Harrisonburg, VA

969wsig.com

BC Women’s Basketball team loses to No. 2 CNU, 78-50

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater women’s basketball team dropped their first game of the season to No. 2/5 Christopher Newport on Wednesday. Final Score: No. 2/5 Christopher Newport 78, Bridgewater 50. Records: Bridgewater 5-1, No. 2/5 Christopher Newport 7-0 How It Happened. • The opening seven minutes featured...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Basketball Mailbag: Recruiting, Spencer Johnson Status, Expectations, and More

As we turn the calendar into December, BYU is 5-3 on the year with some growing pains as they break in a new roster. This team has been tough to watch at times with the turnover issues and shooting lulls, but exciting to see the young pieces grow and cultimate in moments such as the 23-point comeback win over Dayton.
PROVO, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU’s Bowl Projections Ahead of Selection Sunday

BYU will know their bowl destination next Sunday, December 4, following this weekend’s run of conference championship games. The projections are all over the place. For the final season of independence, BYU is essentially a bowl “free agent,” to any ESPN-driven bowl game without a conference tie.
PROVO, UT
969wsig.com

Bridgewater Men’s Basketball falls at Roanoke, 78-60

SALEM, Va. – The Bridgewater College men’s basketball team fell to Roanoke, 78-60, in ODAC action at the Cregger Center on Wednesday night. Records: Bridgewater 2-4, 0-2 ODAC; Roanoke 4-1, 1-0 ODAC. HOW IT HAPPENED. • The Maroons got the first basket of the game nearly 90 seconds...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
969wsig.com

Eagles’ Yeboah named Second Team All-Region

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – James Yeboah was named Second Team all-region by the United Soccer Coaches on Tuesday. Yeboah was a key piece of the Bridgewater back line. The BC Ironman saw action in all 62 games he was a part of team and started every game over the last three seasons. The Woodbridge, Va. native scored his first career goal this season against Gallaudet and was a part of the five shutouts recorded by the Eagles this season. Yeboah was also named Second Team All-ODAC earlier this month and is the first all-region selection since 2018.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Lincoln Riley gets honest about Utah ‘revenge’

The lone loss of the year for the USC Trojans was to the Utah Utes. While USC and Utah will renew hostilities this week in the Pac-12 Championship Game, USC is not out for revenge. So says head coach Lincoln Riley. The USC head coach doesn’t believe it’s a “revenge game” for the Trojans, who Read more... The post Lincoln Riley gets honest about Utah ‘revenge’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
UTAH STATE
midutahradio.com

Latter-day Saints Announce Three Building Closures

(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is announcing that three historic buildings in Salt Lake City will be closed next year. The church is renovating the Beehive House, the Lion House and Joseph Smith Memorial Building. Renovations are projected to last through 2025.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Calm start to Thursday leads to stormy conclusion

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An active weather pattern is getting a grip on the Great Basin and that means another storm is targeting the Beehive State. A strong cold front will sweep through Utah late tonight and into tomorrow morning, and it has the potential to wreak a lot of havoc for your morning commute. Before we add accumulating snow to the mountains and valleys though, we will deal with some gusty winds.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

State intends to appeal vacated death sentence of Utah man

PROVO, Utah — The state of Utah filed paperwork with the 4th District Court in Provo Monday indicating it intends to appeal the vacated death sentence of a man who has been on the state’s Death Row since 1985. Douglas Stewart Carter remains at the Utah State Correction...
UTAH STATE

Community Policy