Bakersfield Californian
INDIANA STATE 75, DRAKE 73
Percentages: FG .452, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (DeVries 3-8, Wilkins 1-4, Enright 0-1, Northweather 0-1, Penn 0-2, Calhoun 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Brodie, Northweather). Turnovers: 12 (Penn 4, DeVries 2, Wilkins 2, Brodie, Djamgouz, Northweather, Sturtz). Steals: 11 (Sturtz 4, Penn 3,...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 13 TENNESSEE 76, MCNEESE STATE 40
Percentages: FG .286, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (R.Blackwell 1-1, Berze 1-3, Rhodes 0-1, Thomas 0-1, English 0-2, Francois 0-2, Massie 0-2, Oday 0-2, Shumate 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 4 (Thomas 2, Rhodes, Shumate). Turnovers: 20 (Massie 5, Shumate 4, English 3, Oday 3,...
Bakersfield Californian
DAYTON 67, WESTERN MICHIGAN 47
Percentages: FG .321, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 4-26, .154 (Norman 2-9, Hannah 1-3, Hastings 1-4, Hubbard 0-3, Maddox 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simms). Turnovers: 10 (Monegro 3, Hubbard 2, Norman 2, Etchison, Simms, Wright). Steals: 4 (Hubbard 3, Maddox). Technical Fouls: coach Dwayne Stephens,...
Bakersfield Californian
VCU 70, VANDERBILT 65
Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Stute 6-9, Thomas 2-5, Robbins 0-1, Lawrence 0-2, Smith 0-2, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Robbins). Turnovers: 18 (Manjon 4, Stute 4, Wright 4, Lawrence 3, Thomas 2, Robbins). Steals: 6 (Millora-Brown 3, Lawrence, Stute,...
Bakersfield Californian
TOLEDO 90, RICHMOND 67
Percentages: FG .362, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Roche 4-6, Gustavson 2-2, Burton 2-5, Bigelow 2-8, Bailey 1-2, Nelson 0-1, Randolph 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bailey, Bigelow, Burton). Turnovers: 13 (Quinn 4, Nelson 3, Bigelow 2, Bailey, Burton, Gustavson, Randolph). Steals: 7 (Bigelow...
Bakersfield Californian
BUCKNELL 89, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 65
ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .393, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (McCabe 4-7, Gregory 2-3, Ruggery 2-3, Moore 2-8, Hargis 1-3, Sanon 0-1, Scanlon 0-1, Land 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (McCabe, Sanon, Webb). Turnovers: 12 (Land 2, McCabe 2, Webb 2, Gregory, Hargis,...
Bakersfield Californian
Miami 68, Rutgers 61
RUTGERS (5-2) Hyatt 4-13 0-0 11, Mag 4-12 0-0 9, Omoruyi 7-10 1-1 16, McConnell 6-12 3-3 16, Spencer 1-10 0-0 3, Simpson 1-3 0-0 2, Reiber 1-2 0-0 2, Ja.Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Woolfolk 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-67 4-4 61. MIAMI (7-1) Omier 6-8 5-6 17, Jo.Miller 6-11...
Bakersfield Californian
TEMPLE 67, LA SALLE 51
Percentages: FG .462, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Battle 4-8, Hicks 3-5, White 0-1, Miller 0-2, Dunn 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jourdain 4, Reynolds). Turnovers: 12 (Miller 4, Battle 3, Reynolds 2, White 2, Dunn). Steals: 2 (Miller, White). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Bakersfield Californian
TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 53, HAWAI'I 51
Percentages: FG .317, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-28, .143 (Abdul-Mateen 3-4, Brewer 1-3, Ka.Williams 0-1, Vasic 0-1, Roberts 0-2, T.Lewis 0-2, Peavy 0-3, Demonia 0-6, Romer Rosario 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Brewer, Romer Rosario). Turnovers: 12 (Abdul-Mateen 2, Ka.Williams 2, Roberts 2, Brewer, Demonia,...
Bakersfield Californian
MIAMI (FL) 68, RUTGERS 61
Percentages: FG .373, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Hyatt 3-9, McConnell 1-1, Mag 1-2, Omoruyi 1-2, Spencer 1-5, Ja.Miller 0-1, Reiber 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mag, McConnell). Turnovers: 15 (McConnell 5, Hyatt 3, Mag 2, Spencer 2, Omoruyi, Reiber, Woolfolk). Steals: 9 (Mag...
Bakersfield Californian
CINCINNATI 86, N.J.I.T. 60
Percentages: FG .420, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Hess 3-5, Osawe 2-4, Sullivan 2-5, de Graaf 1-2, McMillian 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Gray 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Diakite). Turnovers: 15 (Hess 4, McMillian 3, Osawe 3, Gray 2, Anderson, Faison, Sullivan). Steals: 6 (Gray...
Bakersfield Californian
ST. BONAVENTURE 71, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 64
Percentages: FG .466, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Lenard 1-3, Lawrence 1-7, Weston 0-1, Porter 0-3, King 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lenard 4). Turnovers: 12 (Dishman 4, Weston 3, Porter 2, Bufford, Coleman-Jones, Millin). Steals: 8 (Lenard 3, King 2, Lawrence 2, Weston).
Bakersfield Californian
Atlanta 125, Orlando 108
Percentages: FG .543, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Griffin 3-6, Murray 3-8, Young 2-11, Kaminsky 0-1, Collins 0-2, Culver 0-2, Krejci 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins, Culver, Murray). Turnovers: 12 (Murray 5, Culver 2, Okongwu 2, Young 2, Kaminsky). Steals: 8 (Collins 2,...
Did USC's Korey Foreman turn a corner with UCLA interception?
A 5-star ranking comes with buzz. It gets people talking. For much of this college football season, the conversation surrounding Korey Foreman has been rooted in frustration. The USC sophomore defensive end arrived on campus in the summer of 2021 as the No. 2 recruit in the country. And he ...
Bakersfield Californian
Cleveland 113, Philadelphia 85
PHILADELPHIA (85) Harris 0-7 3-3 3, Tucker 2-4 0-0 6, Embiid 6-16 7-9 19, Melton 4-11 0-0 9, Milton 6-12 2-2 14, Niang 2-7 0-0 5, Reed 4-4 1-2 9, Harrell 1-1 0-0 2, Korkmaz 1-4 2-2 4, Thybulle 1-4 0-0 3, House Jr. 3-4 0-0 7, Lee 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 32-77 15-18 85.
Championship legacy lives on at Warren JFK
Senior Ambrose Hoso has helped lead Warren JFK to the Division VII State Championship game.
