Philadelphia, PA

Atlanta 125, Orlando 108

Percentages: FG .543, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Griffin 3-6, Murray 3-8, Young 2-11, Kaminsky 0-1, Collins 0-2, Culver 0-2, Krejci 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins, Culver, Murray). Turnovers: 12 (Murray 5, Culver 2, Okongwu 2, Young 2, Kaminsky). Steals: 8 (Collins 2,...
VCU 70, VANDERBILT 65

Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Stute 6-9, Thomas 2-5, Robbins 0-1, Lawrence 0-2, Smith 0-2, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Robbins). Turnovers: 18 (Manjon 4, Stute 4, Wright 4, Lawrence 3, Thomas 2, Robbins). Steals: 6 (Millora-Brown 3, Lawrence, Stute,...
RICHMOND, VA
TOLEDO 90, RICHMOND 67

Percentages: FG .362, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Roche 4-6, Gustavson 2-2, Burton 2-5, Bigelow 2-8, Bailey 1-2, Nelson 0-1, Randolph 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bailey, Bigelow, Burton). Turnovers: 13 (Quinn 4, Nelson 3, Bigelow 2, Bailey, Burton, Gustavson, Randolph). Steals: 7 (Bigelow...
RICHMOND, CA
INDIANA STATE 75, DRAKE 73

Percentages: FG .452, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (DeVries 3-8, Wilkins 1-4, Enright 0-1, Northweather 0-1, Penn 0-2, Calhoun 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Brodie, Northweather). Turnovers: 12 (Penn 4, DeVries 2, Wilkins 2, Brodie, Djamgouz, Northweather, Sturtz). Steals: 11 (Sturtz 4, Penn 3,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
DAYTON 67, WESTERN MICHIGAN 47

Percentages: FG .321, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 4-26, .154 (Norman 2-9, Hannah 1-3, Hastings 1-4, Hubbard 0-3, Maddox 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simms). Turnovers: 10 (Monegro 3, Hubbard 2, Norman 2, Etchison, Simms, Wright). Steals: 4 (Hubbard 3, Maddox). Technical Fouls: coach Dwayne Stephens,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MIAMI (FL) 68, RUTGERS 61

Percentages: FG .373, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Hyatt 3-9, McConnell 1-1, Mag 1-2, Omoruyi 1-2, Spencer 1-5, Ja.Miller 0-1, Reiber 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mag, McConnell). Turnovers: 15 (McConnell 5, Hyatt 3, Mag 2, Spencer 2, Omoruyi, Reiber, Woolfolk). Steals: 9 (Mag...
MIAMI, FL
NO. 13 TENNESSEE 76, MCNEESE STATE 40

Percentages: FG .286, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (R.Blackwell 1-1, Berze 1-3, Rhodes 0-1, Thomas 0-1, English 0-2, Francois 0-2, Massie 0-2, Oday 0-2, Shumate 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 4 (Thomas 2, Rhodes, Shumate). Turnovers: 20 (Massie 5, Shumate 4, English 3, Oday 3,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
ST. BONAVENTURE 71, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 64

Percentages: FG .466, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Lenard 1-3, Lawrence 1-7, Weston 0-1, Porter 0-3, King 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lenard 4). Turnovers: 12 (Dishman 4, Weston 3, Porter 2, Bufford, Coleman-Jones, Millin). Steals: 8 (Lenard 3, King 2, Lawrence 2, Weston).
MURFREESBORO, TN
Miami 68, Rutgers 61

RUTGERS (5-2) Hyatt 4-13 0-0 11, Mag 4-12 0-0 9, Omoruyi 7-10 1-1 16, McConnell 6-12 3-3 16, Spencer 1-10 0-0 3, Simpson 1-3 0-0 2, Reiber 1-2 0-0 2, Ja.Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Woolfolk 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-67 4-4 61. MIAMI (7-1) Omier 6-8 5-6 17, Jo.Miller 6-11...
MIAMI, FL

