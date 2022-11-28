ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa police identify woman killed in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified a woman killed in east Tulsa Wednesday. Police said 32-year-old Monica Deleon is the woman who was found with cutting wounds and bruises in a home near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. She was taken to a hospital, where she died shortly after.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

City of Tulsa sued over multiple 2020 officer-involved shootings

TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following story contains descriptions of bodycam footage that may be too graphic for some readers. The City of Tulsa is currently being sued because of several officer-involved shootings. The lawsuit claims that 12 officers with the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) violated the constitutional rights of people during two separate officer-involved shootings.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police searching for east Tulsa homicide suspect

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (12/1/22 6:50 A.M.) — Tulsa police have identified the victim of Wednesday morning’s homicide as 32-year-old Monica Deleon. Police are still actively searching for 28-year-old Isais Torres Jr. who police consider to be armed and dangerous. They are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Wagoner County authorities looking for car chase suspects

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wagoner County sheriff’s deputies are searching for three people after they led authorities on a chase and crashed a vehicle Thursday. The Oak Grove Fire Department said on social media that the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is in the area of East 21st Street South and South 289th East Avenue looking for the three people who crashed their vehicle and ran off on foot following a chase.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police investigate after body found at recycling center

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a body was found at a north Tulsa recycling center on Tuesday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they called out around 11:00 a.m. to a recycling center near E. Pine St. and N. Peoria Ave. According...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Family Of Victim In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash: "We Forgive You"

The family of a Broken Arrow man killed in a Tulsa crash said they will think of him every single day. Tulsa Police said Joshua Clark was on his motorcycle when the driver of a minivan turned in front of him, from a neighborhood. The most recent memories Patrick Fahlen...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa police say at least one person dead in east Tulsa homicide

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a homicide occurred in a neighborhood near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue in east Tulsa. At least one person is dead. Police were seen at a home there Wednesday morning. There are no further details at this time. This is...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Woman Dies From Injuries After Assault; Police Identify Suspect

Tulsa Police are investigating after a woman died after being taken to the hospital following an assault on Wednesday morning. Officers are looking for Isaias Torres Jr. as a suspect in this crime and say he is considered armed and dangerous. Police say officers were called to an area near East 41st Street and South 134th East Avenue around 5 a.m. and when they arrived on the scene, they found a woman with cutting wounds and bruising. Police say she was taken to the hospital where she then died around 6:10 a.m.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Memorial service to be held for Muskogee tow truck driver

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A funeral service, as well as a couple other events, will be held to memorialize the Muskogee tow truck driver, John Mills, who was struck by a vehicle and killed in November. The memorial service will be held at Timothy Baptist Church on Saturday, Dec. 3...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man stabbed in neck while sleeping at west Tulsa motel

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck while sleeping inside a west Tulsa motel room Monday night, according to Tulsa police. Police said Eryck Pippin admitted he stabbed the man just before midnight at a Budget Inn near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75. Police said Pippin is the victim’s significant other.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Child Neglect

A Tulsa man was arrested for child neglect, according to reports from Tulsa Police. Court documents say Telly Thomas failed to provide his three children with a stable home, often moving them to stay in hotels or sleep in the car, and did not enroll them in school for more than a year. The document goes on to say that the children had been exposed to drugs and that one of his kids tested positive for meth and benzodiazepines.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: Fatal collision in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews responded to a fatal crash near East 51st Street and Sheridan in South Tulsa on Tuesday. According to TPD, at around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a two vehicle collision involving a silver minivan and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was traveling westbound on East 51st...
TULSA, OK

