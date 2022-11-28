Read full article on original website
Man Wanted In Connection To Drug Death Arrested
TULSA, Okla. - A man wanted for selling heroin that caused someone’s death has been captured, according to U.S. Marshals. Jason Hurt was arrested on Sunday by Tulsa Police and is on hold for the Marshals Service.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police identify woman killed in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified a woman killed in east Tulsa Wednesday. Police said 32-year-old Monica Deleon is the woman who was found with cutting wounds and bruises in a home near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. She was taken to a hospital, where she died shortly after.
KOKI FOX 23
City of Tulsa sued over multiple 2020 officer-involved shootings
TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following story contains descriptions of bodycam footage that may be too graphic for some readers. The City of Tulsa is currently being sued because of several officer-involved shootings. The lawsuit claims that 12 officers with the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) violated the constitutional rights of people during two separate officer-involved shootings.
KOKI FOX 23
Police searching for east Tulsa homicide suspect
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (12/1/22 6:50 A.M.) — Tulsa police have identified the victim of Wednesday morning’s homicide as 32-year-old Monica Deleon. Police are still actively searching for 28-year-old Isais Torres Jr. who police consider to be armed and dangerous. They are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.
KOKI FOX 23
Wagoner County authorities looking for car chase suspects
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wagoner County sheriff’s deputies are searching for three people after they led authorities on a chase and crashed a vehicle Thursday. The Oak Grove Fire Department said on social media that the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is in the area of East 21st Street South and South 289th East Avenue looking for the three people who crashed their vehicle and ran off on foot following a chase.
Tulsa man arrested, accused of stealing grandfather’s SUV
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is in custody after police say he stole his 92-year-old grandfather’s SUV. Officers received a notification from the FLOCK Safety System about a stolen car Tuesday. Further investigation uncovered that Tayler Browning stole the Nissan SUV while his grandfather was sleeping. Officers...
5 Men Accused Of Robbing Man At Gunpoint Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police have arrested five men accused of robbing another man at gunpoint early in November. According to the police, the victim went to buy a gun from Darrin Horn near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue. Officers say when the victim handed over the money, Horn pointed...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police investigate after body found at recycling center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a body was found at a north Tulsa recycling center on Tuesday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they called out around 11:00 a.m. to a recycling center near E. Pine St. and N. Peoria Ave. According...
news9.com
Family Of Victim In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash: "We Forgive You"
The family of a Broken Arrow man killed in a Tulsa crash said they will think of him every single day. Tulsa Police said Joshua Clark was on his motorcycle when the driver of a minivan turned in front of him, from a neighborhood. The most recent memories Patrick Fahlen...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police say at least one person dead in east Tulsa homicide
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a homicide occurred in a neighborhood near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue in east Tulsa. At least one person is dead. Police were seen at a home there Wednesday morning. There are no further details at this time. This is...
Tulsa Police Arrest 2 After Robbery At Home Depot
Tulsa Police arrested two people after a man pulled a gun on a Home Depot employee. Dominick Colbert and Natasha Stash both filled up a shopping cart at the store near 41st and Sheridan, police said. A caller told officers Colbert left through an emergency exit with the cart and...
Tulsa Woman Dies From Injuries After Assault; Police Identify Suspect
Tulsa Police are investigating after a woman died after being taken to the hospital following an assault on Wednesday morning. Officers are looking for Isaias Torres Jr. as a suspect in this crime and say he is considered armed and dangerous. Police say officers were called to an area near East 41st Street and South 134th East Avenue around 5 a.m. and when they arrived on the scene, they found a woman with cutting wounds and bruising. Police say she was taken to the hospital where she then died around 6:10 a.m.
Cherokee Nation Marshals: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A man is dead following a standoff that began when authorities tried to serve him a warrant in Mayes County. Cherokee Nation Marshals were serving a felony warrant in rural Mayes County, just south of Locust Grove on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Cherokee Nation Marshals.
KOKI FOX 23
Memorial service to be held for Muskogee tow truck driver
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A funeral service, as well as a couple other events, will be held to memorialize the Muskogee tow truck driver, John Mills, who was struck by a vehicle and killed in November. The memorial service will be held at Timothy Baptist Church on Saturday, Dec. 3...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man arrested in Arizona, 53 pounds of meth, 120,000 fentanyl pills and more confiscated
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A Tulsa man was arrested in Arizona after the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) conducted a traffic stop and found a large amount of drugs in the car he was driving, according to the YCSO. In a YCSO Facebook post, they said they conducted...
KOKI FOX 23
Man stabbed in neck while sleeping at west Tulsa motel
TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck while sleeping inside a west Tulsa motel room Monday night, according to Tulsa police. Police said Eryck Pippin admitted he stabbed the man just before midnight at a Budget Inn near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75. Police said Pippin is the victim’s significant other.
Law enforcement shoots, kills accused rapist in Mayes County
Law enforcement shot and killed a man while serving a felony warrant in rural Mayes County on Tuesday afternoon.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa woman speaks out after sister attacked by dogs on west Tulsa trail
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman said her family’s life will never be the same after her sister was mauled by two pit bulls and had to have her leg amputated. The attack happened while Tina Garner’s sister, Tammy Copeland, was walking in west Tulsa on Nov. 7.
Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Child Neglect
A Tulsa man was arrested for child neglect, according to reports from Tulsa Police. Court documents say Telly Thomas failed to provide his three children with a stable home, often moving them to stay in hotels or sleep in the car, and did not enroll them in school for more than a year. The document goes on to say that the children had been exposed to drugs and that one of his kids tested positive for meth and benzodiazepines.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Fatal collision in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Crews responded to a fatal crash near East 51st Street and Sheridan in South Tulsa on Tuesday. According to TPD, at around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a two vehicle collision involving a silver minivan and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was traveling westbound on East 51st...
