PennLive.com

N.J. woman helped steal $565K in tax refund checks from mail

A New Jersey woman who was part of a crew that stole about $565,000 in tax refund checks has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison. Awilda Henriquez, 36, of Clementon, has also been ordered to pay restitution and will be subject to three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said Monday.
CLEMENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

NJ Department of Treasury Announces Extended Deadline for ANCHOR Program

With skyrocketing prices all around, New Jersey families need relief now more than ever. Thankfully, with the ANCHOR program, families from all across the State can now access the help they need to manage the rising cost of living. The New Jersey Department of the Treasury recently announced that they...
wrnjradio.com

NJ Department of Labor makes it easier for unemployed workers to verify their identity

NEW JERSEY – In commemoration of Fraud Awareness Month in November, New Jersey has become the first state in the nation to offer its unemployment applicants three ways to verify their identity that all meet heightened federal security standards. The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL)...
WPG Talk Radio

Murphy Admits State Failed NJ’s Elderly Veterans

Gov. Phil Murphy is finally admitting state-run veteran's homes in New Jersey have been so poorly mismanaged and conditions have become so dangerous for residents that the state must give up operational control. Murphy has ordered the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to seek an outside contractor to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

New Report on What NJ Businesses Expect for 2023

As we head into the home stretch of 2022, New Jersey’s leading business organization has released its 64th annual Outlook Survey and the news isn’t good. According to Michele Siekerka, the president and CEO of the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, the survey finds a distinct lack of optimism and the most negative outlook since the recession in 2009.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Executives Admit $38M Prescription Drug Fraud Scheme

Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
New Jersey 101.5

Many NJ police departments are short on support staff

Towns and counties across New Jersey are having increasing difficulty hiring police officers, and also filling jobs held by the men and women who work in support positions for those police departments. According to Pat Colligan, the president of the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association, dispatchers play an important...
WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

