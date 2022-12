This Christmas to honor local veterans, Wreaths Across America is asking for help in their mission to put a wreath on every headstone at Tallahassee's National Cemetery.

Over 2,100 wreaths have been sponsored so far, but they still need 337.

Just $15 will sponsor one wreath.

Those interested in sponsoring have until November 30 to support the organization.

Wreaths will be distributed on December 17 at noon.