartline on Cincinnati job speculation: ‘My heart is at Ohio State’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football receivers coach Brian Hartline appeared to dismiss the potential of him leaving for another job in the short term. Reports Wednesday said Hartline was expected to interview for the vacant head coach position at Cincinnati. That job opened when another former Buckeye player and assistant, Luke Fickell, left to take over Wisconsin.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs. Clemson in Miami? What happens if the Buckeyes don’t make the playoff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oho State football’s national championship hopes are not closed, pending the results of this weekend’s Pac-12 and Big 12 championship games. If both TCU and USC win this weekend, though, they’re in. That will mean a second year out of the national championship picture for the Buckeyes. In both cases, they went into the Michigan game ranked No. 2 and in control of their own destiny.
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan OL Ryan Hayes calls out Ohio State backup for mocking his own starters

What a day it was if you are either part of the Michigan football program, or one of their supporters, as the Wolverines went into Columbus, stomped a mud-hole in the butt of Ohio State, and proceeded to walk it try. After trailing at halftime, the Wolverines absolutely destroyed the Buckeyes in the second half, and it was obvious, once again, that Michigan was by far the tougher, and superior team on the field. Now, Wolverines OL Ryan Hayes has called out an Ohio State backup player for mocking his own starters.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Student reaction mixed to Ohio State president’s resignation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Word Monday of Dr. Kristina Johnson’s plan to step down as president of Ohio State University spread quickly throughout the university community. Thoughts from students about how Johnson was as president are mixed, but everyone was surprised at the resignation. “I found it very shocking,” said senior Megan Foster. “It was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Rick Chamberlin announces retirement as Dayton head coach

DAYTON — University of Dayton football coach Rick Chamberlin announced he is stepping down as head coach Tuesday morning. He spent 48-years in the football program that as a player, assistant coach and head coach. “After graduation, most UD students have to leave the school that they love,” Chamberlin...
DAYTON, OH
