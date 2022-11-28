ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascia Hall getting ready for holiday season with Christmas tree fundraiser

By Kaitlyn Rivas
 3 days ago
Christmas time is almost here with lights going up across the city and stores packed with shoppers. One Tulsa school is making sure everyone is in the yuletide mood with a Christmas tree fundraiser.

Pine trees line the campus of Cascia Hall Prep, sporting a tradition now four years strong as the school holds its tree lot fundraiser each year to get the community ready for Christmas.

“It’s a hallmark movie. It’s just, from the smells of the trees to everything going on, it’s just magical,” said Piper Kacere with Cascia Hall.

And what better way to get in the holiday spirit than shopping for the perfect tree?

“There’s something for everyone. We have wreaths, we have Santa so people are taking family photos. We have music as you can tell, we have smores going on,” said Kacere.

Finding that perfect tree has become a Christmas tradition for Liz Hunt.

“Every year my dog Luna, she’s a English Cream Golden Retriever. She and I walk down, we live close by and we always coming here and picking out a tree. It’s just so charming and lovely and it’s a great way to get into the holiday spirit,” said Hunt.

The Cascia Hall tree lot does more than just brighten spirits, all proceeds benefit the school.

“Anything that can help further education is something we’re a big proponent of and it’s just a nice way to start the holiday season,” said Hunt.

Hunt said for the last four years, after tree shopping with her dog Luna, she and her son decorate the tree and it’s become a family tradition that they add onto each year.

“Every year we get a new ornament for the tree and so it’s always fun to kind of go back over the years. He’s now 17 so 17 years worth of ornaments and memories attached to those ornaments so they’re very special memories,” said Hunt.

There’s still plenty of time to snag that perfect tree. The Cascia Hall tree lot will be open next weekend with an even bigger event for the holiday season.

Find more information about Cascia Hall here .

