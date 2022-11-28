ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, NY

WNYT

Rescue crews pull car from Fulton County creek

Rescue teams stepped into action Monday morning in Fulton County. Photos from the Fulton County Emergency Management and Fire Coordinators Office show the chilly water rescue after a crash sent a car into Caroga Creek. The Tri-County Swift Water Rescue Team was called in on Sunday night to help with...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Three water main breaks keep Albany repair crews busy

The Albany Water Department has their hands full with three water main breaks downtown. Albany police said around mid-afternoon Wednesday that the following roads were closed:. Pine Street between Lodge Street and North Pearl Street. James Street between Steuben Street and Pine Street. State Street will be closed, but will...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Remembering the Remsen Street fire 5 years ago

Cohoes saw one of the worst fires in the city’s history five years ago. The flames ripped through three city blocks on Remsen Street. The call came in a little after 2 p.m. Cohoes Fire Chief Joseph Fahd said all the companies were down at his office training at that time. He said when he came around the corner, all he could see was smoke and fire.
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Watervliet house fire under investigation

Firefighters in Watervliet are trying to figure out what started a house fire. The fire broke out Tuesday morning at 2320 10th Avenue. The fire department says there was initial concern that people were unable to get out of the home on their own, but they now say everyone got out safely.
WATERVLIET, NY
WNYT

Police in Schenectady determined to solve mystery of missing teen

Both Schenectady and State Police are continuing their investigation into the disappearance of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey. The Schenectady High School freshman hasn’t been seen since reportedly meeting up with an old boyfriend late Friday night at Riverside Park. Several Schenectady police cars remained at Riverside Park on Wednesday, with...
SCHENECTADY, NY

