Pedestrian cited following crash in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was cited after police say he caused a crash at a busy Colorado Springs intersection during the Wednesday evening commute. The pedestrian was crossing the street at Powers and Palmer Park Boulevard just after 5:20 p.m. when he was hit by a car. The man was hurt and taken to the hospital, though there are no reports of his injuries being life-threatening. The driver remained at the scene.
Fire reported at apartment complex on south end of the Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the former Hotel Elegante on the south end of the Springs. Now converted to an apartment complex, firefighters responded to the building just before 8:30 Thursday morning. This is a developing story; keep checking back for...
WATCH: Pedestrian hit by car at Powers and Palmer Park

The bulletin points to recent attacks, including the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. 'You told me my son killed somebody,' mother of alleged Club Q shooter facing charges. According to a citation obtained by 11 News Laura Voepel is facing two charges, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. WATCH -...
Crash causes delays on I-25 south of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash on southbound I-25 was causing delays Wednesday evening. At about 4:30 p.m. CDOT stated the crash just north of the S. Academy exit was creating delays up to 13 minutes for southbound drivers. At about 4:50 p.m. traffic was moving at a faster...
Colorado Springs police cruiser struck by hit-and-run driver

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While responding to one crash, police became involved in a collision of their own when a driver sideswiped a patrol car. Officers were at Fountain Boulevard and Powers Wednesday just before 5 Wednesday morning, emergency lights on, when a southbound vehicle hit the cruiser. The driver kept going and has not been located as 7:45 a.m.
Driver crashes through fire hydrant in Colorado Springs, hit-and-run crash under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the driver responsible for crashing through a fire hydrant in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Police tell 11 News the call came in at about 12:30 p.m. along Applewood Ridge. The neighborhood is northeast of Pulpit Rock. As of 1:30 p.m., police were still searching for the suspect. The street was closed for a period of time as part of the investigation and for repairs.
Threat in Palmer Lake found credible; suspect arrested

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - A person has been arrested following a threat investigation in Palmer Lake Wednesday night. The Palmer Lake Police Department says a threat was made towards people inside one of the town’s commercial buildings just before 6 p.m. Police did not provide the address for the building or elaborate on the nature of the threat. 11 News has reached out to the police chief for more information.
Authorities execute search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) was executing a search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Very few details were available last time this article was updated, but Sgt. Jason Garrett with EPCSO stated there was no known danger to the community. The search warrant execution started at about 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hampton Street in the Stratmoor area. The neighborhood is north of S. Academy Boulevard near B Street.
Robbery suspect arrested after detectives find stolen vehicle at a residence in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man linked to a robbery after detectives found a stolen vehicle parked outside a home on South Chelton Road on Tuesday. At 11 a.m., detectives with MVT found a stolen Jeep Cherokee in the parking lot of an apartment complex at the 1400 block The post Robbery suspect arrested after detectives find stolen vehicle at a residence in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
No one injured in northeast Colorado Springs structure fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured when a fire broke out at a business complex in northeast Colorado Springs overnight. Around 1 a.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to Chapel Hills Professional Park, which is off Briargate Boulevard across the street from Chapel Hills Mall. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke drifting from the roof.
Pueblo store employee chases, pins down robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A store employee chased down an armed robber, pinning him until law enforcement. Pueblo police say the incident happened Sunday night at a business on Jerry Murphy Road near Montebello. According to one of the store clerks, a man walked up to the counter with a knife and started yelling for the employee to give him money from the register.
Suspected drunk driver crashes into pole, causes second crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver crashed into a traffic control signal pole, causing a second crash. Around 11 p.m. Sunday, a car crashed into a traffic control signal pole at Dublin and Flintridge, knocking it into the roadway. The driver, who was identified by police as Richard Beaudoin, was taken to the hospital after being rescued by firefighters. Police say speed and alcohol are considered factors in this crash.
WATCH: DHS issues national terrorism advisory bulletin

Police say the pedestrian caused the crash when he crossed against the traffic signal. 'You told me my son killed somebody,' mother of alleged Club Q shooter facing charges. According to a citation obtained by 11 News Laura Voepel is facing two charges, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. WATCH -...
Man wanted in connection to a Colorado Springs crime spree arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted in connection to a crime spree in Colorado Springs was back in jail Tuesday night. On Nov. 10, Colorado Springs Police asked the public to be on the lookout for Ricardo Huizar. Huizar was on parole Sept. 20 when police say they tried to pull him over. The vehicle he was driving was identified as one that was used in the robbery of a Dutch Bros earlier in the day.
