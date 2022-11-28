The Senate voted 61-36 to pass the respect for marriage act Tuesday, codifying the right of same-sex and interracial marriage into law and granting federal protections to previously existing same-sex and interracial marriages. The bill drew wide bipartisan support, with 12 republicans joining all of the democrats in the chamber in support of the bill. The bill is moving to the House of Representatives, where it is expected to pass swiftly and could be on President Biden’s desk as soon as next week.

TEXAS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO