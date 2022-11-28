Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
Russell Wilson is so bad this season that he dragged Patrick Mahomes out of prime time
The NFL’s announcement led with the news: In Week 14, Sunday Night Football will feature the Miami Dolphins visiting the Los Angeles Chargers, flexing the game that was on the schedule out of there. But which game was flexed out?. That would be the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver...
NFL world blasts player’s horrible fake injury
Injuries are a very real concern in such a high-contact, violent sport as football and should generally be taken seriously given the risk involved. But when players blatantly fake injuries on the field, it makes it difficult to determine when a player is actually in need of medical attention and when he’s just going down Read more... The post NFL world blasts player’s horrible fake injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room
An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update
Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13. McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update,...
Report: NFL Team Worried Stadium Will Be Empty On Christmas Day
The Rams have not been fun to watch, and it has the team worried. Four of the team's six final games will be nationally televised in standalone timeslots. One game, Week 17 against the Chargers, can be flexed. The Rams' Christmas Day matchup against the Broncos, however, can't be. The team fears a ...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Model Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline: From a Set Up to a Cross-Country Romance
No. 1 fan! Like many who came before her, model Olivia Culpo fell in love with a football player after meeting boyfriend Christian McCaffrey — and their romance is one for the record books. The Rhode Island native dated former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola on and off for two years before she was […]
NFL insider hints Odell Beckham Jr. might change his mind about Cowboys
Star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. is set to begin his tour as he decides which team to join, and an insider suggests he may end up in New York, not the Cowboys. Odell Beckham Jr. has a lot of eyes on him as he starts his journey back to the NFL. It was speculated that he was most likely to land with the Dallas Cowboys, but NFL insider Josina Anderson may be dropping hints of him ultimately landing in New York through a cryptic Tweet.
hotnewhiphop.com
Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update
Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Ex-NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Jerry Jones says Dallas Cowboys want and need Odell Beckham to make impact this season
Jerry Jones said Odell Beckham’s airplane has no bearing on the Cowboys pursuit of the receiver. He said they have no concerns about Beckham’s character.
Warriors GM Bob Myers bothered by athletes always using ‘Mamba Mentality’ term: ‘You’re not [Kobe Bryant]’
Since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing a couple of years ago, athletes across all sports have looked to him for inspiration. Of course, Bryant was known as one of the most passionate and determined competitors the NBA had ever seen. His “Mamba Mentality” became a defining part of his approach to basketball and life.
Is Kevin O’Connell the Coach of the Year?
The Minnesota Vikings were coming off a bad 2021 NFL season, and it was more than apparent a change from Mike Zimmer was needed. Ultimately it was decided Rick Spielman wouldn’t make that change, and he, too, needed to be shown the door. Now 12 weeks into 2022, Kevin O’Connell looks the part of everything that was necessary.
Packers Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday
With Aaron Rodgers battling a rib injury, the Packers have decided to bring in quarterback James Morgan for a workout. Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After being waived in 2021, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts. By...
2023 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions are Big Winners of Week 12, Even Though They Lost
The Seahawks and Lions may have lost in 2023, but they are already winning the 2023 NFL Draft because the Broncos and Rams are losing more. The post 2023 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions are Big Winners of Week 12, Even Though They Lost appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
