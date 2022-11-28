Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea schedule, fixtures, rankings
Expect fireworks when a star-studded World Cup 2022 Group H puts Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Heung-min Son, and Thomas Partey in the same group this November. All World Cup groups have megastars but Portugal have made it through to the last 16, while Ghana are looking the most likely to join them.
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Brazil, Portugal move on to Round of 16
Brazil and Portugal secured spots in the World Cup knockout stage, while every other team in action Monday avoided elimination either by mounting an incredible comeback or catching a break in another game. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Monday — the highest-scoring day in the tournament...
Sporting News
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match as Messi and Lewandowski both start
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
WPXI
U.S. vs. Iran: World Cup 2022 scores, updates
Welcome to the final round of group stage games at the 2022 World Cup. After each of the first two sets of games were staggered all throughout the day, the final games of the group stage rounds are played in two windows. Each group's games happen at the same time...
WPXI
World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Christian Pulisic lifts U.S. to Round of 16 as England tops Group B
The U.S. had to sweat out a gritty effort from Iran, but in the end, it's moving on to the Round of 16 after a 1-0 win. Christian Pulisic scored in the 38th minute to put the U.S. ahead but paid for his efforts as he crashed into Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and laid on the ground for several minutes afterward. He would eventually return to the match but was subbed off at the half. Iran was the aggressor late and had several opportunities to equalize while the Americans sat on their lead. But in the end, Pulisic's effort on goal was enough to win it.
Alex Calabrese talks USMNT at World Cup on ‘9 Good Minutes’
The Hot Time in Old Town writer discusses the United States play in the group stage, their knockout round contest against the Netherlands, along with the prospects for Chicago Fire FC in 2023 with Larry Hawley on this edition of the segment on WGN News Now.
NBC Sports
Poland vs Argentina, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Poland and Argentina surely didn’t plan to reach the marquee match of World Cup Group C with their knockout round status in doubt, but it’s been that kind of tournament in Qatar. Poland remains unbeaten in Qatar after beating Saudi Arabia 2-0 in Al Rayyan, adding to the...
CBS Sports
Live World Cup standings, scores: Spain vs. Japan, Germany vs. Costa Rica, live FIFA World Cup 2022 bracket
Day 12 could see a few big names exiting with Belgium already out and Spain and Germany at risk. World Cup's Group E will finish up play on Thursday as Spain take on Japan and Germany face Costa Rica. Nobody has clinched a spot in the next round, but the Spanish lead the group and need only a draw. Germany, on the other hand, have to win to have any hope of avoiding back-to-back group stage exits. Both games kick off at 2 p.m. ET.
NBC Sports
Australia upsets Denmark as stunning Socceroos reach last 16
Australia beat Denmark to pull off a huge upset as the Socceroos advanced from Group D and are in the last 16 of the World Cup for just the second time in their history. Matthew Leckie was the hero for Australia as he struck in the second half, just moments after Tunisia had taken the lead against France in the other Group D game which mean that Australia were out of the World Cup. For about two minutes they were, but then Leckie did the business.
Argentina, Australia advance to World Cup last 16 as France upset
Lionel Messi's Argentina booked their place in the last 16 of the World Cup on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Poland as Australia reached the knockout rounds for just the second time in their history. - 'A lot of belief' - Australia reached the knockouts for the first time since the 2006 World Cup thanks to Mathew Leckie's superb 60th-minute goal dispatched Denmark.
Sporting News
Japan vs Spain live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group E match as Morata heads La Roja ahead
Japan and Spain both have plenty to play for as they enter the final Group E matchday occupying the top two slots, which would see them through to the next round. Only the top two teams in each World Cup group advance to the Round of 16. Spain want to...
WPXI
World Cup 2022: American fan says he was kicked out of US-Iran match for wearing rainbow armband
An American fan said he was escorted out of Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday ahead of the United States’ match with Iran for wearing a rainbow armband. American Brian Davis told Danish journalist Rasmus Tantholdt that security at the gates to enter the stadium told him his arm band was fine to wear. It was later that guards confronted him at his seat,“twisted my arm” and “were very aggressive.”
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet South Korea vs. Portugal
South Korea and Portugal will face each other Friday for a Group H match in Qatar. South Korea has made every World Cup since 1986, so Qatar 2022 makes the 10th straight World Cup in which the country has appeared. South Korea’s best finish was fourth place in 2002 as a host country.
NBC Sports
Serbia vs Switzerland: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Serbia and Switzerland seek a win that could seal a place in the World Cup Round of 16 when they meet Friday in Doha. The Swiss can qualify with a win, or a draw if Cameroon beats Brazil and tiebreakers stay in Switzerland’s favor. The Swiss beat Cameroon 1-0 in Al Wakrah but lost to Brazil by the same score in Doha.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Argentina beats Poland to advance
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group C at the forefront. Argentina stayed alive as it won 2-0 over Poland (1-1-0) at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. Despite the loss, Poland will also advance because Mexico didn't beat Saudi Arabia by enough goals. Polish goalkeeper Wojciech...
Soccer-Brazil to rest starters for group game v Cameroon
DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil coach Tite is expected to rotate his World Cup squad for their final Group G match against Cameroon on Friday, with a view to keeping some players fresh for a likely last-16 match on Monday if they finish top of their group.
