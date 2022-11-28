ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

proclaimerscv.com

Texans To Receive $391 One-Time Payment of SNAP Benefits This November, December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) was approved and each eligible member of the family will receive $391. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Department of Agriculture approved the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT). This will benefit roughly 3.5 million Texans and each will receive a one-time payment of $391 until December this year.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Texas' rural hospitals are - once again - at grave risk of closing

Texas hasn’t had a hospital close since 2020, a much-needed relief following the previous decade of closures that were predominantly seen in rural communities. That could change soon: A new report from Kaufman Hall, a health care consulting agency, that was made public Wednesday shows that nearly 1 out of every 10 Texas hospitals are now at risk of closure, twice as many as before the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Energy bills going up for Texans this winter for more than usage

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As temperatures go down, energy bills typically go up...but especially for Texans this winter, experts say, because there will be extra fees having nothing to do with customers’ current usage. As early as January, Texans will have to start paying for the losses energy companies...
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Herschel Walker says, "I live in Texas"

"I live in Texas. I went down to the border off and on sometimes," Herschel Walker. Those words above were spoken by Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate candidate for next week's runoff election in Georgia. And they may come back to haunt him as controversy continues over where Walker actually resides.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Boil water notice affecting 2 million in Houston lifted

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston officials lifted an order Tuesday that had called for more than 2 million people to boil their tap water before drinking or using it. The boil order had been in effect since Sunday, when a power outage at a water purification plant caused water pressure levels to drop.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Austin

I-35 in Austin ranked third most congested roadway in Texas

Interstate 35, specifically from US Highway 290 North to Ben White Boulevard, was ranked the third most congested roadway in Texas, according to a study from Texas A&M University. Two years ago, it was ranked number one. I-35 also had the most severe truck freight congestion for the second year...
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agrees to resign

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign from office effective 5 p.m. December 14, following months of scandals that dominated her less than two-year tenure at the helm of the 34th Judicial District of Texas. The agreement was made in the 346th Court...
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Beto O’Rourke returned $1 million check from FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Beto O’Rourke returned a $1 million donation from embattled cryptocurrency leader Sam Bankman-Fried four days before Election Day, his campaign told The Texas Tribune this week. Bankman-Fried founded FTX,...
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
TEXAS STATE

