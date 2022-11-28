ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State hosts Pittsburgh following Hinson's 22-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (5-3) at NC State Wolf Pack (7-1) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the NC State Wolf Pack after Blake Hinson scored 22 points in Pittsburgh's 87-58 win over the Northwestern Wildcats. The Wolf Pack have gone 5-0 at home. NC State is 7- when it wins the turnover battle...
N.C. A&T plays UNC Greensboro after Watson's 27-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-4) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: N.C. A&T -6; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Marcus Watson scored 27 points in N.C. A&T's 78-51 victory against the Greensboro Pride. The Aggies have gone 3-0 in home...
