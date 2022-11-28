While Sacramento resident Casandra Cabrera was deployed in Djibouti, Africa serving with the Army for the last 11 months, she was worried that her beloved dog Missy May wouldn’t remember her when she returned. So when Cabrera told her family she’d be coming home for Thanksgiving, everyone was watching to see how Missy May would welcome her long lost best friend.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO