3 Southern Tier Teams To Play In The New York State Football Championship Round
I consider our community one that is proud of its local sports scene. We have so many great sports teams in the Southern Tier. We get to enjoy both professional and amateur sports, including the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team, the Rumble Ponies baseball team, college sports from Binghamton University, and SUNY Broome, plus the many various sports programs at our local high schools, and area youth leagues as well.
Syracuse basketball’s cold November reign: Record losses, fewest points (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – I had several questions answered and ready to go for this week’s Mailbox, but then Syracuse lost 73-44 to Illinois on Tuesday night. Following the Orange’s lackluster performance in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, I received several questions that I thought deserved immediate attention.
Axe: 7 stats that show what Syracuse football did right in 2022 and must improve in 2023
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 season is not over for the Syracuse University football team. On Sunday night, the Orange will learn which bowl game it will be sent to and which opponent it will face for a shot to finish with an 8-5 record.
Section III boys swimming coaches poll: Who is the hardest worker on your team?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III is filled with hard-working athletes in every sport. Sometimes an athlete’s effort can go unnoticed, but that is not the case for these boys swimmers. At syracuse.com’s winter sports media day, we asked Section III boys swimming coaches about the hardest workers on...
Clinton girls hockey recovers from tough OT loss, shuts out Skaneateles for first league win (57 photos)
After opening its girls hockey season with a tough overtime loss to Oswego, Clinton responded with a shutout victory over reigning state regional champion Skaneateles on Wednesday at the Nexus Center in Utica. “(Monday) was a tough loss. I think a lot of nerves in the new building. It was...
West Genesee boys hockey crowned Ice Breaker Tourney champs after beating Baldwinsville (35 photos, video)
Baldwinsville and West Genesee renewed their rivalry on the ice Wednesday in the first-ever Ice Breaker Tournament championship game. Backed by William Schneid’s two goals, the Wildcats downed the Bees 6-1 to grab the tournament’s trophy.
Snacks, games and Build-A-Bear: 18 Section III cheerleading coaches share team-building tips
Syracuse, N.Y. -- In a sport where even the slightest flinch or hesitation can bring disastrous results, cheerleaders and coaches look for every edge when it comes to building trust and bonds. Coaches can get creative to ensure that their athletes know they literally have each others’ backs as they...
Orange Weekly: 2022 Syracuse football review, can SU hoops get back on track? (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The Syracuse University football team is gearing up for its bowl game while the SU men’s basketball team is trying to save its season from going off the rails. Syracuse.com’s Brent Axe discussed those two big issues and more on a new episode of “Orange Weekly”...
High school roundup: Westhill downs Syracuse Academy of Science in boys basketball
Shawn Mayes’ 32 points anchored Westhill in a 75-54 victory over Syracuse Academy of Science on Wednesday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WKTV
Nexus Center in Utica to host 2023 USPHL National Championships in March
The United States Premier Hockey League, a junior hockey league that hosts the Utica Jr. Comets, will hold its 2023 Premier and Elite Division national tournaments at the new Nexus Center in Utica from March 23-28, 2023. Nexus Center in Utica to host 2023 USPHL National Championships in March. The...
Section III bowling coaches poll: Who is your most clutch bowler?
Cicero, N.Y. — One of the most important traits of a great bowler is being able to keep their cool when the pressure is at its highest. Section III is loaded with boys and girls bowlers who definitely have the clutch gene. >> Section III boys bowling 2022-23: Team...
Join us for a live Q&A with John Wildhack on Friday: Syracuse AD answers questions on state of its sports programs
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University athletics director John Wildhack will join syracuse.com columnist Brent Axe for a live conversation at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Axe and Wildhack will discuss a wide variety of topics involving Syracuse University football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s soccer and much more.
Rock Bottom Already: Syracuse basketball loses to Illinois 73-44 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team played a game of anything you can’t do, I can’t do better in a 73-44 loss to Illinois on Tuesday night. Neither the Orange nor Illini put up much of anything that resembled a competent offense in the first half. Syracuse trailed by just seven at the break (30-23). Illinois shot 32% in the first half, just a hair worse than SU’s 33%.
Syracuse has asked ACC to consider not sending football team to Fenway Bowl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse has asked the Atlantic Coast Conference not to be considered for one of its bowl games this postseason, a source told syracuse.com. The Orange will learn its bowl game and opponent on Sunday.
Syracuse women have No. 1 player on Inside Lacrosse Top 50; 1 men’s player makes list
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse women’s lacrosse team has the No. 1 player on Inside Lacrosse’s Top 50 players for 2023 list, while the men’s team has just one player represented. Graduate student attack Meaghan Tyrrell took the top spot on the women’s list.
A Skaneateles grad’s hot start, and 20 other updates (CNY Athletes in College)
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Rebecca Cain kept a few things when she graduated from Skaneateles.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Purdue
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 87-78 loss to Purdue on Wednesday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse Women's Basketball vs. Purdue Box by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
Winds knock out power to 1,200 in Central NY; Onondaga Central sends kids home from 2 schools
Syracuse, N.Y. — High winds battering Central New York have left more than 1,200 without power midday Thursday. Onondaga Central School District had to close two schools and send kids home due to the outages: Wheeler Elementary and the Junior/Senior High School dismissed students at 11:30, school officials said.
Joe Girard’s mystifying struggles amplify Syracuse basketball’s lack of perimeter firepower
Champaign, lll. – The perimeter shooting was going to be a likely issue this season. Syracuse graduated three of its top four shooters. It brought a half-dozen young players into the program to restock.
Watch: Lowville girls basketball tops South Jefferson on late free throws (video)
The South Jefferson and Lowville girls basketball teams were tied at 38 with 1.3 seconds left in regulation when the Spartans had a chance to inbound the ball to make the game-winning shot. Lowville’s defense left South Jefferson puzzled and forced a timeout. Unfortunately for the Spartans, the team had...
