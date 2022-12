CASTLETON, VT.- The Wesleyan women's hockey team downed Castleton in a non-conference road game Tuesday evening. The Cardinals got out to a first period lead, eventually extending it to two with five minutes to go in the game off a Chiara Christie '23 goal. The Cardinals and goalie, Rei Halloran '23 was closing in on yet another shutout before the Spartans were able to net one off a rebound with 1.3 seconds left on the clock. This would have been Halloran's fourth straight shutout, which would have been a Wesleyan women's hockey record. The Cardinals still came out with their 4th straight victory, improving their early-season record to 4-1. The Castleton Spartans drop their second straight game to fall to 4-4.

CASTLETON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO