Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Related
WNYT
Rescue crews pull car from Fulton County creek
Rescue teams stepped into action Monday morning in Fulton County. Photos from the Fulton County Emergency Management and Fire Coordinators Office show the chilly water rescue after a crash sent a car into Caroga Creek. The Tri-County Swift Water Rescue Team was called in on Sunday night to help with...
WNYT
Three water main breaks keep Albany repair crews busy
The Albany Water Department has their hands full with three water main breaks downtown. Albany police said around mid-afternoon Wednesday that the following roads were closed:. Pine Street between Lodge Street and North Pearl Street. James Street between Steuben Street and Pine Street. State Street will be closed, but will...
Electrical failure left hundreds without power in East Greenbush
Hundreds of people in East Greenbush went without power Monday night due to equipment failure, according to National Grid.
WRGB
DEC, Animal Control working to capture aggressive otter in Albany Park, say officials
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — DEC and Albany County Animal Control are working to capture an otter, reported to be chasing visitors in a park. According to information reported by the Albany Water Department, the warning is out to visitors at the 6 Mile Waterworks Park. Anyone with information or...
WNYT
Remembering the Remsen Street fire 5 years ago
Cohoes saw one of the worst fires in the city’s history five years ago. The flames ripped through three city blocks on Remsen Street. The call came in a little after 2 p.m. Cohoes Fire Chief Joseph Fahd said all the companies were down at his office training at that time. He said when he came around the corner, all he could see was smoke and fire.
WNYT
Groundbreaking held in Whitehall for major hydroelectric power transmission line
A groundbreaking was held Wednesday morning for an energy transmission superhighway in the Capital Region. Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Whitehall to help kick off construction of the Champlain Hudson Power Express. The 330-mile line will transport hydroelectric power from Quebec to New York City. Much of the line will...
Hunter pronounced dead near Buck Mountain trail
On Sunday, a hunter was pronounced dead along an Adirondack trail near Lake George, after being found by New York State forest rangers.
Three injured following a home invasion in Hudson
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a home invasion that spilled into the streets on Tuesday night.
Multiple main water breaks in Albany
Albany Water has announced they are currently working on multiple main breaks on Pine Street and Lodge, also at 158 State Street.
Hoosick Falls man dies after construction accident
A 52-year-old male succumbed to life-threatening injuries sustained from a construction accident in Saratoga Springs.
Update on missing Schenectady teenager case
The Schenectady Police Department has released an update on the Samantha Humphrey case.
Brush fire breaks out in remote New Marlborough woods
A brush fire broke out Sunday morning in New Marlborough, burning several acres in an area firefighters could only reach by ATV.
7 Interesting Facts About the Capital Region’s Twin Bridges
Are you one of the thousands that cross the 'twins' each day? Heading North to Lake George or heading South to Albany? Most of us from the Capital Region refer to the bridge spanning the Mohawk River as the Twin Bridges or simply the 'twins' but there is much more to this landmark.
Police arrest Kingston local for Price Chopper theft
Saugerties police arrested Danita M. Brocius, 40 of Kingston on November 29. Brocius allegedly stole items from a Price Chopper in Saugerties.
WNYT
Watervliet house fire under investigation
Firefighters in Watervliet are trying to figure out what started a house fire. The fire broke out Tuesday morning at 2320 10th Avenue. The fire department says there was initial concern that people were unable to get out of the home on their own, but they now say everyone got out safely.
WNYT
Police in Schenectady determined to solve mystery of missing teen
Both Schenectady and State Police are continuing their investigation into the disappearance of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey. The Schenectady High School freshman hasn’t been seen since reportedly meeting up with an old boyfriend late Friday night at Riverside Park. Several Schenectady police cars remained at Riverside Park on Wednesday, with...
Columbia County police find missing man
Police are searching for an adult man from Claverack who was reported missing on Wednesday morning.
Columbia County Sheriff vehicle involved in accident
A Columbia County Sheriff's Office Patrol car was involved in a single car accident on South Third Street in Hudson.
Indictment unsealed in fatal Central Avenue crash
A three-count indictment unsealed on Tuesday afternoon accused Jose Guaman-Bunay, 30, of striking and killing Kathleen McBride on Central Avenue in July.
nepm.org
Berkshire County campground boasts unique hydroelectric system and Cold War-era bomb shelters
Andre Rambaud, the owner and operator of Privacy Campground, shows off the hydroelectric turbine and generator that usually power his property. For nearly 50 years, the Privacy Campground in Hancock, Massachusetts, has attracted a loyal following. For more than half that time, it’s been powered almost entirely by a unique hydroelectric system.
Comments / 0