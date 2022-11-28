Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
Deck out your dorm for the holiday season with these festive decorations
Celebrating the holidays away from home poses unique challenges for many. Where can you get decorations that both fit within a college student's budget and fit inside a dorm room? How can you maintain the essence of the holiday season in the midst of the stress of final exams and projects?
CNY Family Bike giveaway RETURNS!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The C.N.Y Family Bike Giveaway Charity is putting the pedal to the medal giving out bikes for its 26th year! But to be able to give back to the community, they need donations from you, including both kids and adult bikes. Here’s how you can donate: The charity is in serious […]
Days May Be Numbered for Family Owned Eatery in Downtown Utica
The days may be numbered for a family-owned eatery in Central New York. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop, first opened in Clinton, New York in 2020. Almost two years later, the eatery moved to Bagg's Square in Utica. But the doors could be closed in 2023. Times Are Tough.
Daily Orange
Large franchises like Popeyes are harming local Syracuse businesses
I won’t lie, I joined the mass of Syracuse University students who flocked to the newest addition to the Marshall Street storefronts — Popeye’s — soon after its opening in early November. With its sign emblazoned in Syracuse orange, and fried chicken that will no doubt be a late-night fixture for many students, the restaurant will definitely be a hit. But it’s important to consider the effect that companies like Popeye’s have on local businesses in Syracuse.
Daily Orange
Josh Walls highlights women of color in SU community with Black and Gold pageant
When Josh Walls was growing up in Philadelphia, he loved watching "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." The award-winning TV show was a source of entertainment for many people, but for Walls, it was something more — the inspiration for his lifelong dream of attending law school.
Daily Orange
Advocates aim to reinvent area around Shoppingtown Mall into sustainable space
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Dennis Payne remembers long lines in every store during Christmas time at the Shoppingtown Mall. But as the years went on, Payne, chair of the DeWitt Advisory Conservation Commission, watched the local hotspot...
Daily Orange
Common Council looks to redefine the word ‘family’ for Syracuse under ReZone project
In Syracuse, zoning ordinances are the only documents which actively define the concept of family. But because the city has not been rezoned since 1967, Syracuse City Common Councilors Jimmy Monto and Patrick Hogan want to pass a new ordinance with new and changed definitions to ensure they're inclusive.
whcuradio.com
The Salvation Army rebounding after Ithaca burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Salvation Army is ramping up its Red Kettle Campaign in Ithaca, after getting delayed by a burglary. Captain Stacy McNeil says the site on North Albany Street was recently broken into. The charity is now rebounding. A phone-a-thon happens on Thursday to raise money....
14850.com
Restaurant Row fixture Mahogany Grill will close this winter for a refresh
One of Downtown Ithaca’s longstanding fixtures, Mahogany Grill, will close this winter as its owners work “to create a new concept” in the space. The restaurant’s final day in its current form will be December 24th. “We have decided after 20+ years of serving downtown Ithaca...
Utica’s NEXUS Center Grand Opening Happens Thursday at 6
The Utica NEXUS Center's grand opening will be held on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at the newly opened facility, according to Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. NEXUS is a 1,200 seat venue for youth and junior hockey, soccer and Lacrosse tournaments. The feature rink of the facility will serve as the home ice for Utica University's Women's Hockey program, as well as home to Utica Comets' junior teams.
cnycentral.com
You can ride a Centro bus through Lights on the Lake
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Lights on the Lake and Syracuse City Parks are teaming up to make the annual light show more accessible to everyone. Each Thursday through January 5th, besides December 22nd, two Centro buses will pick up 60 people from one of the five Syracuse City Parks Community Centers and bring them to Lights on the Lake. The Community Centers participating in this program will be Kirk Park, McChesney Park, Westmoreland Park, Schiller Park, and Wilson Park. Participants, who will register through Syracuse City Parks within the community centers, will meet at the designated community center at 5pm to board the buses with departure scheduled at 5:30pm. Participation is free.
iheartoswego.com
James Kenneth Thompson Jr. – November 27, 2022
James Kenneth Thompson Jr., 61; of Oswego, NY passed away November 27, 2022 unexpectedly at his home. He was born in Oswego, NY to James “Ken” Thompson and Diane Dempsey Thompson of Oswego, NY. Jim was a lifetime resident of Oswego. He was a United Stated Veteran having...
localsyr.com
Windy with falling temps this afternoon
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Very gusty winds will bring a drop in temperatures and the return of lake effect snow. It’s a south wind Wednesday, so that means milder weather. Temperatures should rise into the 50s midday, but only for a brief period. Once the cold front passes the temperatures will fall back into the 40s and 30s for the second half of the day.
On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
WKTV
Cash for Cans will now come to you for bottle and can pickups
UTICA, N.Y. -- Cash for Cans is now making recycling that much easier, offering free can and bottle pickups locally. They pay 5 cents per can or bottle and do not charge a pickup fee. If you count them before pick up, cash will be paid on arrival. If not counted, they will take them back to the redemption center and mail a check to you.
How fast did the wind howl where you live in Upstate NY? See chart of 300+ locations
Syracuse, N.Y. -- High winds roared across Upstate New York on Wednesday and this morning, knocking out power, toppling trees and closing roads. The top wind gust speed reported to the National Weather Service was 63 mph, at the Albany International Airport. Several locations in the hills of Western New York and the North Country posted totals of more than 50 mph.
North Syracuse Central School District to hold vote on $61.2 million capital project
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The North Syracuse Central School District is planning to hold an important capital vote project on Tuesday, December 6 on how to use $61.2 million to improve existing facilities. Polling on December 6 will take place from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cicero Elementary School for residents who live […]
TSA at Syracuse Airport to hold hiring event
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A two-day hiring event will be held by the Syracuse Handcock International Airport for people who are interested in becoming a TSA officer. On Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10 people who are interested can begin the application process at the event, which includes a computer-based testing. From 9 a.m. […]
Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot
The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
