Stanford, CA

Christian McCaffrey on 49ers 13-0 win over Saints, reacts to David Shaw’s resignation at Stanford

By Sean Cunningham
 3 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey gives his observations of a gritty performance from his offense, the superb shutout performance of his defense in Sunday’s 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints, as well as seeing head coach David Shaw stepdown at Stanford after 12 seasons with his former college program.

FOX40

FOX40

