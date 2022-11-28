Read full article on original website
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
969wsig.com
EMU Men’s Basketball comes up short at Washington & Lee, 74-65
LEXINGTON, Va. – The EMU men’s basketball team headed south Wednesday night, for their second ODAC game of the season, taking on Washington and Lee. The Generals led by five at the half and outscored the Royals 24-16 in the final 9:34 to pick up a 74-65 win.
969wsig.com
BC Women’s Basketball team loses to No. 2 CNU, 78-50
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater women’s basketball team dropped their first game of the season to No. 2/5 Christopher Newport on Wednesday. Final Score: No. 2/5 Christopher Newport 78, Bridgewater 50. Records: Bridgewater 5-1, No. 2/5 Christopher Newport 7-0 How It Happened. • The opening seven minutes featured...
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Basketball Mailbag: Recruiting, Spencer Johnson Status, Expectations, and More
As we turn the calendar into December, BYU is 5-3 on the year with some growing pains as they break in a new roster. This team has been tough to watch at times with the turnover issues and shooting lulls, but exciting to see the young pieces grow and cultimate in moments such as the 23-point comeback win over Dayton.
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU’s Bowl Projections Ahead of Selection Sunday
BYU will know their bowl destination next Sunday, December 4, following this weekend’s run of conference championship games. The projections are all over the place. For the final season of independence, BYU is essentially a bowl “free agent,” to any ESPN-driven bowl game without a conference tie.
969wsig.com
JMU’s Centeio caps season with another SBC Player of the Week honor
NEW ORLEANS – James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio closed out his collegiate career in a big way and was honored Monday as the Sun Belt Conference’s final Offensive Player of the Week for the 2022 season. This is Centeio’s SBC-leading fourth Offensive Player of the Week of the...
969wsig.com
Bridgewater Men’s Basketball falls at Roanoke, 78-60
SALEM, Va. – The Bridgewater College men’s basketball team fell to Roanoke, 78-60, in ODAC action at the Cregger Center on Wednesday night. Records: Bridgewater 2-4, 0-2 ODAC; Roanoke 4-1, 1-0 ODAC. HOW IT HAPPENED. • The Maroons got the first basket of the game nearly 90 seconds...
kslsports.com
College Football Playoff Rankings Released, Set Up Pac-12 Title Battle
SALT LAKE CITY- The latest CFP rankings have been released further setting up an epic battle between Utah and USC for the Pac-12 Title in Las Vegas. The Trojans come in at No. 4 and the Utes slide in at No. 11 putting a lot at stake for both teams.
kslsports.com
Utah Athletics Announces Sellout Of Pac-12 Championship Ticket Allotment
SALT LAKE CITY- Once again it looks like the Utes will have a very good showing in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship on Friday. Utah Athletics announced Tuesday around noon they have sold out their allotment of Pac-12 Championship tickets and thanked fans for their enthusiasm and support of Utah football.
969wsig.com
Eagles’ Yeboah named Second Team All-Region
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – James Yeboah was named Second Team all-region by the United Soccer Coaches on Tuesday. Yeboah was a key piece of the Bridgewater back line. The BC Ironman saw action in all 62 games he was a part of team and started every game over the last three seasons. The Woodbridge, Va. native scored his first career goal this season against Gallaudet and was a part of the five shutouts recorded by the Eagles this season. Yeboah was also named Second Team All-ODAC earlier this month and is the first all-region selection since 2018.
Lincoln Riley gets honest about Utah ‘revenge’
The lone loss of the year for the USC Trojans was to the Utah Utes. While USC and Utah will renew hostilities this week in the Pac-12 Championship Game, USC is not out for revenge. So says head coach Lincoln Riley. The USC head coach doesn’t believe it’s a “revenge game” for the Trojans, who Read more... The post Lincoln Riley gets honest about Utah ‘revenge’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Three Utah cities listed among best college towns in nation
Three Utah cities were named among the best towns for college students according to a new study.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Utah woman awarded nearly $2.4M after Vail Resorts employee hits her with bowling ball
UTAH — A Utah jury this month awarded a Park City bowling alley employee nearly $2.4 million after a Vail Resorts employee smashed her hand with a bowling ball during a company outing three years ago. Amy Herzog alleged in a February 2020 lawsuit that she was attempting to...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
midutahradio.com
Latter-day Saints Announce Three Building Closures
(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is announcing that three historic buildings in Salt Lake City will be closed next year. The church is renovating the Beehive House, the Lion House and Joseph Smith Memorial Building. Renovations are projected to last through 2025.
ABC 4
Calm start to Thursday leads to stormy conclusion
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An active weather pattern is getting a grip on the Great Basin and that means another storm is targeting the Beehive State. A strong cold front will sweep through Utah late tonight and into tomorrow morning, and it has the potential to wreak a lot of havoc for your morning commute. Before we add accumulating snow to the mountains and valleys though, we will deal with some gusty winds.
kslnewsradio.com
Vail Resorts facing million dollar lawsuit after a Utah bowling alley incident
PARK CITY, Utah — After a bowling incident during a company party, a jury is ordering Vail Resorts’ Mountain activities to pay over $2 million for a personal injury that caused extensive surgeries. In April, according to a case overview, Jupiter Bowl hosted a team party for Vail...
KUTV
'Falling' and 'very slow': The new reality for Salt Lake, Provo housing markets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Housing markets in Salt Lake City and Provo are now considered “falling,” characterized by flat or declining prices and a shrinking industry, according to a prominent real estate research firm. The analysis from John Burns Real Estate Consulting also puts Salt Lake...
kslnewsradio.com
State intends to appeal vacated death sentence of Utah man
PROVO, Utah — The state of Utah filed paperwork with the 4th District Court in Provo Monday indicating it intends to appeal the vacated death sentence of a man who has been on the state’s Death Row since 1985. Douglas Stewart Carter remains at the Utah State Correction...
Utah's largest outdoor ice skating rink set to open
Along with holiday lights and hot cocoa, there's nothing more "winter-ish" than taking a few spins around Utah's largest outdoor ice skating rink.
Keeping count of Utah’s deer population
Driving up Morgan County at the crack of dawn with her binoculars in hand, biologist Xaela Walden begins to count deer. It's a vital part of her job at the Utah Department of Natural Resources, but why?
