Rep. John Katko delivers farewell address at SU, celebrates bipartisanship
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Congressman John Katko, who represents Syracuse in New York’s 24th congressional district, said he never did his work alone. Instead, Katko said he sees himself more as a frontman in a band with his staff as his band members.
Chris Murphy tests positive for COVID-19
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday as lawmakers head into the home stretch of the current Congress. “Argh. … I tested positive. I’m asymptomatic and feel totally fine. Downside: I will follow CDC rules and isolate. Upside: maybe now I can finally finish shingling the backyard shed,” Murphy wrote on Twitter. The senator…
GOP Committee Account Deletes 'Kanye. Elon. Trump' Tweet After Ye Praises Hitler
The tweet was removed during an InfoWars broadcast where Ye told Alex Jones, “We got to stop dissing Nazis all the time.”
Here's what's on the menu for Bidens' first White House state dinner for French President Macron
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife at the first White House state dinner in three years.
The same-sex marriage bill is a huge step for the LBGTQ community
The Senate voted 61-36 to pass the respect for marriage act Tuesday, codifying the right of same-sex and interracial marriage into law and granting federal protections to previously existing same-sex and interracial marriages. The bill drew wide bipartisan support, with 12 republicans joining all of the democrats in the chamber in support of the bill. The bill is moving to the House of Representatives, where it is expected to pass swiftly and could be on President Biden’s desk as soon as next week.
House passes preliminary agreement to prevent potential railroad strike
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. In efforts to prevent a potential national railroad strike, the United States House of Representatives passed a preliminary agreement Wednesday that is now waiting to be voted on in the Senate. The legislation...
