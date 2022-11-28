Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
Atlanta 125, Orlando 108
ATLANTA (125) Collins 2-6 2-3 6, Hunter 1-1 0-0 2, Capela 9-10 2-2 20, Murray 11-23 2-3 27, Young 12-23 4-5 30, Griffin 6-12 0-0 15, Kaminsky 0-1 0-0 0, Okongwu 5-7 2-2 12, Culver 3-7 3-4 9, A.Holiday 0-0 0-0 0, Forrest 2-2 0-0 4, Krejci 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 51-94 15-19 125.
Miami 68, Rutgers 61
RUTGERS (5-2) Hyatt 4-13 0-0 11, Mag 4-12 0-0 9, Omoruyi 7-10 1-1 16, McConnell 6-12 3-3 16, Spencer 1-10 0-0 3, Simpson 1-3 0-0 2, Reiber 1-2 0-0 2, Ja.Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Woolfolk 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-67 4-4 61. MIAMI (7-1) Omier 6-8 5-6 17, Jo.Miller 6-11...
Toledo 90, Richmond 67
RICHMOND (3-4) Bigelow 4-11 2-3 12, Burton 3-13 7-9 15, Quinn 1-3 1-2 3, Gustavson 4-6 0-0 10, Nelson 1-5 3-4 5, Bailey 2-8 0-0 5, Roche 5-7 0-0 14, Randolph 1-5 1-2 3, Walz 0-0 0-0 0, Crabtree 0-0 0-0 0, Noyes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 14-20 67.
Indiana St. 75, Drake 73
DRAKE (6-1) Brodie 4-5 2-3 10, Penn 13-18 6-6 32, Sturtz 3-8 1-1 7, Wilkins 3-7 1-2 8, DeVries 5-15 2-5 15, Northweather 0-1 0-0 0, Calhoun 0-6 1-2 1, Enright 0-1 0-0 0, Djamgouz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 13-19 73. INDIANA ST. (7-1) Avila 5-7 3-4 16, Gibson...
MIAMI (FL) 68, RUTGERS 61
Percentages: FG .373, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Hyatt 3-9, McConnell 1-1, Mag 1-2, Omoruyi 1-2, Spencer 1-5, Ja.Miller 0-1, Reiber 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mag, McConnell). Turnovers: 15 (McConnell 5, Hyatt 3, Mag 2, Spencer 2, Omoruyi, Reiber, Woolfolk). Steals: 9 (Mag...
GEORGIA 73, HAMPTON 54
Percentages: FG .313, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (A.Nesbitt 2-5, Bethea 0-1, J.Nesbitt 0-2, Dean 0-3, Godwin 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Therrien 3, Banister, N.Thomas). Turnovers: 7 (A.Nesbitt 2, Dean 2, J.Nesbitt 2, Banister). Steals: 6 (J.Nesbitt 2, A.Nesbitt, Banister, Dean, Godwin). Technical...
Police identify suspect in Browns' playing field vandalism
Cleveland police have released the name of the man they believe damaged the field at FirstEnergy Stadium by driving a vehicle on it a few days before the Browns hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bohls: Expanded CFP field is good for the Rose Bowl and all, but regular season diluted
The Rose Bowl finally gave it and could give up its coveted kickoff window so as to be included in the new model. The regular season could be diminished because its outcomes could affect seeding more than berths. The Group of Five will be guaranteed a spot but no more...
This Florida defender named semi-finalist for end of season award
Florida Gators Senior linebacker Ventrell Miller has been named one of 15 semifinalists for the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year award. The award recognizes college football student-athletes from all divisions of college football for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances. Three players will be given the award at the...
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 248 ‘Keys to Defeating Dallas’
On the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and company preview Indy's matchup with the Cowboys.
