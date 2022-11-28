Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular burger chain opens new location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Houston Adds Abreu? The League Might Have A ProblemIBWAAHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
CBS Austin
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick focusing on hot button issues for upcoming legislative session
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is laying out his priorities ahead of the 88th legislative session. The Lt. Gov. covered a lot of ground Wednesday afternoon speaking for almost an hour. He talked about the budget, and moving Texas forward and laid out some of the...
Click2Houston.com
Governor Abbott sends immediate resources to Houston as city remains under boil water notice
TEXAS – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to send all necessary resources to the city of Houston after a boil water notice was issued following a power outage that impacted three water treatment plants.
proclaimerscv.com
Texans To Receive $391 One-Time Payment of SNAP Benefits This November, December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) was approved and each eligible member of the family will receive $391. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Department of Agriculture approved the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT). This will benefit roughly 3.5 million Texans and each will receive a one-time payment of $391 until December this year.
CBS Austin
Texas' rural hospitals are - once again - at grave risk of closing
Texas hasn’t had a hospital close since 2020, a much-needed relief following the previous decade of closures that were predominantly seen in rural communities. That could change soon: A new report from Kaufman Hall, a health care consulting agency, that was made public Wednesday shows that nearly 1 out of every 10 Texas hospitals are now at risk of closure, twice as many as before the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.
KWTX
Energy bills going up for Texans this winter for more than usage
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As temperatures go down, energy bills typically go up...but especially for Texans this winter, experts say, because there will be extra fees having nothing to do with customers’ current usage. As early as January, Texans will have to start paying for the losses energy companies...
Trucker on TikTok Says He Spent a Night in the Most Racist Town in Texas
OPINION: I love being from the South and especially being from the great state of Texas. But I do get a little annoyed when people bring up serious situations like racism, and a lot of people act like it no longer exists. IS RACISM ALIVE AND WELL IN TEXAS? DEPENDS...
Herschel Walker says, "I live in Texas"
"I live in Texas. I went down to the border off and on sometimes," Herschel Walker. Those words above were spoken by Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate candidate for next week's runoff election in Georgia. And they may come back to haunt him as controversy continues over where Walker actually resides.
CBS Austin
Boil water notice affecting 2 million in Houston lifted
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston officials lifted an order Tuesday that had called for more than 2 million people to boil their tap water before drinking or using it. The boil order had been in effect since Sunday, when a power outage at a water purification plant caused water pressure levels to drop.
CBS Austin
I-35 in Austin ranked third most congested roadway in Texas
Interstate 35, specifically from US Highway 290 North to Ben White Boulevard, was ranked the third most congested roadway in Texas, according to a study from Texas A&M University. Two years ago, it was ranked number one. I-35 also had the most severe truck freight congestion for the second year...
CBS Austin
Study shows delays on Texas roads are growing but still falling short of pre-COVID numbers
AUSTIN, Texas — We often hear about the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, but one good side effect surprisingly is traffic. Research done by Texas A&M University's Transportation Institute shows delays on Texas roads are growing -- but still falling short of pre-COVID numbers. This is year 13...
This Is The Poorest City In Texas
24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in each state.
CBS Austin
Leaders promise Texas power grid prepared for winter but warn of looming problem
SAN ANTONIO – As top leaders overseeing the Texas power grid released an outlook for this winter, they highlighted a looming problem. Grid leaders are pretty optimistic that because of major changes since the big statewide freeze almost two years ago, we are more prepared than ever for winter.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agrees to resign
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign from office effective 5 p.m. December 14, following months of scandals that dominated her less than two-year tenure at the helm of the 34th Judicial District of Texas. The agreement was made in the 346th Court...
Texas Families To Receive $391 In Covid Benefits
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) was approved for Texans. It is estimated that $391 will be given to Texans this November and December. According to the Office of the Texas Governor, Abbott announced the approval of another round of P-EBT by the...
This Is The Weirdest Home In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most bizarre homes in each state.
Texas Family Solves Cold Case On Their Own
Melissa HighsmithPhoto by(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) It has been more than 50 years since a woman was kidnapped by her babysitter in Texas. Now, her family says they tracked her down with no help from anything other than a DNA test.
KSAT 12
Beto O’Rourke returned $1 million check from FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Beto O’Rourke returned a $1 million donation from embattled cryptocurrency leader Sam Bankman-Fried four days before Election Day, his campaign told The Texas Tribune this week. Bankman-Fried founded FTX,...
Longtime Texas Residents, The Walkers Are Actually Landlords Of Alleged Georgia Residence
Herschel Walker — whose worst-kept secret may or not be that he lived in Texas for decades before he became a Republican senatorial candidate — appears to have been falsely claiming to be a Georgia resident for the last “17 years.”. Yet, upon launching his campaign for...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there’s truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex. A staple of Mexican food is tamales or tamal, and we wanted you to know where to find the absolute best of the best across the state of Texas. First, what is a tamale?
