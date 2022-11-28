Bears Darnell Mooney May Need Season-Ending Surgery

The Bears best wide receiver may be done for the year after an injured ankle.

The blows just keep coming for the Chicago Bears. Taking a depleted team into the matchup with the New York Jets was already concerning. But the Bears were dealt several more injuries throughout the game and the worst of it may be Darnell Mooney's 2022 season coming to an end.

Darnell Mooney's Injury

Darnell Mooney suffered the injury early in the third quarter against the Jets. He was clearly in a lot of pain and couldn't put any weight on his left leg. Now according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mooney may need season-ending surgery.

The surgery would repair torn ligaments in his ankle. Mooney will undergo more tests on Monday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, to confirm the diagnosis.

The Bright Side

It's never a good thing when a player goes down for the rest of a season. But there is a silver lining to this injury. Had this injury happened later, like the end of December, Mooney could be in danger of missing part of 2023.

If Mooney's diagnosis is confirmed on Monday and surgery takes place soon after that, he could spend the offseason getting healthy. Then he should be ready to go when the 2023 season begins.

This also could influence Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles in their decision regarding Justin Fields. If Darnell Mooney is out for the season and Justin Fields' health is still in question, then it should be easy for management to give the franchise quarterback the rest he needs.

If the star quarterback can't safely continue to develop with the leading receiver, why would they risk his health?