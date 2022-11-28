ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless

By Kerry Mannix
KVIA ABC-7
 3 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso mother and son are asking the community to donate their Thanksgiving leftovers so they can feed the homeless.

Cheree Coleman said her and her Wilbur, or "Bookie," have not thrown out any food in nearly two years. And their nonprofit, Bookie and Mommy's Helping Hand, operates year-round.

For more information on the nonprofit including how you can donate, you can visit any of their social media pages including Instagram , Facebook , and GoFundMe .

