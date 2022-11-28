ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Atlanta 125, Orlando 108

ATLANTA (125) Collins 2-6 2-3 6, Hunter 1-1 0-0 2, Capela 9-10 2-2 20, Murray 11-23 2-3 27, Young 12-23 4-5 30, Griffin 6-12 0-0 15, Kaminsky 0-1 0-0 0, Okongwu 5-7 2-2 12, Culver 3-7 3-4 9, A.Holiday 0-0 0-0 0, Forrest 2-2 0-0 4, Krejci 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 51-94 15-19 125.
ATLANTA, GA
Bakersfield Californian

Miami 68, Rutgers 61

RUTGERS (5-2) Hyatt 4-13 0-0 11, Mag 4-12 0-0 9, Omoruyi 7-10 1-1 16, McConnell 6-12 3-3 16, Spencer 1-10 0-0 3, Simpson 1-3 0-0 2, Reiber 1-2 0-0 2, Ja.Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Woolfolk 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-67 4-4 61. MIAMI (7-1) Omier 6-8 5-6 17, Jo.Miller 6-11...
MIAMI, FL
Bakersfield Californian

Toledo 90, Richmond 67

RICHMOND (3-4) Bigelow 4-11 2-3 12, Burton 3-13 7-9 15, Quinn 1-3 1-2 3, Gustavson 4-6 0-0 10, Nelson 1-5 3-4 5, Bailey 2-8 0-0 5, Roche 5-7 0-0 14, Randolph 1-5 1-2 3, Walz 0-0 0-0 0, Crabtree 0-0 0-0 0, Noyes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 14-20 67.
RICHMOND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Indiana St. 75, Drake 73

DRAKE (6-1) Brodie 4-5 2-3 10, Penn 13-18 6-6 32, Sturtz 3-8 1-1 7, Wilkins 3-7 1-2 8, DeVries 5-15 2-5 15, Northweather 0-1 0-0 0, Calhoun 0-6 1-2 1, Enright 0-1 0-0 0, Djamgouz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 13-19 73. INDIANA ST. (7-1) Avila 5-7 3-4 16, Gibson...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bakersfield Californian

MIAMI (FL) 68, RUTGERS 61

Percentages: FG .373, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Hyatt 3-9, McConnell 1-1, Mag 1-2, Omoruyi 1-2, Spencer 1-5, Ja.Miller 0-1, Reiber 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mag, McConnell). Turnovers: 15 (McConnell 5, Hyatt 3, Mag 2, Spencer 2, Omoruyi, Reiber, Woolfolk). Steals: 9 (Mag...
MIAMI, FL
Bakersfield Californian

GEORGIA 73, HAMPTON 54

Percentages: FG .313, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (A.Nesbitt 2-5, Bethea 0-1, J.Nesbitt 0-2, Dean 0-3, Godwin 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Therrien 3, Banister, N.Thomas). Turnovers: 7 (A.Nesbitt 2, Dean 2, J.Nesbitt 2, Banister). Steals: 6 (J.Nesbitt 2, A.Nesbitt, Banister, Dean, Godwin). Technical...
HAMPTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy