Los Angeles, CA

Bakersfield Californian

INDIANA STATE 75, DRAKE 73

Percentages: FG .452, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (DeVries 3-8, Wilkins 1-4, Enright 0-1, Northweather 0-1, Penn 0-2, Calhoun 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Brodie, Northweather). Turnovers: 12 (Penn 4, DeVries 2, Wilkins 2, Brodie, Djamgouz, Northweather, Sturtz). Steals: 11 (Sturtz 4, Penn 3,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 13 TENNESSEE 76, MCNEESE STATE 40

Percentages: FG .286, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (R.Blackwell 1-1, Berze 1-3, Rhodes 0-1, Thomas 0-1, English 0-2, Francois 0-2, Massie 0-2, Oday 0-2, Shumate 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 4 (Thomas 2, Rhodes, Shumate). Turnovers: 20 (Massie 5, Shumate 4, English 3, Oday 3,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Bakersfield Californian

DAYTON 67, WESTERN MICHIGAN 47

Percentages: FG .321, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 4-26, .154 (Norman 2-9, Hannah 1-3, Hastings 1-4, Hubbard 0-3, Maddox 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simms). Turnovers: 10 (Monegro 3, Hubbard 2, Norman 2, Etchison, Simms, Wright). Steals: 4 (Hubbard 3, Maddox). Technical Fouls: coach Dwayne Stephens,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Bakersfield Californian

VCU 70, VANDERBILT 65

Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Stute 6-9, Thomas 2-5, Robbins 0-1, Lawrence 0-2, Smith 0-2, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Robbins). Turnovers: 18 (Manjon 4, Stute 4, Wright 4, Lawrence 3, Thomas 2, Robbins). Steals: 6 (Millora-Brown 3, Lawrence, Stute,...
RICHMOND, VA
Bakersfield Californian

TOLEDO 90, RICHMOND 67

Percentages: FG .362, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Roche 4-6, Gustavson 2-2, Burton 2-5, Bigelow 2-8, Bailey 1-2, Nelson 0-1, Randolph 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bailey, Bigelow, Burton). Turnovers: 13 (Quinn 4, Nelson 3, Bigelow 2, Bailey, Burton, Gustavson, Randolph). Steals: 7 (Bigelow...
RICHMOND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BUCKNELL 89, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 65

ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .393, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (McCabe 4-7, Gregory 2-3, Ruggery 2-3, Moore 2-8, Hargis 1-3, Sanon 0-1, Scanlon 0-1, Land 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (McCabe, Sanon, Webb). Turnovers: 12 (Land 2, McCabe 2, Webb 2, Gregory, Hargis,...
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield Californian

TEMPLE 67, LA SALLE 51

Percentages: FG .462, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Battle 4-8, Hicks 3-5, White 0-1, Miller 0-2, Dunn 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jourdain 4, Reynolds). Turnovers: 12 (Miller 4, Battle 3, Reynolds 2, White 2, Dunn). Steals: 2 (Miller, White). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bakersfield Californian

TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 53, HAWAI'I 51

Percentages: FG .317, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-28, .143 (Abdul-Mateen 3-4, Brewer 1-3, Ka.Williams 0-1, Vasic 0-1, Roberts 0-2, T.Lewis 0-2, Peavy 0-3, Demonia 0-6, Romer Rosario 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Brewer, Romer Rosario). Turnovers: 12 (Abdul-Mateen 2, Ka.Williams 2, Roberts 2, Brewer, Demonia,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield Californian

CINCINNATI 86, N.J.I.T. 60

Percentages: FG .420, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Hess 3-5, Osawe 2-4, Sullivan 2-5, de Graaf 1-2, McMillian 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Gray 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Diakite). Turnovers: 15 (Hess 4, McMillian 3, Osawe 3, Gray 2, Anderson, Faison, Sullivan). Steals: 6 (Gray...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bakersfield Californian

ST. BONAVENTURE 71, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 64

Percentages: FG .466, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Lenard 1-3, Lawrence 1-7, Weston 0-1, Porter 0-3, King 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lenard 4). Turnovers: 12 (Dishman 4, Weston 3, Porter 2, Bufford, Coleman-Jones, Millin). Steals: 8 (Lenard 3, King 2, Lawrence 2, Weston).
MURFREESBORO, TN
Bakersfield Californian

Atlanta 125, Orlando 108

Percentages: FG .543, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Griffin 3-6, Murray 3-8, Young 2-11, Kaminsky 0-1, Collins 0-2, Culver 0-2, Krejci 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins, Culver, Murray). Turnovers: 12 (Murray 5, Culver 2, Okongwu 2, Young 2, Kaminsky). Steals: 8 (Collins 2,...
Bakersfield Californian

Cleveland 113, Philadelphia 85

PHILADELPHIA (85) Harris 0-7 3-3 3, Tucker 2-4 0-0 6, Embiid 6-16 7-9 19, Melton 4-11 0-0 9, Milton 6-12 2-2 14, Niang 2-7 0-0 5, Reed 4-4 1-2 9, Harrell 1-1 0-0 2, Korkmaz 1-4 2-2 4, Thybulle 1-4 0-0 3, House Jr. 3-4 0-0 7, Lee 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 32-77 15-18 85.
CLEVELAND, OH

