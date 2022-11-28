Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health Department
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Stockton, November 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Stockton. The Gregori High School basketball team will have a game with Weston Ranch High School on November 28, 2022, 18:00:00. The Tokay High School basketball team will have a game with Venture Academy High School on November 28, 2022, 19:30:00.
El Cerrito, Pinole Valley high schools win respective NCS titles
The West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD) is showing its football might this season after the El Cerrito and Pinole Valley High teams won their respective North Coast Section football titles on Friday. It’s the first time in WCCUSD history that two district schools won NCS titles the same...
Annual Lighted Boat Parade to take place in downtown Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Boats and yachts will be lit in festive lights as a Stockton holiday tradition continues this weekend. The 41st Annual Lighted Boat Parade will occur Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weber Points at the downtown waterfront at 221 North Center Street. According to the Visit Stockton website, the […]
Stolen French bulldog returned to owner
PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — A Pinole woman has been reunited with her dog after it was stolen from her home while she was there. The victim’s name is Monica, and she has been living in fear since three people showed up at her home, armed and ready to steal. A Ring camera captured the moment […]
Human foot washes up on Richmond beach
A Richmond beach-goer made a gruesome discovery after spotting a shoe that washed up from the bay over the weekend.
Video: Sacramento sea lions feast on fish on the American River
A trio of sea lions was captured on video feasting on fish on the American River Parkway in Sacramento. A Reddit user who shot the video told KCRA 3 he saw the animals midday Sunday between the River Park neighborhood and the Business 80 overpass. KCRA 3 reached out to...
Hundreds of Sacramento's youth given free coats for winter
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanks to the communities generosity, hundreds of Sacramento's youth will stay warm when they head back to school on Monday. Voice of the Youth, a Sacramento nonprofit organization, gave away 300 new coats on Sunday. "It is one of those things that puts a smile on...
WATCH: NorCal Soldier Receives Heartfelt Welcome Home from Dog
While Sacramento resident Casandra Cabrera was deployed in Djibouti, Africa serving with the Army for the last 11 months, she was worried that her beloved dog Missy May wouldn’t remember her when she returned. So when Cabrera told her family she’d be coming home for Thanksgiving, everyone was watching to see how Missy May would welcome her long lost best friend.
Tracy fatal collision shut down major roadway
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct what the driver’s actions were after the crash. We regret the error. TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision in Tracy caused a road closure Thursday morning, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police say that an elderly man was riding an electric scooter and attempting […]
Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin
A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
Oakland nursing assistant charged for defrauding elders in nursing home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old nursing assistant has been arrested and charged with defrauding two elderly residents of the nursing home where she worked. The assistant, described in a City of Berkeley press release as a 44-year-old Oakland woman, was arrested on Nov. 22 by Berkeley detectives. The arrest stems from reports of theft […]
Lafayette Gun Owners Required to Keep Firearms Locked Up
The Lafayette City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Monday night requiring city gun owners to keep firearms in a locked container or use a safety lock. The council will make it official at the next council meeting with a second reading of the new ordinance, likely as part of the council consent calendar.
Near-freezing temperatures expected in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Near-freezing temperatures are expected throughout the Sacramento area this week. According to the National Weather Service, while no rain or snow is forecasted, near to below-freezing temperatures are expected both Tuesday and Wednesday morning. According to the FOX40 Weather Center, the overnight low on Tuesday is expected to drop to 32 […]
Mad Hatter Festival to dazzle downtown Vallejo Saturday
VALLEJO – Downtown Vallejo will come alive Saturday, with characters even more diverse than the Vallejo community, from marching bands and traditional folk dances to Star Wars characters, animated robots, fire breathing dragons and the largest gathering of Burning Man vehicles outside of Burning Man. Now in its 12th...
Napa artist Gordon Huether: Heart, soul, entrepreneurship
On this morning, Gordon Huether, 63, is wearing a leather vest and his signature turned-around black cap. The ground-level conference room in his 15,000-square-foot Napa studio is flooded with autumn sunlight. Two walls are covered with poster-sized color photographs of a sampling of his art installations. High shelves hold small-scale models of many others, some of which are proposed projects that were never funded and executed.
Several injured after truck drives into Mel’s Diner
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several people were injured after a pickup truck crashed through the front door of Mel’s Diner on Howe Avenue Sunday morning. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that the impact injured four people, mostly with minor injuries and paramedics took two patients to the hospital. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup, […]
El Dorado Hills teen succumbs to head injury
An El Dorado Hills family lost their son and Oak Ridge High School lost another student after senior AJ Brosnan died following a skateboarding accident in mid-November. “AJ had the spirit, ability (and fashion sense) to become almost anything (if) given a chance,” his uncle Dan Brosnan noted on a GoFundMe page set up for the family. “AJ excelled at golf, mountain bike racing and animal rescue on top of high school and a part-time job.”
37-year-old Sacramento man killed in Land Park shooting identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's office identified theman killed in a Land Park shooting as 37-year-old Joshua Benjamin Gunderson. The shooting happened Friday shortly before 4 p.m. in the 4100 block of 23rd Street, near Sacramento City College, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Before officers got there, friends of the victim took him to the 76 gas station at Del Rio and Sutterville roads where Gunderson was then transported by ambulance.
Meet the most interesting butcher in the Bay Area at Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood
From the circus, to asbestos, to fine dining, it's been a winding road for the owner of Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood.
1 dead after motorcycle accident in Crockett
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a motorcycle accident Saturday night in Crockett, the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department announced on Twitter. The incident happened on Crockett Boulevard. A coroner was called to the scene of the incident, officials said. Crockett Boulevard is a road that connects Cummings Skyway and Pomona Street. […]
