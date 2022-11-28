ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

3 Southern Tier Teams To Play In The New York State Football Championship Round

I consider our community one that is proud of its local sports scene. We have so many great sports teams in the Southern Tier. We get to enjoy both professional and amateur sports, including the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team, the Rumble Ponies baseball team, college sports from Binghamton University, and SUNY Broome, plus the many various sports programs at our local high schools, and area youth leagues as well.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Nexus Center in Utica to host 2023 USPHL National Championships in March

The United States Premier Hockey League, a junior hockey league that hosts the Utica Jr. Comets, will hold its 2023 Premier and Elite Division national tournaments at the new Nexus Center in Utica from March 23-28, 2023. Nexus Center in Utica to host 2023 USPHL National Championships in March. The...
UTICA, NY
Rock Bottom Already: Syracuse basketball loses to Illinois 73-44 (Brent Axe recap)

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team played a game of anything you can’t do, I can’t do better in a 73-44 loss to Illinois on Tuesday night. Neither the Orange nor Illini put up much of anything that resembled a competent offense in the first half. Syracuse trailed by just seven at the break (30-23). Illinois shot 32% in the first half, just a hair worse than SU’s 33%.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Purdue

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 87-78 loss to Purdue on Wednesday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse Women's Basketball vs. Purdue Box by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
