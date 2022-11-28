Read full article on original website
Stimulus Fund Will Give One-Time Payment Worth Hundreds To New Jersey Households
New Jersey residents will see a new one-time payment by year-end. Do you qualify? The state announced the aid in light of inflation's effect on its population. The benefit will go to around 68,000 households in the state. Money from the American Rescue Plan of the Biden Administration funds the program.
Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 rebates extended
Residents of New Jersey have an extra month to apply for a tax relief program that could return up to $1,500.
N.J. woman helped steal $565K in tax refund checks from mail
A New Jersey woman who was part of a crew that stole about $565,000 in tax refund checks has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison. Awilda Henriquez, 36, of Clementon, has also been ordered to pay restitution and will be subject to three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said Monday.
NJ Makes Changes For Unemployment Benefits ID Verification
3 additional ways for unemployed workers to verify their identity on unemployment applications.Photo byMorristown Minute. Unemployment Applications may have just gotten a little easier.
Are you getting a 9% raise Jan. 1? NJ minimum wage workers are (Opinion)
It would be a whopper of a raise for most people. Nearly 9%. I bet you’re not starting off the new year with such a bump. But minimum wage workers are. The current minimum wage of $13 per hour increases on Jan. 1, 2023 to $14.13 per hour. Under the Murphy administration plan it will soon max out at $15.
Can you sleep in your car in NJ? When is it legal or illegal?
Babies do it. Older children do it. Adults can even do it — while they're passengers, at least. A long car ride can lull a rider to sleep. Of course, there are penalties if a driver falls asleep behind the wheel and causes an incident. But what about if...
Happy Holidays? NJ residents get a scary Post Office warning
For many, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, a time of peace and harmony, but it’s also a time when thieves are stealing mail out of post office boxes and off of front stoops across New Jersey. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District,...
trentondaily.com
NJ Department of Treasury Announces Extended Deadline for ANCHOR Program
With skyrocketing prices all around, New Jersey families need relief now more than ever. Thankfully, with the ANCHOR program, families from all across the State can now access the help they need to manage the rising cost of living. The New Jersey Department of the Treasury recently announced that they...
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Labor makes it easier for unemployed workers to verify their identity
NEW JERSEY – In commemoration of Fraud Awareness Month in November, New Jersey has become the first state in the nation to offer its unemployment applicants three ways to verify their identity that all meet heightened federal security standards. The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL)...
Murphy Admits State Failed NJ’s Elderly Veterans
Gov. Phil Murphy is finally admitting state-run veteran's homes in New Jersey have been so poorly mismanaged and conditions have become so dangerous for residents that the state must give up operational control. Murphy has ordered the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to seek an outside contractor to...
Facing threat from feds, N.J. to surrender control of veteran’s homes after residents found to be at risk
New Jersey wants someone else to take charge of the troubled state-run veteran’s homes. Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday ordered state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to seek an outside vendor “who can manage systemic changes and provide qualified, administrative staff to help lead these initiatives.”. The...
New Report on What NJ Businesses Expect for 2023
As we head into the home stretch of 2022, New Jersey’s leading business organization has released its 64th annual Outlook Survey and the news isn’t good. According to Michele Siekerka, the president and CEO of the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, the survey finds a distinct lack of optimism and the most negative outlook since the recession in 2009.
NJ woman sentenced to 13+ years in prison for stealing over $500K in tax refund checks
A New Jersey woman was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for an elaborate scheme to steal over a half a million dollars in tax refund checks using identity theft, authorities said Monday.
Pending amendments could be coming to New Jersey's plastic bag ban
Lawmakers are considering amending it to allow paper bags when it comes to online deliveries.
NJ Executives Admit $38M Prescription Drug Fraud Scheme
Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
NJ Gas Prices Down After Thanksgiving — Not as Much as Nationally
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in New Jersey was $3.73 on the Monday following the long Thanksgiving weekend, which represented a sizable drop week over week in the Garden State although the national average declined more. AAA data showed the New Jersey average of $3.725 was...
Many NJ police departments are short on support staff
Towns and counties across New Jersey are having increasing difficulty hiring police officers, and also filling jobs held by the men and women who work in support positions for those police departments. According to Pat Colligan, the president of the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association, dispatchers play an important...
Trenton-Mercer Airliner, Frontier, Shuts Down Customer Service Phone Number
The only commercial airline to serve Trenton-Mercer Airport just unveiled a significant change that customers are sure to notice on their next trip. Frontier Airlines is no longer offering customer service over the phone. Yeah, this means if you need support from the airliner that you'll need to contact them...
NJ Cryptocurrency Firm BlockFi Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
A New Jersey-based cryptocurrency firm has become the latest to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. BlockFi, which was founded in 2017, listed more than 100,000 creditors with liabilities and assets ranging from $1 billion to $10 billion, according to a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.
Online Gambling — Near 45% of NJ Gaming Revenue — Up For Renewal
TRENTON – It has now been nearly 10 years since New Jersey approved internet gambling – and the way the law was written, the Legislature must renew it to keep it from disappearing less than a year from now. There is no chance of that happening. Internet-based casino...
