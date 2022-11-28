ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
Athlon Sports

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday

Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go.  Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
VikingsTerritory

Has Vikings 2nd-Round Pick Turned into a Catastrophe?

The Minnesota Vikings used to employ a head coach that was set on being able to coach up secondary defenders. He was let go while his defense fell apart, and ultimately he stopped having that ability. Needing to fix it, new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah selected Andrew Booth Jr. with a 2nd round pick in 2022. Boy, has that gone poorly.
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England. This is Episode 168 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the fallout of Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership,...
VikingsTerritory

Is the Vikings ‘Bug’ Actually a Perk?

Through 12 weeks in the 2022 NFL schedule, the Minnesota Vikings own a 9-2 record. Having only dropped games in blowouts to the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, Kevin O’Connell’s team has the second-best record in the league. To date, their validity has been scrutinized, but it’s worth wondering if the bug for this team may actually be a perk.
VikingsTerritory

Packers Could Make Life Easier for Vikings

The Green Bay Packers are a bad football team in 2022. That was evident when they got walloped in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, and not even a brief winning streak could change that reality. Now fading and facing injury, they could make things easier for Minnesota down the stretch.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Daily Free Press

‘Truth Hurts’ for critics of the Minnesota Vikings | Minority Report

The Minnesota Vikings are making life hard for sports media’s talking heads. Through 11 games, the Vikings are 14th in points scored and 19th in points allowed. They got blown out 40-3 at home by the Dallas Cowboys. The defense has been shaky, and Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is having his worst season since his 2018 arrival to the Twin Cities.
VikingsTerritory

Greg Joseph’s Issues Are Fixable

Minnesota Vikings fans need not be reminded of the franchise’s erroneous placekicking history, which is why seeing Greg Joseph struggle this season has been both unsurprising and infuriating simultaneously. Entering the season, Minnesota hoped Joseph would be a steadying presence for a special teams unit that has often underperformed...
VikingsTerritory

Pro Bowl Voters Love the Vikings

The NFL starts the Pro Bowl voting process halfway through the season each year. That’s a big deal for fans who want to have their colors represented at the event, and they also want to get their favorite players the honors they deserve. For players, it’s significant because the...
The Denver Gazette

Ouch! Broncos-Chiefs flexed out of Sunday Night Football

The Broncos are so bad the NFL has decided they're not worth America's time. Denver, which was scheduled to play the Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday Night Football Dec. 11, has been flexed out of its final prime time game of the season, the NFL announced Tuesday night. The Broncos (3-8) and Chiefs (9-2) will now play at 2:05 p.m. that Sunday and have been replaced by the Dolphins (8-3) at the Chargers (6-5) — a pair of contenders competing for...
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings New and Tentative Playoff Matchup

The Minnesota Vikings are mere days away from clinching the NFC North, securing at least one home game in the 2022 playoffs. And if those very playoffs began today, the Vikings would host the seventh-seeded Washington Commanders at U.S. Bank Stadium in the wildcard round. Minnesota’s tentative playoff dance partner...
VikingsTerritory

The National Folks Picking the Jets over Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings (9-2) are three-point favorites three days before a showdown with the New York Jets (7-4) in Week 13. The Jets crushed the Chicago Bears, 31-10, in Week 12 at home, keeping pace with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in the high-flying AFC East. The Vikings toppled the Jets foe, the Patriots, by a score of 33-26 on Thanksgiving night.
Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys Are Waiving Defensive End This Tuesday

On the Tuesday following their 28-20 Week 12 win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys have made a somewhat surprising roster decision. According to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein, the Cowboys have waived defensive end Tarell Basham after the lineman appeared in just two games this ...
