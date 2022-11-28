ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Cleveland 113, Philadelphia 85

Percentages: FG .416, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Tucker 2-4, House Jr. 1-2, Thybulle 1-2, Melton 1-4, Niang 1-4, Lee 0-1, Harris 0-3, Korkmaz 0-3, Milton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Reed). Turnovers: 16 (Milton 3, Harrell 2, Lee 2, Reed 2, Embiid, Harris,...
Atlanta 125, Orlando 108

Percentages: FG .543, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Griffin 3-6, Murray 3-8, Young 2-11, Kaminsky 0-1, Collins 0-2, Culver 0-2, Krejci 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins, Culver, Murray). Turnovers: 12 (Murray 5, Culver 2, Okongwu 2, Young 2, Kaminsky). Steals: 8 (Collins 2,...
Green Bay hosts Freeman and Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (5-3) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Green Bay Phoenix after BJ Freeman scored 23 points in Milwaukee's 84-68 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. The Phoenix are 0-1 in home games. Green Bay has a 0-5 record against teams above .500. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
GEORGIA 73, HAMPTON 54

Percentages: FG .313, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (A.Nesbitt 2-5, Bethea 0-1, J.Nesbitt 0-2, Dean 0-3, Godwin 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Therrien 3, Banister, N.Thomas). Turnovers: 7 (A.Nesbitt 2, Dean 2, J.Nesbitt 2, Banister). Steals: 6 (J.Nesbitt 2, A.Nesbitt, Banister, Dean, Godwin). Technical...
HAMPTON, GA
TEMPLE 67, LA SALLE 51

Percentages: FG .462, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Battle 4-8, Hicks 3-5, White 0-1, Miller 0-2, Dunn 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jourdain 4, Reynolds). Turnovers: 12 (Miller 4, Battle 3, Reynolds 2, White 2, Dunn). Steals: 2 (Miller, White). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Miami 68, Rutgers 61

RUTGERS (5-2) Hyatt 4-13 0-0 11, Mag 4-12 0-0 9, Omoruyi 7-10 1-1 16, McConnell 6-12 3-3 16, Spencer 1-10 0-0 3, Simpson 1-3 0-0 2, Reiber 1-2 0-0 2, Ja.Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Woolfolk 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-67 4-4 61. MIAMI (7-1) Omier 6-8 5-6 17, Jo.Miller 6-11...
MIAMI, FL
MIAMI (FL) 68, RUTGERS 61

Percentages: FG .373, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Hyatt 3-9, McConnell 1-1, Mag 1-2, Omoruyi 1-2, Spencer 1-5, Ja.Miller 0-1, Reiber 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mag, McConnell). Turnovers: 15 (McConnell 5, Hyatt 3, Mag 2, Spencer 2, Omoruyi, Reiber, Woolfolk). Steals: 9 (Mag...
MIAMI, FL
CINCINNATI 86, N.J.I.T. 60

Percentages: FG .420, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Hess 3-5, Osawe 2-4, Sullivan 2-5, de Graaf 1-2, McMillian 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Gray 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Diakite). Turnovers: 15 (Hess 4, McMillian 3, Osawe 3, Gray 2, Anderson, Faison, Sullivan). Steals: 6 (Gray...
CINCINNATI, OH

