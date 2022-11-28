ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

clowlee
3d ago

If he truly wants to do something for Virginians abolishing the car tax would be a great start.

Sherv Soltani
3d ago

they won't get a tax cut because they spent like crazy and now home values are coming down...now get rid of personal property tax

AP_000815.2a09ee6d83be404bb707030cfbdb074f.2210
3d ago

Why are we cutting taxes now nothing has change after 6 years but that’s always a way to garner support to Republicans. When will he lean tax cuts alone don’t make for good state government. Sound thoughtful policies that benefit all Virginians like gun reform to stop the slater of innocent people, mental health reforms to help those who struggle everyday just to get up and be apart of living again. Schools that are updated with proper facilities equipment and most of all qualified teachers not baby sitters. Good pay and good environment make happy productive staff and well taught students. Proper nutrition is one key to productive students if your hunger you think of nothing else. additionally our entire mental acuity is based on nutrition, proper sight, sound hearing and emotional security, clarity of thought and a desire for involvement free of fear of ridicule from teachers, other students or parents. Everyone likes being thought as intelligent where no questions are thoughtless and praise is the pay for thoughtful involvement.

